We spend a lot more of our time sitting than people did throughout most of human history. As we have become more aware of the problems associated with too much sitting, a number of solutions have arisen to address this. Standing desks are just one such example that has become quite popular lately, but let’s face it: You can’t stand at your desk all day, and when you’re gaming and relaxing at the end of the day, you most likely want to park your rear in a comfy chair. That’s why it’s a good idea to shop around for a quality cheap gaming chair to complete your battlestation properly (and to save your lower back).

Modern technology has made gaming more immersive than ever before, but PC and console hardware is not the only thing that has improved. Today’s gaming chairs are head and shoulders above the standard desk chairs most of us are used to using, and thankfully, you no longer have to pay out the nose for a good one: Here, we’ve rounded up the best cheap gaming chair deals you can find online right now, so read on. Your spine — and your wallet — will thank you.

Today’s best gaming chair deals

Furmax Leather Gaming Chair — $60 with on-page coupon

— with on-page coupon BestOffice PC Gaming Chair — $71 ($29 off)

— ($29 off) Homall Racer Gaming Chair — $102 with on-page coupon

— with on-page coupon X Rocker 4.1 Pro Series Vibrating Gaming Rocker with Built-in Speakers — $130 ($169 off)

— ($169 off) Respawn <em>Fortnite</em> Omega-R Rocking Gaming Chair — $182 ($68 off)

— ($68 off) GT Omega Pro Racer Reclining Gaming Chair — $235 ($35 off)

— ($35 off) Corsair WW T1 Racer Gaming Gaming Chair — $300 ($50 off)

How to choose a gaming chair

After you’ve set a budget, it’s time to think about what exactly you’re looking for in a cheap gaming chair. The obvious considerations are durability and ergonomics — you naturally want a gaming chair that is built to last and will be comfortable to sit in for extended play sessions. You have to be careful here, too, as often times a plushy chair that feels comfortable when you first plop down will cause your back to ache after awhile due to lack of lumbar support.

Fortunately, most gaming chairs (and even regular desk chairs today) are designed to offer better support, but you also need to consider what other features you want aside from those basics. Do you want adjustable or flip-up armrests? A removable head pillow? The ability to recline? A cup holder and a food tray? If you’re looking for a really cheap gaming chair, then are you okay with a nicely designed short-backed task chair? Many chairs that aren’t explicitly marketed as “gaming chairs” may still suit your needs and budget perfectly, so don’t get tunnel vision while you’re shopping around.

Make a list of exactly what you want — jot it down on a notepad if you have to – before jumping on the first gaming chair deal you see that sings to you. You’ll pay for those extra features mentioned above, and likewise, you can save a lot of cash by opting for simplicity and cutting out what you don’t really need. Know what to expect from chairs within your price range and you shouldn’t be disappointed.

Do gaming chairs make good office chairs?

Not all chairs are created equal, but even the fanciest gaming chair is still a chair; its purpose is to allow you to sit comfortably for extended periods of time. That’s something that applies just as much to gaming sessions as it can to long work days. What makes a chair a “gaming chair” is, generally speaking, extra design features conducive to gaming. That includes additions such as arm and head rests, which you probably don’t use too much when typing away during work hours, and added conveniences like cup holders, tilting or reclining capabilities, removable pillows, and so on (and that’s saying nothing of purely aesthetic stylings that many gamers like).

All that said, there’s really nothing to preclude a gaming chair from pulling double duty as your go-to office chair. It’s also not likely you’re going to buy two chairs for this anyway if, like many, your gaming battlestation doubles as your home workstation.

Do gaming chairs help posture?

The biggest ergonomic consideration when buying a chair, be it a gaming chair or otherwise, is back support. We’ve probably all sat down in a nice pillowy chair that felt great at first but offered little to no lumbar support, causing pain and discomfort after 20 to 30 minutes. Hours of sitting like this day in, day out can even lead to long-term spine and hip problems. That’s why you don’t want a gaming chair that you “sink” into, and in recent years, manufacturers have shifted to more firm and rigid chair designs that focus on support rather than softness, especially in the lower back area (the seat itself should still offer some padding, of course, so your rear end stays comfortable as well).

This is just as much the case with gaming chairs as with standard desk chairs. You probably know already that your spine isn’t shaped like a flag pole; it curves inward a bit where it meets the hips, and modern chair backs typically follow this shape. This is particularly important with high-backed gaming chairs (short-backed chairs naturally support your lumbar, as your upper back isn’t really coming into contact with the chair), and many will even come with additional pillows or pads that offer additional lumbar support. In short: Yes, a good chair — and even many budget-friendly cheap gaming chairs — can and do improve your sitting posture.

Do gaming chairs recline?

Having a chair that reclines probably isn’t a big priority during work hours, but when you’re relaxing with some video games or doing some streaming, it’s nice to be able to kick back. The good news for the recliner crowd is that there are quite a few gaming chairs (and not only the expensive ones) that allow you to do this, and others still that also have add-ons like foot rests to complete the experience. There are even many gaming chairs that can tilt and rock, even if they can’t recline. Just be sure to pay attention to the chair’s overall dimensions to make sure you’ve got enough space at your gaming station to fully enjoy these features.

