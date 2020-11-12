  1. Deals

The Black Friday deals are rolling out early this year (weeks ahead of the official sale date of November 27) as retailers across the country prepare for the 2020 holiday season to be one of the biggest ever for online shopping. That means that if you’re after a gaming machine that you can take on the go, now’s time to start looking for Black Friday gaming laptop deals — and we’ve got them right here.

Laptops are one of the hottest products during the holiday sale season and there is going to be a steady flood of Black Friday laptop deals dropping through November and into early December. We’ll be updating this list regularly to keep up with the flow, so bookmark this page and be sure to pop back in often if you don’t want to miss out on that gaming laptop you’ve been eyeing all year.

Best Black Friday gaming laptop deals
HP Omen 15 GTX 1660 Ti Gaming Laptop + Mouse & Headset Bundle

$949 $1,299
The HP Omen 15 is a solid gaming laptop with great hardware that will keep you enjoying the latest titles for years. This bundle comes with an gaming mouse and headset so you can get your game on.
Buy at Walmart
Gateway Creator Series Laptop (Ryzen 5 CPU, GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$599 $899
This laptop is a great option for a gaming upgrade. With its spacious 15-inch display, GRX 1650 graphics, and Ryzen 5 processor, it will be able to handle all but the most demanding of tasks.
Buy at Walmart
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G GTX 1660 Ti Gaming Laptop

$799 $1,200
This laptop is perfect for gamers who aren't ready to jump on the RTX bandwagon yet. With its 120 hz display you wont miss a second of the action.
Buy at Walmart
Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop (Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, 256GB SSD)

$650 $910
The Dell G5 15 gaming laptop is a decent mid-range option that offers the performance you need with a GTX 1650 Ti GPU and 8GB of RAM at an affordable price.
Buy at Dell
ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop (AMD Ryzen 7, GeForce RTX 2060, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$899 $1,099
ASUS's mid-range gaming laptop packs a real punch thanks to its RTX 2060 graphics, speedy performance, and spacious storage for all your games and apps. Great power from a great brand.
Buy at Walmart
Razer Blade Stealth 13 GTX 1650 Ti Gaming Laptop

$1,300 $1,800
It's not as gaming-focused as its larger siblings, but if you want a sleek and powerful duty-grade laptop that can still game, the 13-inch Razer Blade Stealth gives the MacBook a run for its money.
Buy at Amazon
Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop (Intel i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,700 $2,600
Want a gaming laptop that won't hold you back? The Razer Blade 15 is a great choice -- with its super-fast display and high-end components, it'll give you the edge.
Buy at Microsoft
Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch Laptop (Intel i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$657 $730
Acer's Nitro 5 proves you don't need to spend big to play games. It offers a strong CPU, discrete graphics, and a fast SSD, making it a good entry point for gamers looking to step up.
Buy at Best Buy
MSI GL75 Leopard 17.3" Laptop (Intel i7, RTX 2070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1TB HDD)

$1,199 $1,499
MSI is well-known for its gaming rep, and this laptop backs that up with its excellent performance and solid build quality. With a high-end GPU and i7 CPU, laggy gaming will be a thing of the past
Buy at Newegg
MSI GE66 Raider 15.6-inch Laptop (Intel i7, RTX 2080 Super, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$2,599 $2,799
Futureproof your gaming with this top-end beast. It's maxed out in almost every way, with a superb GPU, tons of memory and storage, and great build quality. It's close to gaming perfection.
Buy at Amazon
Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, GTX 1660 Ti)

$999 $1,299
With an understated design, gorgeous 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display, buttery 144Hz refresh rate, and great specs for running the latest games, the Lenovo Legion 5 is perfect for both work and play.
Buy at Walmart
HP 17z 17.3-inch Laptop (AMD Ryzen 5, 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$520 $620
Gaming laptops don't have to cost an arm and a leg. With HP's 17z you get AMD's impressive Ryzen 5 CPU and Vega 8 graphics, making it an affordable entry point for gaming.
Buy at HP
MSI GS75 Stealth 10SF-609 17.3-inch Laptop (Intel i7, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,999 $2,099
If you want a no-compromises gaming laptop, this should be high up your list. With tons of memory, a powerful processor, and a great GPU, you can game to your heart's content.
Buy at Amazon
MSI GE75 Raider 17.3-inch Laptop (Intel i7, RTX 2080 Super, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$2,645 $2,800
Tired of being held back by your old laptop? Try this offering. With a top-of-the-line graphics card and a ton of RAM, high-end gameplay will be a reality -- now and in the future.
Buy at Amazon
Lenovo Legion 7 Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2070 Super, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,399 $1,999
With an RTX 2070 Super graphics card, 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, and beefy 1TB SSD, the Legion 7 is for gamers who want a laptop that will last them for years to come.
Buy at Walmart
Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop (Core i5 CPU, GTX 1650 Ti GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$750 $860
The Dell G3 is one of our favorite budget gaming laptops thanks to its great hardware, solid build quality, and smooth 120Hz,1080p display that's perfect for 60 fps gaming.
Buy at Dell
Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop 2020 (Core i7, RTX 2070 Super Max-Q, 16GB RAM)

$2,400 $2,600
Gamers can find themselves completely at home with the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop. You're in store for vivid visuals, fast graphics, and great performance in a thin and compact package.
Buy at Amazon
Razer Blade 15 4K Gaming Laptop (Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070)

$2,000 $2,300
Coming in right below $2,000, this Razer Blade 15 pairs a Core i7 GPU with the superb GeForce RTX 2070 GPU and a gorgeous 4K display. It's the last gaming laptop you need to buy for a very long time.
Buy at Best Buy
Alienware Area-51m R2 Gaming Laptop

$2,156 $2,620
With great power comes great design, and Alienware's offering is top of the list. Its superb cooling system allows for no-holds-barred gaming without overheating - perfect for marathon sessions.
Buy at Dell
Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop 2019

$1,509 $1,600
Looking for style alongside performance? The Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop has that and then some with its colorful and customizable backlit keyboard and a ninth-gen Intel Core i7 processor.
Buy at Amazon
ASUS ROG Zephyrus M15 Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 7, RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,199 $1,399
This laptop is all about letting you work and play in comfort without sacrificing performance. It's lightweight but still packs a punch with its Ryzen 7 CPU and beefy RTX 2060 graphics.
Buy at Microsoft
New Dell G7 15 Gaming Laptop

$980 $1,200
Dell's latest G7 gaming laptop is impressively slim and sleek for a gaming computer, yet packs in great performance to give you an edge. It's a great option that won't break the bank.
Buy at Dell

How to choose a gaming laptop during Black Friday

You’re probably not shopping without at least a rough budget in mind when buying something as expensive as a laptop, and this price ceiling is going to be the primary determinant of what gaming laptop you ultimately end up with. You naturally want to stretch your dollar as far as you can, though (and Black Friday gaming laptop deals are the best way to do it), so it’s a good idea to have in mind some hardware specs, features, and even specific models you want before your bargain hunt begins. We recommend taking a look at our list of the best gaming laptops or best gaming laptops under $1,000 to see what the best options available are.

Last-gen models get the biggest discounts during these sales, but you don’t want to buy something too out of date in 2020 just because it’s cheap. For hardware, stick with AMD Ryzen CPUs, 9th- to 11th-generation Intel Core CPUs, Nvidia 16- and 20-series GPUs, AMD Radeon 500 and 5000 series GPUs, and between 8 and 32GB of RAM (16GB is the sweet spot). Don’t over-focus on what’s under the hood, though, to the point of ignoring the screen: You ideally want a gaming laptop with an IPS display panel that will deliver the most color accuracy and the best viewing angles. Boosted refresh rates of 120Hz or more is also nice to see, and these are increasingly common even on sub-$1,000 laptops.

As far as specific models, some of the best gaming laptop brands and lineups to keep your eyes peeled for include the Razer Blade and Blade Stealth, Dell G5 and G3, Lenovo Legion, Asus ROG and TUF, HP Pavilion and Omen, Acer Predator, MSI G-series, and Alienware, to name a handful. Any Black Friday gaming laptops you find from these makers are likely to be capable, well-designed, and sturdily built PCs so long as they’re sporting up-to-date hardware. Beyond that, you’ll have to decide for yourself what you need as far as screen sizes, storage space, and value-added features (such as displays with higher resolutions or refresh rates) that you’re willing to pay for.

When to shop Black Friday gaming laptop deals

Looking to kick off your gaming career? The time to shop the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals is right now. Most major retailers have already launched their Black Friday sales so there’s no need to wait around for the actual event. There’s always a heavy demand for gaming laptops so if you do decide to wait, you run the risk of losing your favorites to thousands of crazed shoppers out there. Most products are also already seeing large shipping delays so if you want to start your Twitch streaming channel in time for Christmas, you need to take advantage of these Black Friday gaming laptop deals right now.

You also don’t need to worry about the price dipping further on these Black Friday deals. With Black Friday price guarantees in place, you’ll be sure to get your product at the best price possible. Retailers will refund you the difference if prices change before Black Friday begins. Start your holiday shopping today with these Black Friday gaming laptop deals — you’ll thank us later.

Where to find the best gaming laptop sales

  • Amazon Black Friday: Amazon’s Holiday Dash Sale is dropping new Lightning deals every day through November 19, which is when it’s Black Friday sale will likely start. However, we haven’t really seen any great Black Friday gaming laptop deals and don’t expect to — but you might want to bookmark the sale page anyway and check back daily. You might get lucky.
  • Best Buy Black Friday: The Best Buy Black Friday Ad has dropped and the holiday deals are already rolling in. Best Buy is one of the top outlets for scoring computers online so its Black Friday gaming laptop deals are going to be some of the best you’ll find all year. Already, we’re seeing nice discounts on machines from top gaming PC brands like Lenovo, Asus, HP, and Dell.
  • Target Black Friday: The Target Black Friday sale has a lot of sales going live daily. You can currently find tons of popular gaming laptops from both Acer and Lenovo seeing huge discounts right now. Keep an eye on the retailer’s page regularly to see if they add any new deals.
  • Walmart Black Friday: The Walmart Black Friday Sale often has some great laptop deals that fly under the radar of many online shoppers, who erroneously write off this retailer as a brick-and-mortar big box store. HP, MSI, Lenovo, and Asus are just a few names that are already getting tidy markdowns as part of Walmart’s 2020 Black Friday gaming laptop deals.
