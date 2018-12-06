Share

With the winter season in full blast, there’s no better time to save money on fuel costs with a smart home thermostat. Configure the thermostats to keep your home at your preferred temperatures based on your daily schedule or access the device remotely with your smartphone or computer to change the settings from anywhere in the world. Smart thermostats integrate with most major voice assistants so warming up or cooling down is just a matter of asking Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to make the change.

We’ve found the best discounts on smart home thermostats and thermostat bundles from Amazon and Walmart and put them all in one place. Whether you’re shopping for gifts or adding to your smart home, with these smart thermostat deals, you can cut heating and cooling costs and save money on the devices.



Easy installation and connections are just two of the many items in Emerson’s extensive feature list for the Sensi Touch Wi-Fi Thermostat with Touchscreen Color Display, but those factors shouldn’t be ignored. It’s not difficult to install smart home thermostats in general, but Emerson made the process hassle-free with in-app instructions and illuminated easy-click wire terminals so homeowners who don’t consider themselves handy won’t hesitate to buy the device. You can use the Emerson Sensi Touch to configure two heating and two cooling stages and control the thermostat with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, and Wink smart home hubs.

Normally priced at $200, the Emerson Sensi Touch smart thermostat is on sale for $140 on Amazon, a $60 savings. Amazon includes free 2-day shipping for Prime members. Expedited 1-day shipping costs $6.

We’ve got to lead with the savings on this deal. Amazon’s Hive Heating and Cooling Smart Thermostat and Hive Hub bundle deal comes with an impressive 57-percent discount. The Hive thermostat works with Alexa and Google Assistant so you can control your home’s temperature and other functions in your smart home by using the voice assistants to command anything plugged into the Hive Hub. The Hive smart thermostat can integrate with Hive Window and Door Sensors to adjust the temperature when you leave or return to your home.

The separate list prices for the Hive Heating and Cooling Smart Thermostat and Hive Hub total $230. For this Amazon deal, the bundled pair costs just $100, a $130 savings. Amazon has the item in stock and offers Prime members free two-day shipping.

It may have a long product name, but the Honeywell RTH9585WF1004/W Wi-Fi Smart Color Programmable Thermostat, V. 2.0, has an array of flexible programming options for home or business installations. The Honeywell unit supports utility company peak rate pricing plans based on demand response, so there’s an additional way to save with this thermostat in your smart home setup. The Honeywell also supports voice control from Alexa devices in your home.

Regularly $199, the Honeywell Smart Color Programmable Thermostat is on sale for $149 on Amazon, a 25-percent discount. Amazon offers free 2-day shipping for this in-stock deal.

The third-generation Nest Learning Thermostat sets the bar for configuring your home’s temperatures to meet your preferences. Once you install the Nest, just set the temperature as you like it and go on with your life. You don’t have to keep track of times and temps and configure the Nest – within a few days the device figures out your schedule and adjusts the temperature settings to match your lifestyle. If you want even more granular control, you can connect up to 10 temperature sensors in various spots in your home to optimize the whole house settings. Walmart has bundled the Nest Learning Thermostat with the Google Home Hub for this deal to act as a smart home central control unit.

Normally you’d pay up to $398 for the Nest Learning Thermostat and the Google Home Hub. Walmart’s bundle saves $80 for a combined price of $318. Here’s a chance to save even more money on Nest’s smartest thermostat and pick up a smart home hub controller at the same time. Walmart offers free shipping for this bundle.

Nest Thermostat E and Google Home Hub bundle — $80 off

Keep it plain, simple, and elegant with the Nest Thermostat E‘s frosted display and minimalist design. The E has most of the features of the more expensive Nest models. If you don’t mind that the temperature display doesn’t brighten when you enter the room, as it does on other models, you can use the money you save with the Thermostat E to buy an extra gift for someone special. Walmart’s bundle includes the Google Home Hub to keep you informed and to interface with the Nest and other smart home devices.

Separately priced at $318, the Nest Thermostat E and Google Home Hub bundle is just $238 during this sale. If you want to start setting up your smart home, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of this bundled price. Amazon offers free 2-day shipping for this deal.

