The best soundbar deals for June 2019: Vizio, Samsung, and Polk Audio

We’ve rounded up all the best deals on the top soundbars the leading manufacturers have to offer, so you don’t have to traipse all over the internet looking for a bargain — and with prices starting as low as $130 there’s bound to be something for everyone.

If you are looking to upgrade your television as well, we’ve found some of the best 4K TV deals around. With big discounts on Samsung smart TVs, Vizio HDR models, and options under $200, now is a great time to save.

Today’s Best Soundbar Deals

We’re no stranger to a sale or two, thus we’re aware that time spent searching out a deal can be the difference between scoring a bargain or missing out. For that reason, we’ve done the research for you, calling on our expertise to separate the good from the bad.

Below, you’ll find four of the best soundbars on offer at the moment, each of which is guaranteed to breathe a whole new lease of life into your home entertainment setup. Shopping for Father’s Day? Take a look at our top pick, highlighted in bold.

  1. Vizio SmartCast 38— $130
  2. Polk Audio MagniFi Mini— $250
  3. Samsung HW-MS650 Sound+— $330
  4. Polk Audio MagniFi Max— $400

Need a bit more information? Here’s a closer look at them.

Vizio SmartCast 38— $130

Vizio SmartCast TV

Bundled with a sleek, lightweight wireless subwoofer that’s capable of producing bass as deep as 50Hz (that’s deep), Vizio hit the budget nail on the head with the SmartCast 38 — which is now on sale for $130, down $70 on the usual $200, through Walmart.

The SmartCast 38 comes with Chromecast Audio built in, opening up the door to a Sonos-like multi-room music-streaming experience, and has been fine-tuned by both Dolby and DTS, ensuring an immersive experience for encoded content.

For us mere mortals, that means you’ll be able to stream music on the SmartCast 38 through a number of leading services, including Google Play Music and Spotify, while benefiting from enhanced audio while watching select high-budget movies.

Polk Audio MagniFi Mini— $250

polk announces signature series magnifi mini sound bar 1
MagniFi Mini

Don’t let its petite exterior fool you. The Polk Audio MagniFi Mini is a warrior of a soundbar, featuring six drivers that work together to produce a much bigger soundstage that rivals that of some of the best, full-sized soundbars on the market.

In the box, you’ll find a sleek, lightweight wireless subwoofer that, once paired with the soundbar, creates a listening experience like no other in the usual $300 price bracket, let alone the oft-frowned-upon sub-$250 budget segment. It really is that good.

Just look at what our A/V and Entertainment Editor, a veteran in the audio space, had to say about it, before awarding it a stellar 8/10 score in our review and later naming it the best mini soundbar in our deep-dive into the best soundbars money can buy:

Polk Audio’s MagniFi Mini is one of the most affordable and intuitive sound solutions in the soundbar genre, and one well worth considering for those looking to improve their TV’s sound without even nudging the furniture.

Samsung HW-MS650 Sound+— $330

best cheap soundbar deals hw ms650

The Samsung HW-MS650 Sound+ is a no-frills-attached soundbar that does one thing, and one thing well, and that’s fill the room with sound. There isn’t an included subwoofer, but that’s not such a bad thing — it packs a mighty punch without it.

It does have Wi-Fi, though, which lets you create a multi-room sound system when partnered with Samsung’s other wireless speakers. But (naturally) it’s nowhere near as functional and versatile as the Chromecast built into the Vizio SmartCast 38.

Still, if you’re looking for the best performance a soundbar by itself has to offer, then the Samsung HW-MS650 Sound+ is the one for you — so much so that we named it the best minimalist soundbar on the market. And that’s when it was priced at $500.

At $330, it’s a must-have.

Polk Audio MagniFi Max— $400

1180492 autosave v1 2 polk magnifi max sr soundbar header

If you’re searching for something with a little more oomph, then look no further than the Polk Audio MagniFi Max. Down $100, it takes the same small space, big sound ethos behind the Mini and supersizes it, introducing an extra driver and more bass.

The result? A powerful soundbar and subwoofer duo that’s capable of shattering the windows, even though its reserved, sleek demeanor would have you believe otherwise. You won’t find a more immersive experience for $400.

Looking for a 4K TV? Check out our collection of the best 4K TVs deals available right now.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

