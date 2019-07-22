Share

Summer may seem like it just started, but it’s already almost back-to-school season for college students across the country, meaning shared sighs of relief from parents eager to once again appreciate their empty nests. Back-to-school gifts are a great way to simultaneously shore up your status as a cool parent, and reward your child for getting out of your hair for another semester. Or, if you’re a student, maybe you saved up enough at your summer internship to splurge on a new gadget, like a gaming laptop.

Ahead of back-to-school season, Dell has knocked $200 off of its G5 15 and G7 17 gaming laptops, bringing them down to just $1,200 and $1,400, respectively. The faithful Nintendo 64 will always be a classic college gaming system, but kids in 2019 crave more, so if you (or your child) are into gaming laptops, these Dell deals are worth your attention.

Dell G5 15-inch Gaming Laptop

Desktop PCs were long the computer of choice for serious gamers, but the influx of powerful gaming laptops has given the gaming community plenty of laptop options. Brands like Alienware and Razer may be better known for their gaming options, but Dell has put out some products to remind buyers that they, too, warrant consideration as capable gaming machines.

The Dell G5 features a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution for impressive color and clarity. The six-core ninth-generation Intel Core processors enable superior performance, and Intel Turbo Boost technology manages power output efficiently. GPU is a key factor in gaming laptops, and the Dell G5 delivers, with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics and 6GB GDDR6 dedicated video memory. Other gamer-friendly features include faster speed and a quieter system thanks to a 256GB SSD and 1TB hard drive, as well as a dual-fan cooling system, and stereo-quality audio from Nahimic Sound Center speakers.

Originally $1,400, the Dell G5 15 gaming laptop is now just $1,200.

Dell G7 17-inch Gaming Laptop

Gaming laptops come in a variety of sizes, but the beefy 17-inch models are increasingly popular options. The Dell G7 is one such product, with a 17.3-inch Full HD display and IPS technology for wide viewing angles. The G7 gaming laptop boasts the same powerful memory, storage and processing specs as the G5, but there are some noticeable upgrades, like the Nvidia GeForce GTX 2660 graphics card. Expand your viewing options by adding a gaming monitor through the HDMI output, and support high-speed data and high-def video through the Thunderbolt 3 port. We could go on about the features, but the bottom line is, this baby was built for gaming, through and through.

Originally $1,600, the Dell G7 17 gaming laptop is now just $1,400.

While the summer savings season winds down, there are still plenty of good deals out there on laptops, smartphones, wearables, and more ahead of back-to-school season. Whether you’re a student gamer, a parent of a gamer, or a parent who is a gamer, these Dell deals on gaming laptops should be worth your consideration, and with the sale ending on July 27, you had better act fast.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.