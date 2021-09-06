Best Labor Day iPad Deals 2021: Save on ALL models today

  1. Deals
Labor Day iPad deals are here and with them come some fantastic discounts on all the latest iPad, from the iPad Mini right up to the iPad Pro range. Whatever your budget, the Labor Day iPad sales have a great offer with you in mind so that you can save big on the latest products. With so many options out there, we’ve narrowed things down to the best Labor Day iPad deals to help you out when buying a new iPad. If you don’t know where to start with the Labor Day iPad deals, we’ve also taken a close look at whether now is the right time to buy a new iPad and what to look for before hitting the buy button. Read on while we guide you through it all before you hit the Labor Day sales.

Should you buy a new iPad on Labor Day?

It’s important to think about whether you actually need a new iPad right now. Do you? It’s a tempting gadget but if your lifestyle doesn’t really need a tablet then there’s no reason to dive in, even if the Labor Day iPad sales are amazing. Having said that, if you’re a committed tablet user and your existing one is looking pretty old and dated, the Labor Day iPad deals going on mean you can enjoy a superior one for less.

As always, think about your budget before you do anything. There’s a wide range of different iPads out there these days so it’s possible to spend relatively little or a lot, depending on if you go for the high-end iPad Pro or not. Discounts as part of the Labor Day iPad deals can help here but only if you can afford the remaining price involved.

Generally, Labor Day is a pretty good time to make any purchase. The summer is usually a quiet time for sales outside of Prime Day and retailers are keen to entice you into a purchase now that the later months of the year are approaching. It’s not likely that we’ll see other discounts of this level until Black Friday and odds are you want to enjoy a new iPad now rather than later. Typically, Black Friday discounts can be on more of a par with Labor Day iPad sales these days so there’s not much to be gained by waiting. Also, by buying later in the year, you might find your bank balance stretched by holiday spending so buying an iPad now can help take the load off.

There’s also the benefit of having a new iPad right now. If you need it for work or school, you won’t want to wait, right? You can enjoy all the benefits immediately rather than holding out until November.

Just remember — don’t be tempted by a new iPad purchase unless you really need one. A new iPad is a fairly expensive investment to make even if you buy a budget-priced one on sale and it’s important to be committed and genuinely need your purchase so you get the best value for money. It’s also worth considering that Apple often announces new products in September so you might want to wait and spend more on the latest device if the latest technology is important to you.

How to choose a new iPad on Labor Day

When contemplating buying a new iPad in the Labor Day iPad sales, it’s important to know you’re buying the right one for you. While the iPad range isn’t vast, each device offers different strengths and weaknesses, and you don’t want to miss out on features that are important to you.

Check out our look at the best iPads before you check out the Labor Day iPad deals going on right now. It’s a good overview of what to expect.

Generally, the Apple iPad Pro 11-inch is the best iPad for when money is no object. It’s as powerful as a laptop thanks to the use of the Apple M1 processor and has a gorgeous LED-based Liquid Retina display. Upgrade to the 12.9-inch version and you get a mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR display that looks even better. It’s fantastic for creative professionals in particular thanks to its fast performance and support for the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil 2 which means you can draw and type on it very easily. However, it can be overkill if you simply want to watch streaming content online or browse the internet on a larger screen than your smartphone.

For the best value proposition, there’s the iPad Air which is easily one of the best tablets out there right now. Discounted in the Labor Day iPad deals, it’s sure to be even more irresistible. Available in a wide range of colors, it uses Apple’s A14 Bionic chip to get things done and has a great 10.9-inch display with a resolution of 2360 x 1640. A few concessions are made such as not offering an amazing camera but with support for the Magic Keyboard and second-generation Apple Pencil, it’s a very solid all-rounder that should satisfy most users.

One of the most heavily discounted products in the iPad range is the Apple iPad which features prominently in the Labor Day iPad deals. It’s the budget option and is very affordable while still remaining highly usable and capable. Its performance isn’t as strong as others listed here but it’s still more than enough for browsing, playing games, or streaming content. There’s 10 hours of battery life too plus an 8MP back camera so it covers all the necessary bases. Just consider that you may need more storage than the base 32GB that comes as standard.

Last but not least is the iPad Mini with its small screen. If you want maximum portability, this is the device for you. It still has a decent A12 Bionic chip like the standard iPad, but its 7.9-inch display makes it perfect for reading on the move as well as streaming in a more intimate context. It’s generally pricier than the standard iPad but as part of the Labor Day iPad sales, this could be the time to enjoy smaller browsing for less.

Whatever you decide on, storage is your main decision after you’ve picked which iPad. It’s not possible to upgrade the iPad’s storage so make sure you use the sales to get the most from your money by buying more storage than you need.

