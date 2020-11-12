The Black Friday deals are rolling out early this year (weeks ahead of the official sale date of November 27) as retailers across the country prepare for the 2020 holiday season to be one of the biggest ever for online shopping. That means that if you’re after a gaming machine that you can take on the go, now’s time to start looking for Black Friday gaming laptop deals — and we’ve got them right here.

Laptops are one of the hottest products during the holiday sale season and there is going to be a steady flood of Black Friday laptop deals dropping through November and into early December. We’ll be updating this list regularly to keep up with the flow, so bookmark this page and be sure to pop back in often if you don’t want to miss out on that gaming laptop you’ve been eyeing all year.

Best Black Friday gaming laptop deals

How to choose a gaming laptop during Black Friday

You’re probably not shopping without at least a rough budget in mind when buying something as expensive as a laptop, and this price ceiling is going to be the primary determinant of what gaming laptop you ultimately end up with. You naturally want to stretch your dollar as far as you can, though (and Black Friday gaming laptop deals are the best way to do it), so it’s a good idea to have in mind some hardware specs, features, and even specific models you want before your bargain hunt begins. We recommend taking a look at our list of the best gaming laptops or best gaming laptops under $1,000 to see what the best options available are.

Last-gen models get the biggest discounts during these sales, but you don’t want to buy something too out of date in 2020 just because it’s cheap. For hardware, stick with AMD Ryzen CPUs, 9th- to 11th-generation Intel Core CPUs, Nvidia 16- and 20-series GPUs, AMD Radeon 500 and 5000 series GPUs, and between 8 and 32GB of RAM (16GB is the sweet spot). Don’t over-focus on what’s under the hood, though, to the point of ignoring the screen: You ideally want a gaming laptop with an IPS display panel that will deliver the most color accuracy and the best viewing angles. Boosted refresh rates of 120Hz or more is also nice to see, and these are increasingly common even on sub-$1,000 laptops.

As far as specific models, some of the best gaming laptop brands and lineups to keep your eyes peeled for include the Razer Blade and Blade Stealth, Dell G5 and G3, Lenovo Legion, Asus ROG and TUF, HP Pavilion and Omen, Acer Predator, MSI G-series, and Alienware, to name a handful. Any Black Friday gaming laptops you find from these makers are likely to be capable, well-designed, and sturdily built PCs so long as they’re sporting up-to-date hardware. Beyond that, you’ll have to decide for yourself what you need as far as screen sizes, storage space, and value-added features (such as displays with higher resolutions or refresh rates) that you’re willing to pay for.

When to shop Black Friday gaming laptop deals

Looking to kick off your gaming career? The time to shop the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals is right now. Most major retailers have already launched their Black Friday sales so there’s no need to wait around for the actual event. There’s always a heavy demand for gaming laptops so if you do decide to wait, you run the risk of losing your favorites to thousands of crazed shoppers out there. Most products are also already seeing large shipping delays so if you want to start your Twitch streaming channel in time for Christmas, you need to take advantage of these Black Friday gaming laptop deals right now.

You also don’t need to worry about the price dipping further on these Black Friday deals. With Black Friday price guarantees in place, you’ll be sure to get your product at the best price possible. Retailers will refund you the difference if prices change before Black Friday begins. Start your holiday shopping today with these Black Friday gaming laptop deals — you’ll thank us later.

Where to find the best gaming laptop sales

Amazon Black Friday: Amazon’s Holiday Dash Sale is dropping new Lightning deals every day through November 19, which is when it’s Black Friday sale will likely start. However, we haven’t really seen any great Black Friday gaming laptop deals and don’t expect to — but you might want to bookmark the sale page anyway and check back daily. You might get lucky.

Amazon’s Holiday Dash Sale is dropping new Lightning deals every day through November 19, which is when it’s Black Friday sale will likely start. However, we haven’t really seen any great Black Friday gaming laptop deals and don’t expect to — but you might want to bookmark the sale page anyway and check back daily. You might get lucky. Best Buy Black Friday: The Best Buy Black Friday Ad has dropped and the holiday deals are already rolling in. Best Buy is one of the top outlets for scoring computers online so its Black Friday gaming laptop deals are going to be some of the best you’ll find all year. Already, we’re seeing nice discounts on machines from top gaming PC brands like Lenovo, Asus, HP, and Dell.

The Best Buy Black Friday Ad has dropped and the holiday deals are already rolling in. Best Buy is one of the top outlets for scoring computers online so its Black Friday gaming laptop deals are going to be some of the best you’ll find all year. Already, we’re seeing nice discounts on machines from top gaming PC brands like Lenovo, Asus, HP, and Dell. Target Black Friday : The Target Black Friday sale has a lot of sales going live daily. You can currently find tons of popular gaming laptops from both Acer and Lenovo seeing huge discounts right now. Keep an eye on the retailer’s page regularly to see if they add any new deals.

: The Target Black Friday sale has a lot of sales going live daily. You can currently find tons of popular gaming laptops from both Acer and Lenovo seeing huge discounts right now. Keep an eye on the retailer’s page regularly to see if they add any new deals. Walmart Black Friday: The Walmart Black Friday Sale often has some great laptop deals that fly under the radar of many online shoppers, who erroneously write off this retailer as a brick-and-mortar big box store. HP, MSI, Lenovo, and Asus are just a few names that are already getting tidy markdowns as part of Walmart’s 2020 Black Friday gaming laptop deals.

