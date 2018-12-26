Share

Chances are pretty good that you or someone you know picked up a Google Home or Alexa-enabled device this year for Christmas. After all, installing voice-based assistant devices makes living at home more conveniently comfortable, connected, and potentially saves you energy and money. Despite being late to the market Google Home is rising competitively with Amazon Alexa devices and smart speakers. If you were thinking of taking the plunge and getting yourself your very first Google Home product or an additional one for a different room in your home, check out some of the best deals below.

Google Home devices help you in every day tasks like fetching the score of your favorite team, preparing you with the weather, scheduling your appointments, adjusting lights, playing your Spotify playlist, and so much more. Hands-free devices like the Google Home Hub’s screen lets you easily cook meals by reading off ingredients and pulling video instructions from YouTube all without having to interrupt your cooking. As home appliances become smarter and more advanced with better features and sensors, it also means that they become more accessible and discounted. The holidays have come and gone but you can still save big on a Google Home, Google Home Mini, and Google Home Hub devices with these end of year sales.

The Google Home is normally priced at $129 but you can get it for just $89 when you shop at Walmart. If you already have a Chromecast, Google Assistant is your best choice over Alexa.

Buy Now

The Google Home Mini is normally priced at $49 but you can get it for just $29 at Walmart in Aqua, Chalk, or Charcoal and as an added bonus you receive YouTube Music Premium for free. Walmart is also offering the 2-pack Google Home Mini, at the discounted price of just $50 for both.

Buy Now

Google Home Hub — $20 with bundle

Best Buy is offering a great Google Home Hub and Nest bundle deal. Grab a Google Home Hub for just $20 when you bundle it with a select Nest device at the time of purchase. Choose a Nest Thermostat or Nest Hello Doorbell and get the $149 device for a fraction of the price.

Buy Now

Looking for more great stuff? Find deals and more on our curated deals page, and be sure to follow us on Twitter for regular updates.

Follow @dealsDT