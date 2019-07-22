Deals

Get back-to-school bargains on Dell gaming laptops, now $200 off at Best Buy

William Hank
By

Summer may seem like it just started, but it’s already almost back-to-school season for college students across the country, meaning shared sighs of relief from parents eager to once again appreciate their empty nests. Back-to-school gifts are a great way to simultaneously shore up your status as a cool parent, and reward your child for getting out of your hair for another semester. Or, if you’re a student, maybe you saved up enough at your summer internship to splurge on a new gadget, like a gaming laptop.

Ahead of back-to-school season, Dell has knocked $200 off of its G5 15 and G7 17 gaming laptops, bringing them down to just $1,200 and $1,400, respectively. The faithful Nintendo 64 will always be a classic college gaming system, but kids in 2019 crave more, so if you (or your child) are into gaming laptops, these Dell deals are worth your attention.

Dell G5 15-inch Gaming Laptop

Dell G5 15 gaming laptop - G5587

Desktop PCs were long the computer of choice for serious gamers, but the influx of powerful gaming laptops has given the gaming community plenty of laptop options. Brands like Alienware and Razer may be better known for their gaming options, but Dell has put out some products to remind buyers that they, too, warrant consideration as capable gaming machines. 

The Dell G5 features a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution for impressive color and clarity. The six-core ninth-generation Intel Core processors enable superior performance, and Intel Turbo Boost technology manages power output efficiently. GPU is a key factor in gaming laptops, and the Dell G5 delivers, with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics and 6GB GDDR6 dedicated video memory. Other gamer-friendly features include faster speed and a quieter system thanks to a 256GB SSD and 1TB hard drive, as well as a dual-fan cooling system, and stereo-quality audio from Nahimic Sound Center speakers.

Originally $1,400, the Dell G5 15 gaming laptop is now just $1,200.

Dell G7 17-inch Gaming Laptop

dell announces alienware m17 and m 15 ces 2019 g7

Gaming laptops come in a variety of sizes, but the beefy 17-inch models are increasingly popular options. The Dell G7 is one such product, with a 17.3-inch Full HD display and IPS technology for wide viewing angles. The G7 gaming laptop boasts the same powerful memory, storage and processing specs as the G5, but there are some noticeable upgrades, like the Nvidia GeForce GTX 2660 graphics card. Expand your viewing options by adding a gaming monitor through the HDMI output, and support high-speed data and high-def video through the Thunderbolt 3 port. We could go on about the features, but the bottom line is, this baby was built for gaming, through and through.

Originally $1,600, the Dell G7 17 gaming laptop is now just $1,400.

While the summer savings season winds down, there are still plenty of good deals out there on laptops, smartphones, wearables, and more ahead of back-to-school season. Whether you’re a student gamer, a parent of a gamer, or a parent who is a gamer, these Dell deals on gaming laptops should be worth your consideration, and with the sale ending on July 27, you had better act fast.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best 4K PC gaming build for under $1,000
Up Next

The best TVs for 2019
Asus Zephyrus M GU502GV review
Product Review

Asus’ buttoned-down Zephyrus M is a gaming laptop in search of purpose

Asus’ Zephyrus M is a mid-range gaming laptop that looks like it could be your everyday machine. Its ninth-generation Core i7 processor and RTX 2060 graphics chip are promising on paper, but odd choices hold the laptop back.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
best laptop deals featured
Computing

Our best laptop deals for July 2019, including the discounted Dell XPS 13

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work, we have you covered. We've put together a list of the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Mark Coppock
walmart extends prime day hot deals on apple samsung hp dell and bose watch series 3 gps surfing 1
Deals

Walmart extends Prime Day hot deals on Apple, Samsung, HP, Dell, and Bose

Walmart doesn't want Prime Day 2019 to stop and it extended its sales event beyond its original July 17 end date. We found great deals on Apple, Samsung, HP, Dell, and Bose products to highlight before they go away.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Dell G5 15 gaming laptop - G5587
Deals

The Nvidia GTX 1060-powered Dell G5 gaming laptop is $320 off

Prime Day is wrapping up, but a few other sales are still going strong for a little while. This gives you more time to jump on post-Prime Day deals like this Dell G5 15, a midrange gaming laptop that’s now on sale for an entry-level…
Posted By Lucas Coll
wenzel 8 pax klondike tent amazon
Deals

Get 37% off the Wenzel Klondike tent on Amazon, and take the family camping

Vacations don't always need to be posh. Economize your dollar to the fullest with the Wenzel eight-person Klondike Tent for $80 less than its usual price of $220. Get your home away from home for only $140 on Amazon.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
gotrax g2 electric scooter amazon deal
Deals

Looking for an electric scooter for your commute? Amazon drops $52 off Gotrax G2

An electric scooter is a great way to get from one class to the next without walking. If you are looking for a folding one, the Gotrax G2 Electric Scooter is a great option. Get yours from Amazon today to save $52.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for July 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Luke Larsen
hp 2019 hd touchscreen flagship laptop amazon price cut
Deals

Get HP’s 2019 premium touchscreen laptop with Amazon’s 51% price cut

Amazon has a deal on the HP 2019 HD 15.6-inch Touchscreen Flagship Premium Laptop that brings its typical list price of $1,199 down to $588. That's a 51% price cut coupled with $611 worth of savings.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
sony noise cancelling headphones whc700n amazon deal wireless bluetooth over the ear wh ch700n
Deals

Amazon discounts $52 off these Sony noise-canceling wireless headphones

Whether you need it for work, studying, commute, or entertainment, the Sony Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones makes an ideal everyday companion. You can order yours today on Amazon for only $148.
Posted By Erica Katherina
ozark trail camping sets walmart deal 22 piece combo set
Deals

Headed to an outdoor escapade? These camping sets are discounted on Walmart

Going to an outdoor escapade this summer but still going through your campsite checklist? Walmart currently has solid deals on Ozark Trail’s 22-piece and 28-piece camping combo sets that you may want to check out.
Posted By Erica Katherina
best buy drops air fryer prices from power ninja cuisinart and philips foodi with tendercrisp 6 5 quart multi cooker 4
Deals

Amazon drops the price and adds $20 coupon for the Ninja Foodi multi-cooker

The Ninja Foodi combines the best features of pressure cookers and air fryers in one device. Amazon just dropped the price for the 6.5-quart Ninja Foodi by 20% and added a $20 discount coupon.
Posted By Bruce Brown
akg n60nc noise canceling headphones amazon deal cancelling
Deals

Get the AKG N60NC noise-canceling headphones for $118 less on Amazon

Being on the subway, a plane or a busy street exposes you to so much noise pollution that you just want to listen to some sweet music. But if the background noise is too much it's just going to drown out your tunes. Get yourself…
Posted By Timothy Taylor
hp officejet pro 8035 wireless printer amazon deal
Deals

Amazon cuts $54 off HP OfficeJet Pro wireless printer with 8 months ink delivery

It’s hard to find a good printer that can do it all, one that is suitable for homes or small businesses and comes at an affordable price. The HP OfficeJet Pro 8035 might be the answer to your small-scale printing needs. This printer is…
Posted By Timothy Taylor
best 4k tv deals under 500 from amazon and walmart tcl series 5
Deals

Walmart drops massive $300 discount on a 55-inch TCL 4K TV

TCL manufactures some of the best 4K TVs on the market, like this 55-inch 5-Series, which comes equipped with a crystal-clear 4K screen, Roku's intuitive smart software, and voice control to boot. Better yet, it's on sale right now.
Posted By Josh Levenson