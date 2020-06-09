In the world of pre-built gaming machines, not many names are as instantly recognizable as Alienware. It has been a PC gaming staple for more than 20 years and today forms a part of the Dell family, and it’s only fitting that one of the iconic gaming brands belong to a computer maker that’s just as long-standing. You’d be hard-pressed to find cheap Alienware gear, though; these PCs and accessories are some of the most powerful — and therefore the most expensive — that money can buy, so it’s worth the effort to hunt down some deals.

And Alienware deals are exactly what we’re here for: Below, we’ve rounded up a handful of the best Alienware gaming laptop deals, gaming desktop deals, as well as a couple of discounts on some Alienware gaming accessories for you to complete your new battle station.

Today’s Best Alienware Deals

Alienware AW988 Wireless Gaming Headset — $160 , was $230

— , was $230 Alienware AW2521HF Gaming Monitor — $366 , was $510

— , was $510 Alienware Aurora R8 Gaming PC — $980 , was $1,150

— , was $1,150 Alienware R1 Gaming Laptop — $1372 , was $2250

— , was $2250 Alienware R2 Gaming Laptop — $1568, was $1900

Alienware AW988 Wireless Gaming Headset — $160, was $230

They’re not the most exciting peripherals, but no gaming setup is complete without a good headset. There are a ton of great gaming headset deals to choose from today, but it would be a mistake to overlook Alienware: The excellent AW988 headset pretty much has it all: A comfortable and noise-isolating over-ear design, 7.1 virtual surround sound, customizable RBG lighting, 40mm neodymium magnet audio drivers, and a built-in noise-canceling mic — in other words, everything you want from a quality modern gaming headset.

Just as appealing is this Alienware deal, which lets you grab the AW988 over-ear gaming headset for just $160 after a very nice $70 price cut.

Alienware AW2521HF Gaming Monitor — $366, was $510

PC displays are easily the most complex and expensive computer peripherals. Thankfully, monitor deals almost always abound, and the Alienware AW2521HF is available for a big markdown at the moment. This monitor features a 25-inch 1080p IPS panel with an impressive refresh rate of 240Hz (twice the 120Hz minimum that we recommend for gaming) along with a DisplayPort, two HDMI ports, and four USB 3.0 ports. Better still, this thing is compatible with both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync vertical sync technologies — the vast majority of gaming monitors only feature one or the other, meaning that your graphics card will limit your options, but the Alienware AW2521HF works with virtually any setup.

The Alienware AW2521HF 25-inch monitor would normally set you back $510, but you can grab one for a much more affordable $366 right now.

Alienware Aurora R8 Gaming PC — $980, was $1150

With a unique aesthetic design and beefed-up hardware, the Aurora R8 desktop gaming tower has pretty much everything you’d expect from an Alienware machine — but at a price that won’t leave you reeling from sticker shock. Under the hood, this configuration features an Intel Core i5-9400 six-core CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card (arguably the best GPU on the market right now for a sub-$1,000 gaming machine), which are fantastic specs for enjoying the latest games at good to high settings in 2020. For storage, you’ve got a nice-sized 512GB solid-state drive as well, which is larger than most SSDs and runs much faster than the platter-based hard drives of yesteryear.

You won’t often find pre-built gaming PCs of this caliber for less than a grand, let alone one bearing an Alienware logo, but a $170 discount means you can score this Aurora R8 gaming tower for just $980 while this deal lasts.

Alienware R1 Gaming Laptop — $1372, was $2250

Gaming laptops have come a long, long way in recent years, and Alienware has been one of the brands leading the charge. The Alienware m15 R1 laptop packs a desktop-like wallop with its Intel Core i7-9750H processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, allowing it to easily blow through any modern games at high settings. A 512GB solid-state system drive delivers plenty of high-speed storage as well, while its 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display features a boosted 144Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming.

It may not be as sleek and light as your average MacBook, but gone are the days of big, boxy Alienware gaming laptops. The m15 R1 laptop is slim enough to carry around in your backpack or shoulder bag while still offering plenty of juice for gaming, and ongoing Alienware deals mean that it’s on sale right now for $1,372 (a whopping $878 off). If you want to size up, though, then the Alienware m17 R1 (boasting a 17.3-inch display) is also on sale for $1,568 ($377 off).

Alienware M15 R1 — $1372, was $2250:

Alienware M17 R1 — $1568, was $1945:

Alienware R2 Gaming Laptop — $1568, was $1900

If you’re willing to upgrade to a slightly newer and more refined gaming laptop, the Alienware m15 R2 is worth the extra cash. This 2019 model packs one of the newer ninth-gen Intel Core i7 processors (a modest enhancement over the eighth-gen CPU in the m15 R1) which works with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU and 16GB RAM to offer plenty of juice for even the most demanding modern AAA titles. Both its 15.6-inch 1080p display and overall design are gorgeous, too, and it comes sporting plenty of ports for charging your devices, hooking up peripherals, and even connecting to external displays for when you need more screen real estate.

The 15-inch Alienware m15 R2 gaming laptop comes in at $1,568 after a nice $332 savings, but if you want to size up, the 17-inch m17 R2 is also marked down to $1,666 (saving you $314).

Alienware M15 R2 — $1568, was $1900:

Alienware M17 R2 — $1666, was $1980:

Is Alienware Good For Work?

Everybody who’s familiar with Windows PCs knows Alienware as a gaming brand, and Dell makes no bones about leveraging that reputation in its designs and marketing. However, that’s not to say that you can’t also get some serious work done on an Alienware desktop or laptop — in fact, the beefier hardware specs can make productivity (particularly multitasking) much faster and smoother, and those dedicated graphics cards are also very useful for work-related tasks such as editing and rendering high-definition video footage. Also, if you’re looking for a desktop that can handle a multi-monitor setup, then a tower like the Alienware Aurora R8 is perfectly suited for such a job.

Does Alienware Run Windows?

Alienware computers are made by Dell, a well-known Windows PC brand, and all of them run on Windows and are built around that desktop experience. Any new Alienware laptop or desktop gaming computer you buy will come pre-loaded with Windows 10 as well, so you don’t have to purchase a license for your operating system separately — something you usually have to do when building a desktop PC.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations