Check out our list of the best iPhone deals for February 2018

When it comes to Apple devices, like the iPad, HomePod, or Apple Watch, people seem to either love them or hate them. The popularity of these sleek devices endures, however. This is undoubtedly owed to the excellent build quality of Apple hardware, as well as the devices’ sleek modern aesthetics, highly functional and intuitive software, and the company’s reputation for delivering “fashionable” tech. Apple hardware can cost you a pretty penny, though, which is one of the reasons that Android still commands the lion’s share of the smartphone market.

Nonetheless, the venerable iPhone still enjoys royal status in the world of smart tech. If you’ve just gotta have iOS (and aren’t the type to wait in line to pay retail prices on launch day), then you’re not out of luck. Seasonal deals and new product rollouts offer a lot of chances to score some deep discounts on your cell phone. To keep you up to date with the latest offers, promo codes, and cell phone plans, we’ve curated an up-to-date list of the best iPhone deals for February 2018:

iPhone X deals

Speaking of fashionable tech, the high-end iPhone X definitely turned heads (and caused more than its share of sticker shock) when the new line was announced in fall 2017. Marketed as something of a luxury item, the iPhone X perhaps uniquely represents the reason behind the “love it or hate it” attitudes that Apple inspires among the masses.

It’s a great piece of kit, however, with an incredible OLED touch display, a fantastic camera, and lightning-fast speed thanks to its snappy 2.39 GHz hexa-core processor and 3GB of RAM. It also features wireless charging capability, finally bringing the iPhones up to speed with their Android competitors such as the Samsung Galaxy S8.

The iPhone X is a high-end phone with a price tag to match — it retailed for $999 upon its pre-order launch, which made it the most expensive iPhone yet. But don’t worry because these deals can save you some serious cash on this next-gen Apple offering:

iPhone X deals:

$1,131 on Amazon

$999 on Apple

$850 on Ebay

T-Mobile Trade-In

iPhone 8 deals

Last year saw the launch of two new flagship devices from Apple: The iPhone 8 dropped alongside the iPhone X as the traditional successor to the iPhone 7.

Under the hood, the iPhone 8 isn’t radically different than the X. It boasts the same 2.39 hexa-core processor, although the standard iPhone 8 only utilizes 2GB of RAM compared to the X’s 3GB (the larger iPhone 8 Plus features the full 3GB). It also performs similarly to the iPhone X when it comes to its excellent camera and speedy wireless charging.

Although its more traditional design isn’t as groundbreaking as iPhones of the past, the iPhone 8 still delivers the solid build quality and performance we’ve come to expect from Apple. With a starting retail price of $699 for the 8 and $799 for the 8 Plus, it’s not as pricey as the X, and now you can save even more cash with these ongoing iPhone 8 deals:

iPhone 8 deals:

$799 on Amazon

$699 on Apple

$660 on Ebay

T-Mobile Trade-In

iPhone 8 Plus deals:

$881 on Amazon

$799 on Apple

$575 on Ebay

T-Mobile Trade-In

iPhone 7 deals

If you’re not fussy about having the latest bleeding-edge gadgets, preferring instead to have something established and reliable (not to mention considerably cheaper), then last-gen devices like the iPhone 7 offer the perfect way to score some still-great brand-new tech at deep discounts.

The iPhone 7 may not be the new hot phone anymore following the rollout of the iPhone 8 and X, but it’s no slouch. A 2.34 GHz dual-core CPU, hexa-core 7XT GT7600 Plus graphics processor, and 2GB to 3GB of RAM (2GB for the 7 and 3GB for the 7 Plus) combine to deliver great performance alongside Apple’s famous reliability and user-friendly software.

Prices for the iPhone 7 started at $649 at its launch, and given that it’s more than a year old, now is the time to grab a brand-new iPhone 7 or 7 Plus for cheap with a limited time ofer:

iPhone 7 deals:

$666 on Amazon

$549 on Apple

$629 on Ebay

T-Mobile Trade-In

iPhone 7 Plus deals:

$775 on Amazon

$669 on Apple

$725 on Ebay

T-Mobile Trade-In

iPhone 6 deals

The iPhone 6 was one of the most popular smartphones ever made (as well as one of our all-time favorites), so it’s no surprise to find it still on the market today despite being released in 2014 – a year that feels likea long time ago in the high-speed world of smartphone release cycles. Its 2015 successor, the fantastic iPhone 6S, also proved immensely successful, with record-breaking launch sales.

Like the 7, the iPhone 6 and 6S remain highly capable smartphones, and Apple is still pumping them out as long as people are willing buy them. In fact, the iPhone 6’s enduring popularity led to it being quietly reintroduced to the market in 2017 after being temporarily discontinued.

The iPhone 6 runs on a 1.4 GHz dual-core 64-bit CPU, a quad-core PowerVR GPU, and 1GB of RAM. The 6S boasts improved specs with a 1.85 GHz dual-core processor and an upgraded 2GB of RAM. Both of these phones started at the usual $649 retail price upon their release but are now much, much cheaper, and these iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S discounts sweeten the deal even more:

iPhone 6 deals:

$298 on Amazon

$260 on Ebay

$500 on Best Buy

iPhone 6s deals:

$500 on Amazon

$449 on Apple

$345 on Ebay

iPhone SE deals

The iPhone SE was designed as a downsized and less costly alternative to its cousins, making it the best choice for buyers who want an affordable iOS device. The SE has a lot more going for it than its low price, however, as it’s a fantastic little phone in its own right.

The SE was first introduced in 2016. Its compact frame sports a four-inch display, harking back to the older iPhones. It runs on hardware similar to the iPhone 6, and features a 1.85 GHz dual-core CPU and 2GB of RAM.

With a retail price of $399, which is shockingly low when it comes to iPhones – the SE is hands down the go-to budget pick for Apple fans. We’re all about the deals, though, so you can grab one for even less with the following discounts:

iPhone SE deals:

$325 on Amazon

$349 on Apple

$250 on Ebay