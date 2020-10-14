The first day of Prime Day deals is coming to an end, with some excellent discounts on MacBooks and TVs still rolling in through tomorrow. Now that Amazon is no longer the only one with Prime Day discounts, navigating all of these sales can be difficult to do across Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and other retailers

To help guide you to the best Prime Day sales across the web, we’ve put together a quick guide to finding the best deals today.

Where are the best Prime Day sales right now?

Though access to some Amazon Prime Day deals may require you to have an Amazon Prime membership, other retailers tend to be less exclusionary with their discounts. Below is a quick run-down of the main Prime Day sales:

Amazon Prime Day

When is it: Now – October 14

Naturally, the best discounts are on Amazon. We’ve found discounts on TVs, laptops, Chromebooks, camping equipment, Apple iPhones, Nintendo Switch deals, and much more. You’ll most likely be able to find some really good mattress sales too if you dig through Amazon’s home section.

Amazon offers free shipping on orders over $25 and free shipping on most items if you’re an Amazon Prime member.

Best Buy Early Black Friday sale

When is it: Now – October 14

The Best Buy Prime Day sale isn’t as good as Amazon, but that doesn’t mean the deals aren’t good. The tech retailer has some good smartphone deals, tablet discounts, and many soundbar deals that you can only find there. There is also a wealth of Nintendo Switch games to be had at the moment.

Best Buy offers free shipping on most orders over $35.

Walmart Big Save Sale

When is it: Now – October 15

Walmart’s Prime Day event is the least impressive of all the shopping events. Walmart has been Amazon’s largest competitor in the online space, offering similar discounts on TVs, PS4 games, and electronics in the past — but not so much this year. There are some decent Instant Pot deals right now as well as some Prime Day camping sales, so if you’re looking for those, this Walmart has you covered.

Unless you’re a Walmart+ member, you’ll also need to check to make sure you get free shipping on whatever purchases you make from this sale.

Target Deal Days

When is it: Now -October 14

Target has traditionally relied on an in-store shopping model, falling behind its competitors in the online space. The Deal Days sale is a good source of Prime Day beauty deals and fashion sales this year. With a robust list of some of the most popular toys, you can likely expect decent Lego deals as well.

Target offers a free store pickup option and free delivery on orders over $25. You can also sign up for Shipt, which is Target’s same-day delivery service.

Do retailers price match deals?

It used to be that you could take an ad from one store to another and they would price match that price. The same thing happens today, but more automatically. If one retailer drops prices for Prime Day 2020, then Amazon tends to magically have the same price every time.

So any products that you can get at Walmart, Best Buy, and Target that are also available on Amazon will probably all be at the same price throughout the holiday season. This doesn’t apply to some of the premium savings retailers tend to have or any of the store-owned brands and models.

Prime Day vs. Black Friday: When should you shop?

It’s only October, and Christmas is still two holidays away. So if you’re hoping to save as much money as possible on the best gifts, it may feel like you need either need to shop on Prime Day or wait and hope discounts get steeper in November.

The reality is, most of the discounts we see over Prime Day are probably going to be the same ones we see on Black Friday. There will be doorbuster deals that drop prices on cheap 4K TVs and gaming consoles from now until Christmas. So if you see a deal you like, just trust your instincts and compare prices across competitors.

One advantage Prime Day has over Black Friday, however, is the shipping date. Amazon has had shipping delays throughout the pandemic and shopping on Prime Day would help guarantee you get your packages in time for the holidays.

