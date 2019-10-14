Deals

The best camera deals for October 2019: Canon, Sony, Nikon, and more

By

Smartphone camera technology has become really, really good in recent years, but for serious photography, even the sharpest phone cam is no replacement for a proper digital camera. High-quality cameras are not exactly cheap pieces of equipment, however — the best ones from brand-name makers like Sony, Canon, and Nikon can be considerably more expensive than even premium flagship smartphones — so it behooves amateur and professional photographers alike to do some serious research before buying and to take advantage of camera deals and bundle offers that pop up fairly often.

The good news is that now is a fantastic time to be bargain-hunting, as Black Friday, Cyber Monday (which has increasingly grown into Cyber Week), and other big yearly holiday sales are soon upon us. You don’t necessarily have to wait for those, though; retailers will be running plenty of deals and promos leading up to Black Friday and beyond, and we’ll be covering them right here. Read on for our up-to-date list of best camera deals on DSLRs, point-and-shoots, and accessories for October 2019.

The Best Digital Camera Deals for October 2019

Digital cameras run a wide range of designs, capabilities, and — naturally — price. Entry-level mirrorless and DSLR cameras can be had for around $300 or even less, while high-end professional-grade units can quickly run well north of $2,000 (and much more on top of that once you consider the different zoom lenses that are available, something that is easily a whole topic all its own). You likely already have a rough idea of what you’re looking for and what you’re willing to spend, though, and so we’ve rounded up a selection of our favorite camera deals to help you take that first big step into the wide world of serious digital photography.

Of course, you can’t get by with just a camera. You’ll also need lenses (depending on what type of camera you’re using), storage cards, carrying cases, mounts, and other odds and ends, so we’ve included a handful of nice camera accessory deals as well so you can off on the right foot and save even more.

  • Panasonic DMC-G7KS Digital Single Lens Mirrorless Camera With 14-42 mm Lens Kit — $498 ($302 off)
  • Canon PowerShot SX530 Digital Camera With 50x Optical Zoom — $229 ($150 off)
  • Sony Alpha a7IIK Mirrorless Digital Camera With 28-70mm Lens — $1,598 ($131 off)
  • Canon EOS Rebel T7i EF-S With 18-55mm Lens Kit— $799 ($101 off)
  • Nikon D850 DSLR Camera Body With Storage Kit — $2,797 ($500 off)

Panasonic DMC-G7KS Digital Single Lens Mirrorless Camera 14-42 mm Lens Kit, 4K

$498 $800
Expires soon
A unique hybrid single-lens digital mirrorless camera that's also capable of recording 4K video.
Buy at Amazon

Canon PowerShot SX530 Digital Camera w/ 50X Optical Zoom - Wi-Fi & NFC Enabled

$229 $379
Expires soon
A very affordable, no-frills digital camera with a lot of capabilities for the price. Features a built-in 50x optical zoom lens.
Buy at Amazon

Sony Alpha a7IIK Mirrorless Digital Camera with 28-70mm Lens

$1,598 $1,729
Expires soon
A higher-end mirrorless camera pick bundled with a 28-70mm optical zoom lens.
Buy at Amazon

Canon EOS Rebel T7i DSLR Camera with 18-55mm Lens

$799 $900
Expires soon
Our favorite entry-level professional-grade DSLR camera, this Canon EOS Rebel T7i comes bundled with an 18-55mm lens.
Buy at Amazon

Nikon D850 DSLR Camera Body with Storage Kit

$2,797 $3,297
Expires soon
The best DSLR camera on the market, hands-down. This professional-grade bundle features the Nikon D850 camera body, 64GB SD card, and an external hard drive.
Buy at B&H Photo

Samsung 256GB 100MB/s (U3) MicroSDXC EVO Select Memory Card with Adapter

$41 $50
Expires soon
A 128GB MicroSDXC storage card with speeds of up to 100MB/s, complete with adapter for standard SD card slots.
Buy at Amazon

SanDisk 64GB Extreme SDXC UHS-I Card

$17 $23
Expires soon
If your storage needs are more modest, this name-brand 64GB SDXC card from SanDisk gets the job done cheaply.
Buy at Amazon

AUKEY Compact Aluminum Travel Tripod 65”

$70 $80
Expires soon
A lightweight aluminum tripod that breaks down for travel and can even convert into a monopod.
Buy at Amazon

Canon Deluxe Photo Backpack 200EG

$40 $75
Expires soon
Canon's camera backpack with plenty of room for multiple cameras and accessories. For when your average camera shoulder bag isn't enough.
Buy at Amazon

Ivisii Dimmable LED Ring Light Mount with Carrying Bag

$85 $105
Expires soon
A simple lighting solution with a ring light attached to a camera mount. Can be used for standard cameras as well as phones, and it's great for taking head-on portrait shots.
Buy at Amazon

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals, fall sales, and much more on our curated deals page.

