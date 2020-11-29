Best Black Friday office chair deals 2020: AmazonBasics, Herman Miller, Serta

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Black Friday may be over, but the year’s biggest sales event lives on in the last-minute office chair Black Friday deals from Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, and other online retailers. The deals continue today as the retailers begin their transitions to Cyber Monday sales. And just as some merchants began Black Friday sales in early November, Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Newegg, and others have already started their Cyber Monday sales.

Best Buy, Walmart, and other major retailers offered early deals with price-protection programs, which means inventory levels took a hit even before yesterday’s actual Black Friday event. Now, with the possibility of shallow inventories, we suggest that you buy as soon as you find a deal that you want. So far, however, office chair inventories appear to be holding up, although we’ve noticed a great deal of interest in chairs.

Best Black Friday office chair deals

How to choose an office chair Black Friday deal

As more of us find ourselves working from home, our need for supportive and comfortable chairs is greater than ever before. There’s no shortage of impressive last-minute Black Friday office chair deals to choose from today, but which chairs should you buy? You can start your search for the best office chairs by considering how you’ll use the chair when you’re working, how long you’ll sit in it during a typical day, and your budget. Aesthetics matter, and you’ll want a chair that looks like it fits in your home or office workspace, but comfort and proper support should be your primary considerations. Your needs will differ considerably if you spend time sitting back reading reports, chatting with clients, or focusing on spreadsheets and data for long periods of time.

If you spend most of your workday sitting, start with ergonomics. As you narrow down your list, focus on your ability to work comfortably with these ergonomic office chairs. You’ll want good support and adjustable height and angles, but breathability matters, too. After a couple of hours in the chair, effective lumbar support can mean the difference between remaining alert and comfortable or giving in to pain and exhaustion.

Should you buy an office chair Black Friday deal?

The combined Black Friday-Cyber Monday event is the last big sale of the year where you can find the best, most affordable office chairs. The next time you see deals as good as these won’t be until later in 2021. It’s also when most products are at their cheapest, so if you’re looking to stay on a budget or save some extra cash, this is the time to buy. Remember, though: This wasn’t your typical Black Friday. To keep up with the surge in demand because of the pandemic, shop as early as you can.

How much should you spend on an office chair Black Friday deal?

The first step in deciding how much to spend on an office chair Black Friday deal is the type of chair you want, followed by the amount of time you’ll spend sitting in it. Your budget matters, as always, with office chairs, but the price ranges for task chairs, manager’s chairs, or executive chairs are the first decision point, followed by a use estimate. If you’ll be in and out of your office or moving around without spending much time sitting even when you’re at the office, factors that matter more for people who spend all day, hours on end, aren’t that big of a deal.

You can find many office chairs from $50 to $125 fine for light use, for example, the Union & Scale Essentials Mesh Back Fabric Task Chair on sale for $70 (usually $130). If you spend more time sitting than moving around, however, fergonomics, structural strength, and materials composition matter more, which can increase your price bracket to several hundred dollars such as the BDI TC-223 Black Leather Task Chair on sale for $549 (usually $775).

If you’re shopping for an office chair for a home office because, after several months of working from home, it’s now apparent that pandemic-related workplace change will affect you for the indefinite future, your office chair shopping perspective may be different than someone choosing a chair for a traditional office. For example, while home office chairs don’t need to fit in with other workers’ chair types or styles, you may need to consider your home decor.

Regardless of where you’ll use an office chair, however, the more hours you’ll spend sitting in it should be a guide to how much you spend. Also, if you’re a gamer, buying an office chair that doubles as a gaming chair can be a great way to justify an upgrade to that racing chair you’ve always wanted. Best Buy’s Black Friday deal on the Akracing Masters Series Max Gaming Chair in Black and Red, is an excellent example of a dual-purpose chair.

Are any Black Friday office chair deals too good to be true?

There are plenty of awesome Black Friday office chair deals, but do your diligence before clicking the Buy button so you won’t be surprised. A good office chair will always be a good chair, but all deals are not alike. Most retailers use Black Friday to sell older inventory, often at the steepest discounts. Buying an earlier model office chair isn’t the same as purchasing a two-year-0ld TV, but it’s still a good idea to check the details and features to be sure you’re getting what you expect. Many times a product photo of a $50 chair looks similar to a chair that can cost $1,000 or more, so don’t assume that a chair that looks like the latest high-tech office chair in a time-limited sale with a countdown clock is always a great buy.

There are tons of legitimate great deals office chairs. You can let Digital Trends do the legwork of all the retail sites and we’ll highlight the best deals, such as with the features of the office chairs above. We do the same type of screening with gaming chair deals.

Where to find the best office chair sales

Amazon Black Friday: Amazon still has attractive deals on the widest range of office chair brands, which Amazon now refers to as Cyber Monday deals. Amazon has good selections of task chairs, manager’s chairs, and executive chairs from brands such as Hbada , Furmax, Neo, Yaheetech, Comhoma, Shuanghu, and AmazonBasics.

Amazon still has attractive deals on the widest range of office chair brands, which Amazon now refers to as Cyber Monday deals. Amazon has good selections of task chairs, manager’s chairs, and executive chairs from brands such as , Furmax, Neo, Yaheetech, Comhoma, Shuanghu, and AmazonBasics. Best Buy Black Friday: Best Buy still has deals on midrange office chairs that sell from $150 and up from OSP Designs, WorkSmart, AveSix, AKRacing, CorLiving, and others.

Best Buy still has deals on midrange office chairs that sell from $150 and up from OSP Designs, WorkSmart, AveSix, AKRacing, CorLiving, and others. Target Black Friday: Target has a wide variety of deals on midrange chairs with a few chairs below $100.

Target has a wide variety of deals on midrange chairs with a few chairs below $100. Walmart Black Friday: Walmart has Black Friday Last-Chance Final Day deals on office chairs, including styles priced below $100 from YangMing and Smilemart, plus midrange office chairs such as the by Serta .

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations