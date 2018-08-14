Score some Mac hardware on the cheap during Best Buy’s Apple sale

Share

September is right around the corner, and with students across the country getting ready for a new year of work and study, the annual back-to-school sales are well underway. Times like this offer the perfect chance to score some big deals and discounts (even if you’re not a student), particularly on high-ticket items like Apple products that don’t often go on sale.

If you’re in the mood for some Cupertino gear but don’t want to wait until Black Friday, then you’re in luck: Best Buy is slashing prices during its limited-time Apple sale with deals that can save you as much as $300 on all sorts of stuff, from MacBooks to iPhones and pretty much everything in between. Here’s a small handful of some of the best offers:

This is just a quick snapshot of the many Apple deals that are available right now. Other deals include things like Apple TV streaming boxes, iPhone and Apple Watch accessories, and smart speakers, so whether you’re a student preparing for a new school year or you’re just looking to get your paws on some high-end hardware and save some cash, be sure to check out all the Apple discounts right here. Best Buy’s Apple sale is open to everyone, and students can score even more savings by signing up for Student Deals with a valid ID.

