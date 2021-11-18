Gaming PC Black Friday deals are upon us and things are looking pretty great if you’re keen to treat yourself to a new Gaming PC setup this Black Friday. With plenty of great Black Friday deals going on, it’s possible to snag some fantastic Black Friday gaming deals on PCs courtesy of Dell, HP and much more.

Gaming PC Black Friday Deals 2021

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop — $830, was $1,220

HP Omen 25L Desktop — $850, was $900

Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Gaming Desktop — $1,000, was $1,070

Alienware Aurora Ryzen R10 Gaming Desktop — $1,350, was $1,710

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop — $830, was $1,220

Why Buy:

Great specs for the price

Reliable brand

Good quality display

Great cooling features

One of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals out there right now, the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop comes from one of the best laptop brands so you know you’re onto a good thing. The gaming laptop has everything you could need to be able to play your favorite games while on the move. Whether it’s great specs or neat features, it’s the ideal accompaniment while on the move and significantly cheaper than usual. Think of it as like having much of the advantages of an Alienware laptop at a considerably lower price.

That includes a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, 512GB of SSD storage, plus a fantastic Nvidia GeForce GTX 3050 Ti graphics card. It’s tough to find 30-series GeForce cards due to increased demand and chip shortages, so this is a great opportunity to have some of the latest technology to play with. With a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, it offers silky smooth performance on screen too. It offers vibrant colors and exceptional brightness as well. Other features include an Alienware-inspired thermal design that incorporates a dual air-intake from the top of the keyboard to the bottom of the laptop so things stay cooler and work more appropriately too. With such improved thermal design, clock speeds remain higher even when you’re playing the most demanding of games so you won’t have to worry about any kind of slowdown.

HP Omen 25L Desktop — $850, was $900

Why Buy:

All the convenience of a desktop

Great price

Useful for work and play

Configuration options if you want to use them

The HP Omen 25L Desktop is a great way of ensuring you get all the benefits of a desktop setup with plenty of great gaming potential too. Sleek and stylish, it’ll fit under your desk without any bother and looks quite professional too. Under the hood though is everything you could need from a gaming setup ensuring you can use it just as well for work and pleasure, giving you plenty of flexibility. It’ll easily slide into your classy home space without looking too gamer-ish, while still offering all you could need. For the price, you get an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, 256GB of SSD storage, plus an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card.

The beauty behind this setup is that it’s smartly designed by HP. The memory is from HyperX, one of the best brands in the business so it’s sure to be faster than regular memory would be. It’s also possible to extensively customize your setup for a price, adding new equipment or hardware, as well as even changing the case design. A series of recommended configurations further help the process here. Ultimately though, the ‘basic’ spec is plenty good enough for gamers with $850 buying you a lot of hardware. If portability isn’t important to you then this is an ideal desktop setup. All you need to do is pair it with a monitor or use an existing monitor or TV, and you’re able to enjoy playing all the latest titles at a decent speed.

Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Gaming Desktop — $1,000, was $1,070

Why Buy:

Fast performance

Stylish tower design

Extensive hard drive space

Whisper quiet performance

The Lenovo Legion Tower 5i gaming desktop looks fantastic. It offers an Lenovo gaming logo that is stylish and subtle enough that it still works in a more professional or mature home environment. Underneath the hood is a surprisingly potent set of specs too ensuring you can play all your favorite games with the minimal of bother. With whisper quiet performance, you won’t have to worry about noisy fans disrupting your time enjoying playing a game either.

The Lenovo Legion Tower 5i gaming desktop offers an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, plus an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super. That’s a decent set of specs whatever way you look at it but the potential highlight comes from storage space. The desktop also has 256GB of SSD storage plus a separate 1TB hard drive for additional game storage. It’s plenty of room to install all your favorite titles without having to worry about running out of space any time soon. You can even back up crucial files across both drives to keep extra safe and secure. Elsewhere, useful features like 4 USB 3.1 pots and extra USB C and USB 2.0 ports help you get set up nicely, plus there’s Bluetooth 5.0 for maximum efficiency. It’s also possible to connect a second monitor which is sure to be useful for those potent gaming sessions or simply when you want more screen space while you work. This system is versatile like that.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen R10 Gaming Desktop — $1,350, was $1,710

Why Buy:

High-end performance for less

Fantastic processor

Stylish tower design

Great cooling features

The Alienware Aurora Ryzen R10 Gaming Desktop is easily one of the best gaming desktops out there right now. It offers extensive high-end specifications placed within a super stylish case that is sure to delight gamers keen to get their aesthetic just right. Those specs include a high-end AMD Ryzen 7 5800 processor, 16GB of memory, 512GB of SSD storage, plus an amazing Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. Combined, it’s a fantastic system for playing the latest games at some of the highest resolutions possible. Just add a gaming monitor and you’re good to go.

The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition has been designed to get the most out of the processor’s 16-cores and 32-threads. It offers automatic enhancements courtesy of Precision Boost 2 which accelerates performance for intense workloads by automatically boosting CPU clock speeds. Its memory also offers outstanding overclocking capabilities while there’s more bandwidth for graphics cards thanks to PCI-Express 4.0 technology. That’s all helped by extensive cooling via a new thermal design that includes quad 10mm copper heat pipes with integrated vapor chambers so nothing slows down because of heat issues. Not sure what that all means? Don’t sweat it. It simply means everything is going to run even faster than you’d expect. This is the gaming desktop to beat most other gaming desktops and it’s just what the avid player could dream of ensuring they can enjoy games for many years to come.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations