Valentine’s Day is a holiday for love. It is the day that you get to buy flowers, candy, cards, stuffed animals, and more for your special someone and not feel cheesy about it at all. Over the years, the number of products available for Valentine’s Day has grown so much that it can be hard to decide precisely what gift expresses your love most effectively. Flowers have long been a favorite Valentine’s Day gift and for a good reason. They are beautiful and classic, traditional, and timeless.

There are so many different services and companies out there offering flower delivery; it can be tough to pick the right one. We have curated a list of the best flower delivery websites and their deals for Valentine’s Day for you, so all you have to do is pick out the flowers and fill out that tiny card.

From You Flowers has been ranked by J.D. Power as one of the best in customer satisfaction for online flower retailers. The selection of flowers and arrangements is extensive, and they offer same-day or next-day delivery on almost all orders. They offer roses, gift baskets, chocolate-covered strawberries and cookies, cake pops, custom photo vases, and much more. They even have a Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him and a Galentine’s Day section.

Almost all of the Valentine’s Day arrangements are on sale now through February 14, and if you join the mailing list, you get an additional 20% off your order.

Shop at From You Flowers

FTD Flowers has been providing one-of-a-kind floral arrangements and bouquets for more than 100 years. No matter the occasion, FTD is sure to have a plant or flower arrangement that is perfect. All bouquets, gift baskets, and other gifts are handled with care by actual people. FTD offers same-day flower delivery as long as you order by 2 p.m. in your recipient’s state. Online ordering makes sending a gift of flowers easy, and all arrangements and gifts are categorized by the occasion to make shopping simple. Gifts for Valentine’s Day can be searched by the recipient, ranging from ‘for him’ to ‘for daughter’ and ‘for her’ to ‘for mom.’

All Valentine’s Day arrangements, plants, gifts, and more are on sale now through February 14.

Shop at FTD Flowers

Flowers from Bouqs are grown on sustainable, eco-friendly farms and cut right when your order to ensure your flowers are as fresh as possible. No matter the occasion, Bouqs has a vibrant arrangement that is individually handcrafted by florists who care about quality and variety. You can search by flower type, occasion, or color when shopping for flowers, plants, gifts, and more on the website, which makes choosing the right flowers stress-free.

All Valentine’s Day gifts are on sale now through February 14. When you create an account online, you get 15% off your first bouquet and $12 weekday delivery using code WELCOME15.

Shop at Bouqs

ProFlowers is an FTD company who, as mentioned above, has been a leader in the floral industry for over a century. FTD is a private equity-backed company with one of the largest florist networks in the world. ProFlowers and FTD partner with local florists to provide hand-crafted floral arrangements for all occasions and same-day delivery.

Right now, you can get 25% off your order of a minimum of $29 (excluding same-day and funeral arrangements), and many Valentine’s Day gifts are on sale now through February 14.

Shop at ProFlowers

Jim McCann opened his first flower shop in 1976. From there, and more than 40 years later, 1-800-Flowers.com has grown to become a leader in the gifting world. Featuring a vast selection of gifts for all occasions from gift baskets to flower arrangements, 1-800-Flowers.com has the gift that you have been seeking for that special person. The website is easy to navigate with filters for occasion, deliver zip code, and more.

Right now, you can get free shipping on top Valentine’s Day gifts, many of which are on sale now through February 14.

Shop at 1-800 Flowers

Teleflora offers hand-arranged and hand-delivered flowers by local florists. They provide same-day delivery as long as you place your order before 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, or by noon on Saturday or Sunday (in the recipient’s time zone). The website makes flower and plant shopping easy by allowing you to shop by flower type or occasion. They also have a ‘meaning of flowers’ glossary so you can research exactly what the flowers that you are sending mean. The website also features Deal of the Day bouquets that allow you to pick a price that you can afford, and a local florist will create a unique arrangement for you. Shopping for Valentine’s Day flowers is simple on the website, especially since you can filter by price.

Almost all of the Valentine’s Day gifts are on sale now through February 14.

Shop at Teleflora

Floom strives to remind people how special giving and receiving flowers can be. They combine an easy-to-use website and delivery service with passionate florists to bring you gifts for all occasions. They handpick all of their florists to ensure they share the same values and are committed to providing a memorable online flower delivery experience. Floom offers same-day flower delivery services in both the United States and the U.K. Valentine’s Day flowers (and all bouquets) include a complimentary personalized message that is hand-written and sealed safely in an envelope.

Shop at Floom

Sunny Chadha and Seema Bansal are entrepreneurs who noticed a void in the floral industry and set out to fill it. Since its inception in 2015, Venus ET Fleur has been supplying luxury rose arrangements in innovative ways. The customizable arrangements of roses come in boxes that are also customizable, which makes for a unique gift. They also have vases and trunks that can be filled with beautiful roses.

Venus ET Fleur considers Valentine’s Day its favorite holiday, so be sure to check out the website for Valentine’s Day specials. Also, when you join the mailing list, you receive free ground shipping on your first order.

Shop at Venus ET Fleur

