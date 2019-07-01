Share

The Fourth of July falls in the middle of the week this year, prompting many retailers to extend their sales all week long, and some longer than that. Home Depot is no exception, and the sale includes deals on a range of items including appliances, tools, furniture, and quite a bit more.

The sale is traditionally one of Home Depot’s better ones and is a great time to save on some home essentials that you would likely pay close to full price for otherwise. Summer’s also a great time to do some remodeling, and if you’re in the market for new appliances, there are a few special buys that we’d like to bring your attention to (see the first link in the next section — the sale’s actually good for an extra three days). Special Buys are a great opportunity to replace several of your aging appliances at once and save quite a bit of money.

Top deals

Here are some of the better deals we’ve spotted in this year’s sale. Unless specified, the deals are good through July 7.

Appliances – up to 40% off with Special Buys packages (ends July 10)

– up to 40% off with Special Buys packages (ends July 10) Furniture – up to 40% off

– up to 40% off Air Fryers – up to 40% off

– up to 40% off Kitchenware – up to 40% off

– up to 40% off Custom Blinds and Shades – up to 25% off (ends July 4)

Major Appliances

We find the best way to buy appliances through Home Depot is to purchase them when the retailer offers them as part of a “Special Buy.” In many cases, you’ll end up saving at least 30% to 40%, if not more. However, there are a few other deals across the site for individual appliances in case you’re not ready to upgrade all of your appliances at once.

Samsung Family Hub and Stainless Steel Appliance Suite – $3,248 (37% off)

– $3,248 (37% off) Refrigerators – up to 40% off

– up to 40% off Ranges – up to 35% off

– up to 35% off Dishwashers – up to 40% off

– up to 40% off Washers – up to 40% off

– up to 40% off Dryers – up to 40% off

Grills and Accessories

As you might expect, the deals on grills and grilling accessories aren’t as great as the ones on appliances because we’re basically in the middle of the grilling season. Still, after a fair bit of searching, we were able to find some decent deals — so if your grill is on its last leg, there’s plenty of time to get a new one at a fairly decent price.

Deluxe 6-Burner Propane Gas Grill in Black with Side Burner – $249

– $249 5-Burner Propane Gas Grill in Stainless Steel and Black with Side Burner and Rotisserie Burner – $367

– $367 Kingsford Lone Star Charcoal Grill in Black – $79

– $79 Camp Chef Smoke Vault 18 in. Propane Gas Smoker – $162

Tools and hardware

We understand that you might not necessarily be thinking about anything work or chore related — many of us are trying to just enjoy our vacation time. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t get ready for when you do. Home Depot is a home improvement store, so it’s no surprise that a lot of tools go on sale during its Fourth of July sale. Here are some of the best deals we found.

Cabinet Hardware – up to 50% off

Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit (8-Tool) – $599

– $599 RIDGID 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 2-Speed 1/2 in. Compact Drill/Driver Kit – $89

– $89 Paint kits – up to 30% off

Looking for more deals? Check out our curated deals page.

