There’s no reason to risk having your highly confidential documents compromised with the best Black Friday paper shredder deal you can find today that drops the price of the powerful Fellowes Powershred from $106 down to $90. It’s one of the best Black Friday deals you’ll find on a shredder, and with the increasing focus on privacy, it’s likely to be in high demand for small businesses and home offices. If you need a shredder, don’t hesitate to pick up this fantastic device right now.

Today’s best Black Friday paper shredder deal

Why Buy:

Can shred up to 12 sheets per pass

Security level P-4 cross-cut particles that keep your information safe

Can shred continuously for up to 10 minutes

Large 5-gallon pull-out bin that keeps shreds contained

The Fellowes Powershred 12C is an excellent shredder for any size or type of business, and you can get it at Staples right now for only $90. That’s $16 off the regular price of $106. Keep reading to learn more about how the Fellowes Powershred keeps your documents safe from prying eyes.

There’s an increasing emphasis on privacy in the workplace, both digitally and physically, making shredders one of the best home office essentials. If you require a powerful shredder that can securely destroy confidential documents, look no further than the Fellowes Powershred 12C. This beast of a machine can cross-cut shred up to 12 sheets of paper simultaneously while also shredding paperclips, staples, and thick junk mail. It can shred continuously for up to 10 minutes before it needs to rest, so you can finish most of your shredding jobs in a single sitting.

Its shredding process also follows the Security Level P-4 protocol, which ensures that your information is safe even if someone manages to get a hold of the shreds. There’s even a patented safety lock that lets you disable the shredder, making the office a more secure place to store your documents. A 5-gallon pull-out bin can keep your shreds contained and your workplace clean.

No matter what documents you need to shred, the Fellowes Powershred 12C will be an invaluable tool to help make your workspace more secure. You can get it right now at Staples for just $90, which is $16 off the regular price. Staples has already started limiting the quantity you can get, so if you’re interested, pick up this fantastic shredder deal right now.

Should you shop this Black Friday paper shredder deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

Paper shredders aren’t exactly the most commonly discounted items during the holiday shopping season. That’s why if you’re thinking of waiting until Cyber Monday to pick up a paper shredder deal, then you should stop waiting and get this offer as soon as you can. Cyber Monday deals are often identical to Black Friday, so you likely won’t save any money, and you’re just risking the discount slipping away.

If you find a lower price for this shredder, you can always return the item or cancel your order, but we doubt you’ll find it for cheaper. Pick up this powerful paper shredder before this deal expires, and give yourself the peace of mind that you deserve.

