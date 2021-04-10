Best cheap Canon camera deals for April 2021



If you’re searching for cheap camera deals, we have lined up the best Canon camera deals. Canon always places at the top of multiple-brand camera roundups or reviews, including our coverage of the best DSLR cameras for 2021. Canon manufactures cameras for every level of photographer, from the simplest point-and-shoot models for novices to the highest level professional cameras. The best Canon cameras in every category are well-respected instruments with tons of fans. You can save a lot of money on a Canon camera if you find the right deals, and, fortunately like other major brands, Canon offers frequent discounts on its cameras. To save you the time of constant price-tracking, we monitor the best cheap Canon camera deals and update this post regularly.

How to choose a Canon camera

If you’re a photography novice and don’t know much about cameras, you may be pleased to hear there’s a lot to learn and you can improve your knowledge and skills over time. As with any other major camera brand, diving right in to choose a Canon camera from the highest tier of professional or advanced hobbyist cameras can confuse a newbie quickly. As you learn more about photography and the tools involved, you’ll be better prepared to choose, but all photographers face the choices and excitement of buying new equipment, either for fun or for professional reasons. If you’ve decided to buy a Canon camera as your first or next camera (a good choice, by the way), the following considerations will help you make a good choice for your next Canon camera deal.

Improve gradually — Pick a good starting place for your first Canon camera and only move up to the next level of camera sophistication when you have pretty much mastered your current camera and are ready to move on. A top-of-the-line camera won’t make you a great photographer — or even a good one. A good starting place is a simple digital point-and-shoot model or perhaps an entry-level digital single-lens reflex camera (DLSR). If you want to dig in and learn about apertures, shutter speeds, exposures, color temperatures, and all the resolutions for single-image and video photography, even a starter DSLR will keep most novices busy for at least months. If you train yourself to be as good as your camera, then you’re ready to take the next step and buy up.

— The highest level professional Canon cameras are sold without lenses. You just buy a body and either buy new accessories that work with that model or, better yet, can use accessories from your previous camera. At a minimum, you’ll want a flash, extra batteries, and more than enough memory cards. You can’t have too many memory cards, but be sure to check the specifications for your camera to be sure you buy memory cards that match the formats your camera supports or requires. Most quality cameras today support SD, SDHC, or SDXC format memory cards. One issue with memory cards is that the capacities go up and prices drop regularly. Rather than buy large capacity no-name memory cards, buy moderate size memory cards from major brands. If you buy extra lenses, beware of knockoffs and stick with Canon brand lenses or other highly-rated brands. There are often deals on lenses, but definitely do not buy on price alone. The type or types of flash you’ll need depends on the types of shooting you do. If you’re not sure, hold off on buying expensive flash units until you know what you absolutely need. Read the reviews — Even before you develop relationships with other knowledgeable photographers, you can access the experience and wisdom of other photographers in product ratings and reviews. Regardless of spec listings and prices, don’t buy cameras or accessories with only a few reviews and anything lower than 4-star ratings. The Canon Canon EOS 6D Mark II Digital SLR Camera Body , for example, has a 5-star rating with more than 650 reviews on Amazon. It may take a while to figure out which reviews are the most helpful and which are fake or have uninformed opinions, but the help and advice are there for your careful perusal.

