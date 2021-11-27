Best Cyber Monday Instant Pot Deals 2021: Early sales today

Black Friday has ended, and now the best Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals are appearing, though we’re not sure how long inventories will last. We have the best current Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals right here to spice up your cooking routine. These are some of the best Instant Pots available this year. If you’re not sure which Instant Pot should you buy on Cyber Monday, we have help for that, too, but don’t spend too long researching because you could miss the deal you want. Whatever your budget, these are the best Cyber Monday deals for you.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 — $80, was $140

Why buy:

Huge capacity

Extensive features

Real-time feedback on screen

Perfect for large families

The Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 might offer slightly fewer features than the Instant Pot Crisp, but it’s perfect for a larger family thanks to its huge 8-quart capacity that can cook for up to eight people. Alongside that, it has all the features you’d expect from a fantastic Instant Pot. That includes being able to pressure cook, slow cook, rice cook, make yogurt, steam, sauté veggies, and sterilize and warm up food. It’s everything a large family could need when they want to eat delicious food with minimal effort.

That’s thanks to it being so simple and intuitive to use. It has 13 customizable programs that cover all your basic needs. It also offers real-time feedback via an easy-to-read display so you can view a cooking progress bar at all times and see what stage of the cooking program you’re at. Even venting the steam is simple thanks to an easy-release steam switch that keeps you safe while releasing the necessary steam.

Versatile in every way, the Instant Pot Duo Plus is also easy to clean thanks to a dishwasher-safe lid and inner pot along with finger-print resistant sides. Simply put, this gadget will make your life immeasurably easier while making every meal absolutely delicious.

Instant Pot Duo 6-quart — $89, was $99

Why buy:

Stylish color scheme

Plenty of features for most users

Extensive customizable programs

Good size for growing family

The Instant Pot Duo 6-quart is ideal for a growing family. It has enough capacity to cook up to six servings, meaning it’ll easily cook a delicious meal for the whole family as well as serve plenty of extras for smaller households. It makes cooking easy, too, with its plentiful cooking options. It’s possible to use it in seven different ways. These include a pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan, or food warmer. With so many features at your disposal, there’s little need to go anywhere near your regular cooker when you have an Instant Pot Duo.

It’s easy to use as well, thanks to a series of 13 customizable programs that allow you to get cooking at the tap of a button. There’s no need to get too involved if you don’t want to. You can simply let the Instant Pot do all the hard work for you. It even has an easy-release switch so that you’re safe from any steam being released once you’re done cooking.

The Instant Pot Duo works up to 70% faster and more efficiently energy-wise than other cooking methods, so it could save you time and money in the long run, as well as provide you with more delicious meals. It has a dishwasher-safe lid and inner pot so it’s easy to clean up afterward, plus a series of safety features including overheat protection, and a safety locking lid means you never have to worry about any dangers.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 — $130, was $150

Why buy:

Large capacity

Extensive features

Air-frying functionality

Very simple to clean

Considered to be one of the best Instant Pots for a larger family, the Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 does almost everything you could want it to do. It’ll easily replace your cooker but it also has air frying capabilities, so there’s no need to buy a separate air fryer. In all, it has 11 features including air frying, roasting, baking, dehydrating, pressure cooking, slow cooking, rice cooking, yogurt making, steaming, sautéing, sterilizing, and warming. Struggling to think of something else you might need to do in the kitchen? We get it. This is a dream come true for the avid home chef.

Each feature works brilliantly with 11 customizable smart programs that encompass everything you could need to do, so you don’t have to spend much time tweaking settings. It also has even crisp technology, which means the air fryer delivers all the crunch you’d expect from deep frying but with 95% less oil. Pressure cooking means it’ll cook up to 70% faster than traditional cooking, or you can slow cook if you’d prefer.

Once you’re done with your cooking adventures for the day, the Instant Pot Crisp is easy to clean up afterward. It has fingerprint-resistant and stainless steel sides, as well as a dishwasher-safe lid and inner pot.

