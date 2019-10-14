The best camera deals for October 2019: Canon, Sony, Nikon, and more

Smartphone camera technology has become really, really good in recent years, but for serious photography, even the sharpest phone cam is no replacement for a proper digital camera. High-quality cameras are not exactly cheap pieces of equipment, however — the best ones from brand-name makers like Sony, Canon, and Nikon can be considerably more expensive than even premium flagship smartphones — so it behooves amateur and professional photographers alike to do some serious research before buying and to take advantage of camera deals and bundle offers that pop up fairly often.

The good news is that now is a fantastic time to be bargain-hunting, as Black Friday, Cyber Monday (which has increasingly grown into Cyber Week), and other big yearly holiday sales are soon upon us. You don’t necessarily have to wait for those, though; retailers will be running plenty of deals and promos leading up to Black Friday and beyond, and we’ll be covering them right here. Read on for our up-to-date list of best camera deals on DSLRs, point-and-shoots, and accessories for October 2019.

The Best Digital Camera Deals for October 2019

Digital cameras run a wide range of designs, capabilities, and — naturally — price. Entry-level mirrorless and DSLR cameras can be had for around $300 or even less, while high-end professional-grade units can quickly run well north of $2,000 (and much more on top of that once you consider the different zoom lenses that are available, something that is easily a whole topic all its own). You likely already have a rough idea of what you’re looking for and what you’re willing to spend, though, and so we’ve rounded up a selection of our favorite camera deals to help you take that first big step into the wide world of serious digital photography.

Of course, you can’t get by with just a camera. You’ll also need lenses (depending on what type of camera you’re using), storage cards, carrying cases, mounts, and other odds and ends, so we’ve included a handful of nice camera accessory deals as well so you can off on the right foot and save even more.

Panasonic DMC-G7KS Digital Single Lens Mirrorless Camera With 14-42 mm Lens Kit — $498 ($302 off)

— $498 ($302 off) Canon PowerShot SX530 Digital Camera With 50x Optical Zoom — $229 ($150 off)

— $229 ($150 off) Sony Alpha a7IIK Mirrorless Digital Camera With 28-70mm Lens — $1,598 ($131 off)

— $1,598 ($131 off) Canon EOS Rebel T7i EF-S With 18-55mm Lens Kit — $799 ($101 off)

— $799 ($101 off) Nikon D850 DSLR Camera Body With Storage Kit — $2,797 ($500 off)

