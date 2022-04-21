Best Keurig Deals: Get a K-Cup coffee maker from $76

Are you on the hunt for the best Keurig deals? Getting a great first cup of the day is easier than ever with the added convenience of a Keurig K-Cup single-serve coffee maker. We gathered the best Keurig deals available to make it easy for you to choose the model that’s best for you. When you have a Keurig coffee maker on your countertop, you can get the satisfying taste you desire and the caffeine push you need in just a couple of minutes. Keurig coffee makers brew tea and cocoa creations as well as coffee. Right now, you can even bank on savings as we’ve rounded up here the best Keurig deals on major retailer sites. We tossed in a few buying tips and discussed some features to help you select which model suits your needs best.

Today’s best Keurig deals

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker — $76, was $80

Keurig K-Latte Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker — $80, was $90

Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker — $110, was $140

Keurig K-Duo 12-Cup Coffee Maker — $140, was $190

Keurig K-Duo Plus 12-Cup Coffee Maker — $200, was $230

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker — $76, was $80

Why Buy:

Perfect for small spaces

Brews between 6-12 ounce cups

One cup reservoir

Fast

The best Keurig coffee makers don’t necessarily have to cost a fortune as demonstrated by this cute Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker. Designed to serve the perfect cup of coffee for one person, it’s your ideal companion when you’re working hard or simply want to relax while enjoying a hot drink. It’s less than 5 inches wide so if you’re short on space, you’ll still be able to find a home for this little delight. Potentially, you could even store it safely on your desk. If you have a small kitchen, you won’t have any trouble finding room for it there either.

It may be small, but the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker still offers plenty of functionality. It’s able to brew any cup size between six and 12 ounces courtesy of Keurig K-Cup pods. With a one-cup reservoir, you simply add fresh water for each brew and the coffee maker does the rest of the hard work for you. Coffee can be made in minutes with the brew fast yet fresh every time. It’s even compatible with the My K-Cup Universal Reusable Coffee Filter so you can always use the coffee maker when you want to brew your own ground coffee as well as when dealing with K-Cup pods.

Designed to be travel mug friendly, it has a removable drip tray so the coffee maker is able to accommodate travel mugs up to seven inches tall. It also holds a full accidental brew so cleanup is easy and simple. Adding to such efficiency, an auto-off feature turns your coffee maker off 90 seconds after your last brew, thereby saving energy. It also has great cord storage so you can easily transport it around or simply keep your countertop tidier. Compact yet feature-packed, the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker is the ideal option for the solo coffee drinker.

Keurig K-Latte Coffee Maker — $80, was $90

Why Buy:

Ideal for making lattes

Simple to use

Shot button for concentrated coffee

Easy to clean

If you’re passionate about creamy coffees, plenty of froth, and lots of options for your cup of joe, you need the Keurig K-Latte Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker. Its focus is squarely on being super versatile while also being very simple to use. As the name suggests, it helps you serve up one cup of the best latte or coffee you could want at home. It takes just minutes with the maker also coming with an easy-to-clean milk frother. For an indulgent experience at home, you’ll be surprised just how often you end up using this wonderful device.

The Keurig K-Latte Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker works with any K-Cup pod. All you need to do is add the relevant ingredients then tap a few buttons. It’s possible to brew six, eight, or 10 ounces of your favorite coffee, tea, or cocoa using this coffee maker. Instructions are clear with distinct buttons that help you figure out what to do without thinking too hard. The Keurig K-Latte Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker also offers up a shot button which adds a concentrated shot of coffee from your favorite K-cup pod so you get an extra delicious latte.

The included frother makes it simple to froth fresh milk, including skim, soy, and almond. The frother base easily flips up to any time you need to save counter space. It’s not like you’re tied into using it every time, but it’s a great extra feature in an already highly convenient coffee maker. If you’re keen on the ceremony and routine of making a great cup of coffee with some delightful froth, this is the ideal coffee maker for you. It’s so much more than just a basic coffee maker, easily enabling you to have a little fun with your drink.

Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker — $110, was $140

Why Buy:

Fast brewing

Strong brew setting

Can brew five cups at a time

Stylish look

The Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker is ideal for the home where everyone loves a cup of coffee in the morning. Incredibly simple as you would expect from Keurig, it takes seconds to start brewing and — impressively — doesn’t take much longer to produce great results. That’s thanks to the top of the unit offering incredibly clear button controls that mean you can brew an individual 12-ounce cup of coffee in less than one minute with plenty of other options available to you.

Rather than having to rely on the Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker knowing best, you can use its strength control button to allow you to make coffee that suits your taste. Whether you want a bolder or more subtle flavor, the Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker is able to provide that with a simple touch of the button. In addition, you can also use its controls to allow you to set your coffee size to your own personal preferences. Programmable cup volume isn’t always available on all coffee makers and it’s useful to be able to create a small cup of coffee or something massive to last you a long time. And, as mentioned, you can also get the Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker to brew up to five cups at once saving you the need to prepare cups multiple times. That’s thanks to its sizeable 52-ounce reservoir which means the whole household can be happy with the results.

The Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker offers up a removable water tank so you can easily refill it as well as clean it. It also has a removable drip tray that takes seconds to detach from the machine. Auto shut-off also keeps your family safe while keeping costs down, too. Throw in the delightful black matte finish and the Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker will fit into your home perfectly, while always offering up a great cup of joe.

Keurig K-Duo 12-Cup Coffee Maker — $140, was $190

Why Buy:

Brews ground coffee and K-Cup Pods

Keeps coffee hot

Extensive options

Easy to clean

Offering a lot of what you would expect from the best coffee makers, the Keurig K-Duo 12-Cup Coffee Maker is a delight to use and a great addition to a coffee-loving household. Aimed at offering you the perfect brew for any occasion, it provides you with the best of both worlds thanks to being able to use both K-Cup pods as well as ground coffee to make you a great hot drink. With plenty of capacity and some neat features, this is so much more than just a quick hit of a drink.

That’s thanks to the Keurig K-Duo 12-Cup Coffee Maker offering up a 12-cup glass carafe and heating plate. The latter means it will keep your coffee hot for as long as you need so you can easily come back for more during the day. Alongside that, the coffee maker also has a pause and pour feature so you can easily interrupt the brew cycle to pour a cup of coffee without causing a mess. Pausing lasts for 20 seconds so there’s plenty of time to pour a hot cup without messing anything up. Alternatively, you can set your preferred brew time for up to 24 hours in advance with the Programmable Carafe Auto Brew feature, so the Keurig K-Duo 12-Cup Coffee Maker is ready to go when you are.

Capable of creating the perfect cup every time, you can choose ground coffee or one of hundreds of delicious K-Cup pod varieties including coffee, tea, cocoa, and more. At the touch of a button, you can create a stronger brew. You can also choose from a six, eight, 10, or 12-cup carafe with the options of six, eight, 10, or 12 ounce cups, too. With plenty of flexibility right down to a simple to remove and clean water tank and drip tray, the Keurig K-Duo 12-Cup Coffee Maker is an essential tool when brewing up a storm.

Keurig K-Duo Plus 12-Cup Coffee Maker — $200, was $230

Why Buy:

12-cup thermal carafe

Programmable functions

Works with both ground coffee and K-Cup pods

Easy to clean

The Keurig K-Duo Plus 12-Cup Coffee Maker is super stylish while packing in plenty of features to make it the ultimate Keurig machine for many coffee fans. It combines a single pod option with a full-pot brewer so you have maximum flexibility when making a great cup of coffee. Being able to brew both ground and K-Cup pods means it’s incredibly flexible, whether you’re looking to spend some time with a unique blend or just want to focus on using a pod instead. It also works well with tea and cocoa thanks to the extensive range of K-Cups.

Keen to make the perfect brew for you, the Keurig K-Duo Plus 12-Cup Coffee Maker offers extensive options. It can prepare up to 12 cups of coffee via its thermal carafe that keeps your coffee warm for a long time to come, but you can choose to make less if you want. Alongside that, there are programmable cup volumes to arrange so you can set your coffee size just how you like it. It’s also possible to adjust the strength of your brew via the strength control button so you can be as bold as you like. You can set the coffee maker up to brew up to 24 hours in advance, too, meaning each morning, you can wake up with a great hot drink ready for you.

Elsewhere, a brew pause button means you can interrupt the brew cycle to pour a cup of coffee without creating a mess. In a similar vein, the drip tray is removable and easy to clean, while the water tank is similarly detachable and quickly refilled. It even has multiple positions for the water reservoir so it doesn’t take up as much room as you’d think. After all, the Keurig K-Duo Plus 12-Cup Coffee Maker is all about efficiency while also producing some fantastic results. Stylish with plenty of features, it’s highly likely to become your new favorite kitchen gadget.

How to choose a Keurig

Perhaps the most attractive feature of a Keurig coffee maker is its ability to produce a nearly perfect cup of joe with a simple touch of a button. It also works with pods containing a variety of coffee types and brands as well as tea, hot chocolate, and cider. And since all current models are based on a similar brewing system and use pre-measured K-Cups, you’ll most likely get the same cup of coffee with each machine. That doesn’t mean all of them are created equal, though. Brew functionalities and size capacities still vary from model to model.

One of the first steps in picking the right Keurig coffee maker is identifying the most ideal size for your space. A small model (like the Mini) is a great choice if you have limited kitchen space or if there’s only one coffee drinker in your household. The only downside of having a small machine, though, is that you’ll need to fill it up with water every time you use it. But you can think of it as starting with fresh water every time you brew.

Larger machines are suitable for bigger kitchens, offices, or households with lots of coffee drinkers. This type typically carries a water reservoir which lessens the need for you to keep refilling from time to time. There are also models available (like the K150P) that can connect directly to a water source, completely removing the hassle of refilling.

Go for a Keurig single-serve machine if you just want to make one cup, in order to try many different flavors, or if coffee drinkers in your home have different preferences. They offer faster brewing, require little maintenance, and have a capacity ranging from three to five cup sizes. A two-way model, on the other hand, is perfect for those who like hosting friends and for households with many coffee drinkers. It can brew a single-serve cup of coffee as needed, and at the same time, can brew a whole carafe for more servings. Carafe options cost less per cup than single-serve ones (if you drink every pot to the bottom), but they also generally tend to require more cleanup.

Other things to look out for when choosing a Keurig coffee maker involve your coffee preferences. Some models let you prepare both hot and cold drinks, have an adjustable brew temperature, and have strength-control options so you can modify your cup just the way you like it. If you’re a latte or cappuccino lover, you’re going to want to stick to a unit that can make a strong shot of coffee and has an onboard milk frother (such as the K-Café and K-Latte) which makes it easy for you to whip up foamy toppings.

Naturally, a Keurig coffee maker with more bells and whistles will come at a higher price tag. If you have less to spend, though, you’ll need to forgo certain features such as a high-altitude setting, dishwasher compatibility, and lots of options for customizing your beverage. Nonetheless, you’ll still be able to enjoy cool functions with a no-frills model, including automatic shutoff, a variety of serving size capacities, and strength control settings. Score one on the cheap by taking advantage of these Keurig deals.

Do Keurigs have filters?

Yes. Keurig coffee makers have a small charcoal filter that removes the impurities from the water. This filter eliminates the taste and smell of chlorine, iron, and sulfur as well as some minerals.

Do Keurigs make tea?

Yes. Keurig coffee makers can brew tea. Keurig partnered with various brands to provide amazing K-Cup tea choices. If you prefer standard tea bags over K-Cups, then you can just use the machine as an instant hot water dispenser. Simply put your standard tea bag in a mug and place it on a drip tray, and then run a water-only brew cycle.

Are Keurig coffee makers loud?

It depends on the model. Some units boast a quiet brew technology to minimize the noise when in use, perfect if you’re worried about waking up everyone in the house. Others tend to operate more loudly, which can be advantageous for a quick indication that brewing is complete.

Do Keurigs need to be cleaned?

Yes. Keurig coffee makers need regular cleaning and it comes in two forms: Thorough cleaning and descaling. Thorough cleaning covers clearing up every part and component of the machine, while descaling specifically tackles calcium deposits. Some Keurig models will alert you when it’s time to descale, while others will show symptoms like stinky buildup, settings that no longer work, and slower pours. Keurig recommends descaling at least every three months especially if used with regular tap water, either with a Keurig descaling solution or white vinegar. The water filter cartridge also needs occasional replacing about every 60 tanks or so.

Looking for more savings beyond these Keurig deal options? You may want to browse through our compilation of coffee maker deals, which include models from Nespresso deals, Ninja, Breville, KitchenAid, and other leading brands.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations