This massive 77-inch LG OLED TV is $400 off at Best Buy

If you’re looking for TV deals because you want a massive upgrade for your home theater setup, you may want to check out this offer from Best Buy for the 77-inch LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV. From it’s original price of $2,700, the TV is down to $2,300 — it’s still not cheap, but you’ll quickly understand why it’s worth every single penny once it’s up and running in your living room. You’ll regret not being able to pocket the savings if you’re interested in this OLED TV, so you better hurry with your purchase.

Why you should buy the 77-inch LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV

The LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV sits on top of our rankings of the best OLED TVs, which use self-contained organic light-emitting diodes instead of backlight for the ability to create perfect black levels with ultra-thin construction, according to our explainer on what is an OLED TV. You’ll also enjoy sharp details and vivid colors with the TV’s 4K Ultra HD resolution, and you’ll watch movies like you’re in the theater with its support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

You’ll never run out of content to watch on the 77-inch LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV as it’s powered by the brand’s webOS 23 platform. Not only do you get access to all of the popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, but there are also 300 free channels that you can browse on LG Channels. Gamers, meanwhile, will get an even better video game experience because of the TV’s compatibility with Nvidia’s G-Sync, AMD’s FreeSync Premium, and variable refresh rate.

In one of the most attractive OLED TV deals that you can shop right now, Best Buy brought down the price of the 77-inch LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV to $2,300 from $2,700, for savings of $400. If you want the best possible upgrade for your home theater setup, this screen comes with high recommendations. However, if you want to get it for cheaper than usual, you’ll have to act fast. There’s a chance that it’s back to its regular price as soon as tomorrow, so you should complete the transaction for the 77-inch LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV immediately.

