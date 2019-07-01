Digital Trends
Deals

Home Depot cut prices on appliances, grills, and tools for Fourth of July sale

Ed Oswald
By
home depot security breach settlement
Mike Mozart/Flickr

The Fourth of July falls in the middle of the week this year, prompting many retailers to extend their sales all week long, and some longer than that. Home Depot is no exception, and the sale includes deals on a range of items including appliances, tools, furniture, and quite a bit more.

The sale is traditionally one of Home Depot’s better ones and is a great time to save on some home essentials that you would likely pay close to full price for otherwise. Summer’s also a great time to do some remodeling, and if you’re in the market for new appliances, there are a few special buys that we’d like to bring your attention to (see the first link in the next section — the sale’s actually good for an extra three days). Special Buys are a great opportunity to replace several of your aging appliances at once and save quite a bit of money.

Top deals

Here are some of the better deals we’ve spotted in this year’s sale. Unless specified, the deals are good through July 7.

Major Appliances

Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator review
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

We find the best way to buy appliances through Home Depot is to purchase them when the retailer offers them as part of a “Special Buy.” In many cases, you’ll end up saving at least 30% to 40%, if not more. However, there are a few other deals across the site for individual appliances in case you’re not ready to upgrade all of your appliances at once.

  • Samsung Family Hub and Stainless Steel Appliance Suite – $3,248 (37% off)
  • Refrigerators – up to 40% off
  • Ranges – up to 35% off
  • Dishwashers – up to 40% off
  • Washers – up to 40% off
  • Dryers – up to 40% off

Grills and Accessories

home depot 4th of july sale nexgrill propane grills

As you might expect, the deals on grills and grilling accessories aren’t as great as the ones on appliances because we’re basically in the middle of the grilling season. Still, after a fair bit of searching, we were able to find some decent deals — so if your grill is on its last leg, there’s plenty of time to get a new one at a fairly decent price.

  • Deluxe 6-Burner Propane Gas Grill in Black with Side Burner – $249
  • 5-Burner Propane Gas Grill in Stainless Steel and Black with Side Burner and Rotisserie Burner – $367
  • Kingsford Lone Star Charcoal Grill in Black – $79
  • Camp Chef Smoke Vault 18 in. Propane Gas Smoker – $162

Tools and hardware

home depot 4th of july sale milwaukee power tool combo kit

We understand that you might not necessarily be thinking about anything work or chore related — many of us are trying to just enjoy our vacation time. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t get ready for when you do. Home Depot is a home improvement store, so it’s no surprise that a lot of tools go on sale during its Fourth of July sale. Here are some of the best deals we found.

  • Cabinet Hardware – up to 50% off
  • Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit (8-Tool) – $599
  • RIDGID 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 2-Speed 1/2 in. Compact Drill/Driver Kit – $89
  • Paint kits – up to 30% off

Looking for more deals? Check out our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Early deals, news, and predictions for July 15 and 16
hp omen mindframe headset review 13
Deals

Best Buy takes a massive $150 off of the HP Omen Mindframe cooling headset

Even old-school PC brands like HP have gotten into the head-fi game, and the HP Omen Mindframe cooling headset is now on sale for a quarter of its original price. Read on to find out more about this unique design and how much you can save.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Acer Predator Triton 500 review
Computing

Amazon slashes prices on Acer laptops, desktops, monitors, and gaming gear

Leading up to Amazon Prime Day 2019 on July 15 and 16, the retail giant continues to slash prices dramatically but in a strategically selective manner, as with the Acer products in this one-day sale on productivity and gaming hardware.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2017 MacBook Pro 13-inch
Deals

Pre-Prime Day Deal: Amazon has the best offer on the 13-inch MacBook Pro

Prime Day is less than three weeks away, but we’ve already seen some sweet Apple discounts popping up lately. If you're hungry for a deal before Prime Day, Amazon has the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro on sale right now for a nice $200 discount.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Tent in the middle of a rainy forest.
Deals

Best Prime Day camping deals: What to expect from Amazon in 2019

Prime Day 2019 is set for July 15-16. Given that it's happening over two days, this year's event is likely to be bigger than ever before. Like previous Prime Day sales, we expect a whole lot of camping gear to be available at great prices.
Posted By Ed Oswald
samsung 4k tv deal 58 inch un58nu7100
Deals

Best Prime Day 4K TV deals: What to expect from Amazon in 2019

You don't have to wait until Black Friday to score a fantastic deal on a 4K TV ⁠— Amazon's Prime Day is right around the corner, and with it we're expecting to see discounts on televisions from the likes of Samsung and Vizio.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

The best 4K TV deals for July 2019: Samsung, LG, and Vizio

A good 4K smart TV is the only way to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. If you're looking to take your home entertainment to the next level, then we've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best antivirus software for business
Deals

5 of the best antivirus solutions for your small business

Getting your business off the ground is hard enough, and dealing with viruses, hackers, and security breaches only makes it harder. These 5 antivirus solutions can help keep you protected.
Posted By Don Reisinger
walmart bundles google nest hub and smart light starter kit
Smart Home

Reap huge savings with Google Nest Pre-Prime Day deals at Walmart starting now

Google and Walmart made a pre-emptive strike against Amazon in the Prime Day 2019 smart home price wars by announcing Pre-Prime Day deals early. You can enjoy significant price breaks on Google Nest smart home devices through July 17.
Posted By Bruce Brown
save-dslr-after-mirrorleess-wins-nikon-d850
Photography

Celebrate National Camera Day by snagging a deal on a starter kit or a new lens

June 29 is National Camera Day -- and that means lots of discounts on some great cameras and lenses. From $400 starter sets to heavy-duty full-frame hitters, here are some of the best camera deals for National Camera Day.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for July 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Luke Larsen
smart home holiday gift guide google mini and max review 5v2 800x533 c
Deals

Google Home smart speakers get steep price cuts ahead of Prime Day Echo deals

Google Home decided to take the plunge first with a full list of deals on smart speakers, Nest devices, and security cameras. Amazon has responded by dropping the price of the Echo Dot and Echo Plus, but has yet to release all of its…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Smart Home

Amazon fights back, drops the pre-Prime Day Echo Dot price to $25 with bundles

In quick response to Google and Walmart's aggressively priced Pre-Prime Day smart home deals, Amazon cut the price of its best-selling Echo Dot. Amazon discounted the Dot by 50% to $25, the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday 2018.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Dyson bladeless desk fan
Deals

Score the powerful Dyson AM06 bladeless desk fan for more than $200 off

The impressive Dyson AM06 bladeless desk fan would normally set you back $400, but if you're willing to buy refurbished, then Walmart has professionally renewed units in stock at a huge $240 discount right now.
Posted By Lucas Coll
crazy good amazon pre prime smart home bundle on myq garage opener and cloud cam door control with app
Smart Home

Get a myQ garage opener and Cloud Cam with this crazy-good pre-Prime Day deal

An Amazon Cloud Cam and a myQ Smart Garage Door Opener for 100 bucks? Here's an excellent example of how you will be able to save mounds of money on smart home devices during the next weeks leading to Amazon Prime Day 2019 starting July 15.
Posted By Bruce Brown