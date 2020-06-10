Although the brand is today best known for gadgets like the iPhone and iPad, Apple built its name on its Mac computers — and the line is still going strong. In the modern mobile world, the venerable MacBook is understandably the most popular choice (due in no small part to the fact that there are always quite a few MacBook deals floating around), but if you’re one of many who simply prefers the comfort and utility of a desktop computer, then an iMac is what you need.

As with most tech sporting an Apple logo, finding a cheap iMac is rarely an easy task. But all tech-savvy bargain hunters know that there are always discounts to be had if you know where to look, and here, we’ve put together a handful of the best iMac deals available right now across various online retailers. If you’re looking to get your hands on one of these sleek all-in-one MacOS computers and save some cash while you’re at it, you’ve come to the right place.

Apple iMac (21.5-inch, 2017) — $1,049, was $1,099

— was $1,099 Apple iMac 4K (Core i3, 21.5-inch, 2019) — $1,219, was $1,299

— was $1,299 Apple iMac 4K (Core i5, 21.5-inch, 2019) — $1,420, was $1,499

— was $1,499 Apple iMac 4K (27-inch, 2019) — $1,719, was $1,799

— was $1,799 Apple iMac Pro 5K (27-inch, 2019) — $4,749, was $4,999

The first iMac was released more than two decades ago, representing Apple’s all-in-one desktop computing solution as a more compact and consumer-friendly alternative to larger (and more expensive) desktop towers. You might remember the original iMac G3 which sported a colored plastic bubble-shaped case that housed a CRT monitor, but the iMacs of today are much sleeker, sporting slim flat panel displays.

Modern iMacs are available in two sizes — 21.5 inches and 27 inches — and all recent models from 2019 on have crisp 4K Retina displays, which adds a lot of value to these all-in-one PCs when you consider how expensive Ultra HD monitors are. You’ll also find older 2017 iMacs still available; these feature 1080p displays, but are still a fine option in 2020 if you’re willing to save some money. Apple also recently released a new version of the 27-inch iMac that sports a 5K Retina display similar to the one found on the iMac Pro.

The standard iMacs span a relatively wide range of hardware features and price points, and will be a better choice for most users with the 21.5-inch 2017 model starting at around $1,000 and the latest 27-inch units (which pack the latest Intel Core processors) ringing in at around $2,000 or a little more. Which one you pick will naturally come down to your needs and budget, but for work, light entertainment, and general everyday use, it’s hard to make a bad choice here. If your needs are a bit greater, though, then you may want to consider an iMac Pro instead.

iMac Pro

The MacBook Pro is the upgraded version of Apple’s all-in-one desktop and, as you may have surmised from its name, it is geared toward professional users with more demanding computing needs. Released in 2017, the iMac Pro comes standard with a gorgeous 27-inch Retina display that boasts a super-crisp 5K resolution (giving you plenty of screen real estate for multitasking) along with 8- and 10-core CPUs, enhanced graphics processing power, and boosted RAM to back it all up.

The iMac Pro’s starting MSRP of $4,999 will naturally cause sticker shock for average computer users, but that’s not who it’s aimed at. The iMac Pro is a serious machine built for serious work and packs the hardware necessary to easily slice through heavy workloads. This includes resource-heavy tasks like game design, 4K and 8K video rendering, and music production — jobs that the beefier processors and graphics power of the iMac Pro are well-suited to handle.

You’ll pay for it, but if you’re a professional who finds that most computers (including the standard iMac) tend to strain under load, the iMac Pro is worth the upgrade.

