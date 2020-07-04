Home Depot 4th of July Sale 2020: 5 tech deals you can’t afford to miss

Along with Amazon Prime Day, the annual 4th of July sales might be the best chance to score summer deals on big-ticket items like appliances, tools, and smart home tech. Home Depot is getting in the action with its own July 4 blowout, delivering discounts on all sorts of home essentials; but if smart home gadgets are what you’re after, you might be surprised to see what this retailer has to offer. Let us save you some time: We’ve smoked out our five favorite tech deals from the Home Depot 4th of July Sale and rounded them up below.

Ring Wireless Video Doorbell — $80, was $199

The Ring video doorbell has been one of our favorites for awhile now, but the classic design was starting to feel a bit dated in recent years. This newer wireless Ring doorbell/peephole camera gives the “smart doorbell” idea a welcome facelift, featuring a sleek-looking housing that packs a 1080p camera, two-way microphone, motion sensors, and — of course — an actual doorbell for guests to ring.

The Ring connects wirelessly to your home network, sets up in minutes, and sends notifications right to your phone or tablet (which you can also use for communicating with visitors). It also syncs seamlessly with Alexa devices for easy voice control if you’ve already got a little smart home ecosystem going. The Home Depot 4th of July Sale knocks a whopping 60% off the normal price, letting you buy the Ring video doorbell for just $80 right now.

Genie SilentMax Connect Smart Garage Door Opener — $148, was $198

“Smart garage door opener” is probably not something that you knew existed until now, but the Genie SilentMax Connect is so smart you might wonder why nobody thought of this sooner. At a glance, the Genie SilentMax looks (and functions) like any other belt-driven garage door opener; under the hood, however, it packs Aladdin Connect technology that lets you control it remotely from your smartphone — no fussy push-button remote required.

Aladdin Connect also works perfectly with Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to easily integrate the Genie SilentMax Connect with a wider smart home ecosystem if you’re so inclined (and if not, no problem — it work just fine all on its own). A $50 discount means you can grab this smart garage door opener for $148 right now with free ship-to-store pickup.

Google Nest x Yale Smart Lock with Google Nest Connect — $229, was $279

If you’re looking to secure your home, a smart lock built for the 21st century is a great addition to your smart home security setup. The Nest x Yale smart lock and keypad, part of Google’s smart home stable, is one such device: The keyless deadbolt installs quite easily on almost any door and cannot be picked (or otherwise bypassed), and the Nest app lets you remotely unlock it from your smartphone.

This smart connectivity also allows you to control and know who goes in and out of your home, while the keypad can be used to set up custom keycodes (including one-time use codes) for certain guests. The Nest x Yale smart lock can also automatically lock itself behind you when it detects that you’re away. The Home Depot 4th of July Sale shaves $50 off the Next x Yale bundle, meaning you can add an extra layer of security to your home for $229 for a limited time.

Google Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera (2-Pack) — $238, was $298

IP cameras are arguably the best application for smart home tech when it comes to security, and the Google Nest cam is one of the best. These compact cameras set up in minutes and deliver a live 1080p, 130-degree wide-angle video feed (along with activity alerts) right to your phone or tablet via the Nest app.

These weatherproof outdoor cams also feature built-in microphones for two-way voice communication, and impressive infrared night vision capabilities make the Nest the best outdoor security camera for use in the dark. A $60 savings knocks this two-pack of Nest outdoor security cams down to $238 for the Home Depot 4th of July sale.

Google Nest Hello Doorbell with Nest Hub — $269, was $319

If the Ring smart doorbell and porch camera caught your attention but you want a more complete (and lower-profile) setup, this 4th of July deal can help you save more by bundling the Google Nest Hello with the Nest Hub smart display. In spite of its relatively small size, the Nest Hello has everything you could want in a smart doorbell: A live HD video feed delivered right to your smartphone or other device (like the Nest Hub), a two-way microphone for voice communication, night vision, and even facial recognition.

The included Google Nest Hub pairs perfectly with the Nest Hello doorbell while also serving as a control station for the rest of your smart home gadgets. For the Home Depot 4th of July sale, you can grab this smart display and doorbell package for $269 and save $50.

