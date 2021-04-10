  1. Deals
Best cheap Canon camera deals for April 2021

If you’re searching for cheap camera deals, we have lined up the best Canon camera deals. Canon always places at the top of multiple-brand camera roundups or reviews, including our coverage of the best DSLR cameras for 2021. Canon manufactures cameras for every level of photographer, from the simplest point-and-shoot models for novices to the highest level professional cameras. The best Canon cameras in every category are well-respected instruments with tons of fans. You can save a lot of money on a Canon camera if you find the right deals, and, fortunately like other major brands, Canon offers frequent discounts on its cameras. To save you the time of constant price-tracking, we monitor the best cheap Canon camera deals and update this post regularly.

Today’s best cheap Canon camera deals
Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Camera Bundle

$559 $569
This bundle based Canon's EOS Rebel T7 is a convenient and money-saving way for someone just beginning with serious photography or as a second step .
Canon Ivy CLIQ2 Instant Film Camera

$80 $100
Here's a simple point-and-click pocket-size camera that prints on 2-inch by 3-inch stickers. You can also use the Cliq2 for selfies and store images on a MicroSD memory card (card not included).
Canon PowerShot G7X Mark II Digital Camera

$499 $749
Capture videos and pictures using the PowerShot's 20.1 Megapixel CMOS sensor, ensuring that every moment will be immortalized in high quality.
Canon EOS 6D Mark II Digital SLR Camera Body

$1,400 $1,499
This Canon EOS deal is for the camera body only with no lens or other equipment or accessories. This is a higher end camera for experts or professionals capable of 4K or time-lapse full HD video.
Canon EOS R Mirrorless Digital Camera with Flashpoint Zoom Speedlight

$1,899 $2,058
The Canon EOS R Mirrorless Camera has an impressive autofocus and electric viewfinder that allows you to see stills and videos as it is while the Flashpoint Zoom Speedlight aids in lighting.
Canon IVY Cliq+ Instant Film Camera

$90 $129
If you want an affordable instant camera and aren't a stickler for maximum quality, the Canon IVY Cliq+ is a great budget-friendly option that can fit in your pocket with ease.
Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Video Two Lens Kit

$550 $600
If you're just getting started but you want quality equipment, this Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR kit with standard and telephoto lenses is a good deal.
Canon EOS Rebel T8i DSLR Camera with Free Accessory Kit

$899 $1,200
The Canon EOS Rebel T8i DSLR Camera with Free Accessory Kit is perfect for enthusiast and beginners. It can capture fast-moving objects for stills and videos while maintaining accurate focus.
Canon PowerShot ELPH 360 HS Digital Camera

$210 $310
Great for travel and everyday shots, this Canon digital camera has enough features and capabilities to capture high resolution images and full HD video at 30 fps.
How to choose a Canon camera

If you’re a photography novice and don’t know much about cameras, you may be pleased to hear there’s a lot to learn and you can improve your knowledge and skills over time. As with any other major camera brand, diving right in to choose a Canon camera from the highest tier of professional or advanced hobbyist cameras can confuse a newbie quickly. As you learn more about photography and the tools involved, you’ll be better prepared to choose, but all photographers face the choices and excitement of buying new equipment, either for fun or for professional reasons. If you’ve decided to buy a Canon camera as your first or next camera (a good choice, by the way), the following considerations will help you make a good choice for your next Canon camera deal.

  • Improve gradually —  Pick a good starting place for your first Canon camera and only move up to the next level of camera sophistication when you have pretty much mastered your current camera and are ready to move on. A top-of-the-line camera won’t make you a great photographer — or even a good one. A good starting place is a simple digital point-and-shoot model or perhaps an entry-level digital single-lens reflex camera (DLSR). If you want to dig in and learn about apertures, shutter speeds, exposures, color temperatures, and all the resolutions for single-image and video photography, even a starter DSLR will keep most novices busy for at least months. If you train yourself to be as good as your camera, then you’re ready to take the next step and buy up.
  • Don’t ignore tools and accessories — The highest level professional Canon cameras are sold without lenses. You just buy a body and either buy new accessories that work with that model or, better yet, can use accessories from your previous camera. At a minimum, you’ll want a flash, extra batteries, and more than enough memory cards. You can’t have too many memory cards, but be sure to check the specifications for your camera to be sure you buy memory cards that match the formats your camera supports or requires. Most quality cameras today support SD, SDHC, or SDXC format memory cards. One issue with memory cards is that the capacities go up and prices drop regularly. Rather than buy large capacity no-name memory cards, buy moderate size memory cards from major brands. If you buy extra lenses, beware of knockoffs and stick with Canon brand lenses or other highly-rated brands. There are often deals on lenses, but definitely do not buy on price alone. The type or types of flash you’ll need depends on the types of shooting you do. If you’re not sure, hold off on buying expensive flash units until you know what you absolutely need.
  • Read the reviews — Even before you develop relationships with other knowledgeable photographers, you can access the experience and wisdom of other photographers in product ratings and reviews. Regardless of spec listings and prices, don’t buy cameras or accessories with only a few reviews and anything lower than 4-star ratings. The Canon Canon EOS 6D Mark II Digital SLR Camera Body, for example, has a 5-star rating with more than 650 reviews on Amazon. It may take a while to figure out which reviews are the most helpful and which are fake or have uninformed opinions, but the help and advice are there for your careful perusal.
