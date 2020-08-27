  1. Deals
Labor Day LG Appliance Sale: Save big on home essentials at Best Buy

The Labor Day sales are here. Whereas most big seasonal tech sales feature big-ticket items like laptops and TVs, Labor Day marks one of the best times of the year to score deals on stuff for the home, and the Best Buy Labor Day sale has all sorts of nice discounts on LG appliances right now. If some of your own appliances are long in the tooth and it’s time for something newer, or if you’re just fitting out a new house or apartment, the Best Buy Labor Day LG appliance sale might have just what you need with free home shipping and multiple financing options. Read on:

The Best Buy Labor Day sale has a bunch of great discounts on just about every LG appliance under the sun, including refrigerators, cooking ranges, washing machines, microwaves, and more. There are far too many individual deals to list them all here, but to save you the hassle of having to sort through it all, we’ve listed every category that is currently on sale below so you can jump directly to whatever it is you’re shopping for. More good news is that if you’re in the market for multiple items for your home, Best Buy is giving you another 10% discount when you buy four or more LG appliances (and that stacks with the current discounts).

  • Shop Washing Machines in Best Buy’s Labor Day LG Appliance Sale
  • Shop Dryers in Best Buy’s Labor Day LG Appliance Sale
  • Shop Refrigerators in Best Buy’s Labor Day LG Appliance Sale
  • Shop Dishwashers in Best Buy’s Labor Day LG Appliance Sale
  • Shop Cooking Ranges in Best Buy’s Labor Day LG Appliance Sale
  • Shop Microwaves in Best Buy’s Labor Day LG Appliance Sale
  • Shop Cooktops in Best Buy’s Labor Day LG Appliance Sale
  • Shop Ovens in Best Buy’s Labor Day LG Appliance Sale
  • Shop Range Hoods in Best Buy’s Labor Day LG Appliance Sale
  • Shop Kitchen Packages in Best Buy’s Labor Day LG Appliance Sale
  • Shop Laundry Packages in Best Buy’s Labor Day LG Appliance Sale
  • Shop Open-Box Appliances in Best Buy’s Labor Day LG Appliance Sale

As good as it is (and as great as LG appliances are), this is far from the only Labor Day appliance sale we’re going to see this year, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for other bargains and blowouts from Best Buy and other retailers — and not just on home goods. We expect there to be a ton of other tech goodies to get marked down, from laptops and gaming stuff to TVs and smaller home appliances, so be sure to bookmark our Labor Day sales roundup. Prime Day is also coming around the bend, so Prime members should stay tuned for that as well.

