  1. Deals
Best Black Friday office chair deals 2020: AmazonBasics, Herman Miller, Serta

By

Black Friday may be over, but the year’s biggest sales event lives on in the last-minute office chair Black Friday deals from Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, and other online retailers. The deals continue today as the retailers begin their transitions to Cyber Monday sales. And just as some merchants began Black Friday sales in early November, Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Newegg, and others have already started their Cyber Monday sales.

Best Buy, Walmart, and other major retailers offered early deals with price-protection programs, which means inventory levels took a hit even before yesterday’s actual Black Friday event. Now, with the possibility of shallow inventories, we suggest that you buy as soon as you find a deal that you want. So far, however, office chair inventories appear to be holding up, although we’ve noticed a great deal of interest in chairs.

Best Black Friday office chair deals
Expires soon

Union & Scale Essentials Mesh Task Chair

$60 $130
This Union & Scale Essentials office chair is both comfortable and well-built, capable of giving any professional working long hours a well-deserved seat to settle into everyday.
Buy at Staples
Expires soon

La-Z-Boy Bradley Leather Executive Chair

$200 $309
An executive professional deserves executive comfort in the shape of an office chair, decked out in luxurious bonded leather for a bold yet comfortable seat to complete any workspace.
Buy at Staples
Expires soon

Staples Hyken Mesh Task Chair

$157 $237
For the professional who wants to maximize their comfort while working, the Staples Hyken mesh office chair is a well-built office chair, complete with breathable mesh and its own head rest.
Buy at Staples
Discount with coupon
Expires soon

Gabrylly Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair

$275 $290
This office chair provides 4 supporting points and a proper lumbar support. It's easy to adjust seat height, headrest, backrest and flip-up arms to meet different needs, good for sitting long hours.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Techni Mobili Mesh Task Office Chair with Flip Up Arms

$93 $103
This office chair is lightweight and features flip-up arms. It comes with a breathable mesh back support, adjustable tilt tension control, and pneumatic adjustable height.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Staples Carder Mesh Fabric Desk Chair

$100 $200
Redefine comfort at your workspace with the Staples Carder office chair, designed for long hours of comfort with a breathable mesh back and fabric seat for maximum relief.
Buy at Staples
Discount with coupon
Expires soon

NEO CHAIR Office Chair

$76 $85
For an affordable price, you get a high-quality office chair that offers lumbar support and can last you a long time thanks to its durable build.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Modway Articulate Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair

$143 $283
Features a breathable mesh back and plush vinyl seat perfect for your everyday work ventures. The back height and seat depth are both easily adjustable to fit your height and size.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

La-Z-Boy Bellamy Executive Office Chair

$330 $430
Delivers quality comfort technology for exceptional support and comfort. The advanced layering system offers unique zone-based support, placing cushioning in the areas you need it most.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Staples Kelburne Luxura Faux Leather Desk Chair

$80 $129
Sink into your work (and your seat) with the Staples Kelburne Luxura office chair, fully decked out in faux leather to give any working professional a comfortable seat to keep them relaxed for hours.
Buy at Staples
Expires soon

BestOffice Ergonomic Office Chair

$34 $70
This mid back office chair is designed with human-oriented ergonomic construction in mind. It lasts long and is thickly cushioned for maximum comfort.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Tempur-Pedic TP9000 Mesh Task Chair

$200 $274
This ergonomic chair is built with a mesh backrest for optimal air flow along with a durable padded seat for maximum support and comfort. Armrests and wheels are also in place for added convenience.
Buy at Staples
COUPON ON PAGE
Expires soon

Hbada Office Chair

$130 $160
Comes in a simple yet elegant design, the Hbada mid-back office chair offers ample support for your back. It also has flip-up armrests so you can push the chair under your desk with no problem.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

WorkSmart Executive Manager's Chair

$223 $243
Are you tired of feeling restless and having back pains while sitting on your desk? This WorkSmart chair solves your problems with its comfortable faux leather seat, tall backrest, and padded armrest.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Autonomous MyoChair

$169 $209
Autnomous's ergonomic reclining MyoChair supports your back,reclines, and is fully adjustable at an accessible price point.
Buy Now
Expires soon

Staples Marrett Mesh and Fabric Task Chair

$100 $170
This task chair features a mesh backrest and a padded seat for maximum comfort and breathability. The height and arms can be adjusted to your preference.
Buy at Staples
Expires soon

Serta Faux Big & Tall Executive Office Chair

$295 $309
Enhance your office experience with the comfort and luxury of this chair. It supports up to 350 lbs. and features deep layers of plush body pillows and hand-sculpted, upholstered armrests.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Staples Lockland Bonded Leather Big & Tall Managers Chair

$150 $250
Luxury meets comfort in this Staples office chair. Its features a padded leather seat and backrest plus multiple adjustment settings for your total comfort.
Buy at Staples
Expires soon

Yaheetech White Desk Chair

$102 $160
This chair comes with a molded seat and back with well-sewn PU cover and solid sponge padding. The relaxing backrest offers you good back support and reduces pains resulted from long-time seating.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Office Star Products High-Back Eco Executive Office Chair

$143 $227
For a good well-rounded office chair that can satisfy your essential needs, this high-back eco office chair works wonders with its economic leather cushioning for great comfort.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Autonomous Kinn Chair

$339 $569
The Autonomous Kinn Chair is made of thermoplastic elastomers (TPE) for strength and support. The chair's fishbone design corrects your sitting posture and promotes back health.
Buy Now
Expires soon

Flash Furniture Executive Swivel Office Chair

$163 $357
This inviting chair will provide you with comfort and functionality. It features a transparent, breathable mesh material that allows air to circulate and a contoured backrest for firm back support.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Bonded Leather Adjustable Desk Chair

$190 - SAVE $10 WITH COUPON
This chair has adjustable armrests and a recliner function for ultimate comfort.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Boss Office Products Perfect Posture Delux Fabric Task Chair

$89 $170
Comes with a nylon base for outstanding stability. It can be easily personalized by adjusting the arms, setting the pneumatic seat to your desired height, and moving the back to the appropriate depth.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

BDI Black Leather Task Chair

$549 $775
Here's an ergonomic office chair that has your comfort in mind. It has a mesh backrest, leather seat and headrest to ensure that you feel relaxed and feel no aches while working.
Buy at ABT
Expires soon

Office Star ProGrid Mesh Manager's Chair

$170 $215
Made with a mesh saddle seat, you get ample back support while working on your desk. The height can also be adjusted so anyone can use and enjoy this comfortable chair.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

BestMassage Big and Tall Office Chair

$147 $175
Built with extra thick cushions and commercial-grade components for maximum comfort and support. It also features 6 adjustable positions, simple pneumatic controls, and lumbar support.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Kelly Clarkson Home Lourdes Velvet Task Chair

$150 $229
Add color to your home office with this pink chair from Kelly Clarkson Home. It's made from upholstered velvet for an elegant look, and has a soft rounded seat cushion for comfort.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

OFM Essentials Collection Plush High-Back Microfiber Office Chair

$83 $226
This task chair features soft micro suede fabric and coil spring seating for added comfort. It offers simple controls such as seat height adjustment and recline for added customizability and comfort.
Buy at Amazon
COUPON ON PAGE
Expires soon

KOLLIEE Mid Back Mesh Office Chair

$85 $120
This chair ergonomically fits your lumbar to reduce back pressure and relieve back pain caused by sitting for long. It is suitable for use at home or the office for work, gaming, and other activities.
Buy at Amazon

How to choose an office chair Black Friday deal

As more of us find ourselves working from home, our need for supportive and comfortable chairs is greater than ever before. There’s no shortage of impressive last-minute Black Friday office chair deals to choose from today, but which chairs should you buy? You can start your search for the best office chairs by considering how you’ll use the chair when you’re working, how long you’ll sit in it during a typical day, and your budget. Aesthetics matter, and you’ll want a chair that looks like it fits in your home or office workspace, but comfort and proper support should be your primary considerations. Your needs will differ considerably if you spend time sitting back reading reports, chatting with clients, or focusing on spreadsheets and data for long periods of time.

If you spend most of your workday sitting, start with ergonomics. As you narrow down your list, focus on your ability to work comfortably with these ergonomic office chairs. You’ll want good support and adjustable height and angles, but breathability matters, too. After a couple of hours in the chair, effective lumbar support can mean the difference between remaining alert and comfortable or giving in to pain and exhaustion.

Should you buy an office chair Black Friday deal?

The combined Black Friday-Cyber Monday event is the last big sale of the year where you can find the best, most affordable office chairs. The next time you see deals as good as these won’t be until later in 2021. It’s also when most products are at their cheapest, so if you’re looking to stay on a budget or save some extra cash, this is the time to buy. Remember, though: This wasn’t your typical Black Friday. To keep up with the surge in demand because of the pandemic, shop as early as you can.

How much should you spend on an office chair Black Friday deal?

The first step in deciding how much to spend on an office chair Black Friday deal is the type of chair you want, followed by the amount of time you’ll spend sitting in it. Your budget matters, as always, with office chairs, but the price ranges for task chairs, manager’s chairs, or executive chairs are the first decision point, followed by a use estimate. If you’ll be in and out of your office or moving around without spending much time sitting even when you’re at the office, factors that matter more for people who spend all day, hours on end, aren’t that big of a deal.

You can find many office chairs from $50 to $125 fine for light use, for example, the Union & Scale Essentials Mesh Back Fabric Task Chair on sale for $70 (usually $130). If you spend more time sitting than moving around, however, fergonomics, structural strength, and materials composition matter more, which can increase your price bracket to several hundred dollars such as the BDI TC-223 Black Leather Task Chair on sale for $549 (usually $775).

If you’re shopping for an office chair for a home office because, after several months of working from home, it’s now apparent that pandemic-related workplace change will affect you for the indefinite future, your office chair shopping perspective may be different than someone choosing a chair for a traditional office. For example, while home office chairs don’t need to fit in with other workers’ chair types or styles, you may need to consider your home decor.

Regardless of where you’ll use an office chair, however, the more hours you’ll spend sitting in it should be a guide to how much you spend. Also, if you’re a gamer, buying an office chair that doubles as a gaming chair can be a great way to justify an upgrade to that racing chair you’ve always wanted. Best Buy’s Black Friday deal on the Akracing Masters Series Max Gaming Chair in Black and Red, is an excellent example of a dual-purpose chair.

Are any Black Friday office chair deals too good to be true?

There are plenty of awesome Black Friday office chair deals, but do your diligence before clicking the Buy button so you won’t be surprised. A good office chair will always be a good chair, but all deals are not alike. Most retailers use Black Friday to sell older inventory, often at the steepest discounts. Buying an earlier model office chair isn’t the same as purchasing a two-year-0ld TV, but it’s still a good idea to check the details and features to be sure you’re getting what you expect. Many times a product photo of a $50 chair looks similar to a chair that can cost $1,000 or more, so don’t assume that a chair that looks like the latest high-tech office chair in a time-limited sale with a countdown clock is always a great buy.

There are tons of legitimate great deals office chairs. You can let Digital Trends do the legwork of all the retail sites and we’ll highlight the best deals, such as with the features of the office chairs above. We do the same type of screening with gaming chair deals.

Where to find the best office chair sales

  • Amazon Black Friday: Amazon still has attractive deals on the widest range of office chair brands, which Amazon now refers to as Cyber Monday deals. Amazon has good selections of task chairs, manager’s chairs, and executive chairs from brands such as Hbada, Furmax, Neo, Yaheetech, Comhoma, Shuanghu, and AmazonBasics.
  • Best Buy Black Friday: Best Buy still has deals on midrange office chairs that sell from $150 and up from OSP Designs, WorkSmart, AveSix, AKRacing, CorLiving, and others.
  • Target Black Friday: Target has a wide variety of deals on midrange chairs with a few chairs below $100.
  • Walmart Black Friday: Walmart has Black Friday Last-Chance Final Day deals on office chairs, including styles priced below $100 from YangMing and Smilemart, plus midrange office chairs such as the by Serta.
