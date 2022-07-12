Best laptop deals at Best Buy for Prime Day: Get a Chromebook for $99

Prime Day deals are in full swing, and while you might think all the best deals are at Amazon, you’d be surprised. That’s why we’re rounding up the top Best Buy Prime Day deals going on, with a focus on the best laptop deals.

Whatever your budget, you can save a fortune at Best Buy with laptop deals starting from just $99. To help you figure out what the best laptop for your needs is, we’ve picked out some of the best options for every budget. Read on while we take you through them.

Lenovo Chromebook 3 — $99, was $139

Why Buy:

Perfect for students

Very inexpensive

Plenty of storage for price

Reliable brand

Prime Day Chromebook deals are highly competitiv,e but you can’t get much cheaper than this Lenovo Chromebook 3. While it’s a very basic Chromebook, it’s the ideal option for anyone on a tight budget who simply needs something to work while on the move. Incorporating much of the elements required of the best Chromebooks for students, it’s great value for money even if it’s not exactly exciting. Under the hood is a Celeron N4020 processor along with 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. That’s fairly standard for a Chromebook, but 64GB of storage is often twice as much as you would see elsewhere. While the focus of a Chromebook is to be able to work in a way that means all your files are stored on the cloud, the extra room means you can easily store the most important data on the laptop itself.

The main thing you’ll be looking at is the 11.6-inch HD display. It’s a standard resolution of 1366 x 768, but if you’re solely working on one app at a time, it’s sufficient. If you want to stream your favorite shows onto the Chromebook, you can, meaning it’s ideal for moments of downtime as well as work purposes. The Chromebook weighs 2.42 pounds while measuring 0.67-inches thin, so it’s easy to carry around with you without a problem.

Elsewhere, you get all the essentials. There’s a built-in media reader so you can plug in any microSD cards and transfer files. The Lenovo Chromebook 3 connects to Wi-Fi via Wi-Fi 5, while there’s also a built-in HD webcam and microphone for taking video calls. If you want to be more cocooned with the sounds, you can also use the headphone/microphone jack for more privacy. Looking pretty good and covering all the bases, the Lenovo Chromebook 3 is a reliable Chromebook from a reliable source. With a battery life of up to 10 hours, it’ll suit your working day well, never missing a beat. It’s one of the best laptop deals for anyone on a super-tight budget.

Asus 14-inch Chromebook — $149, was $299

Why Buy:

Great brand

Stylish design

Full HD screen

Inexpensive

Coming from one of the best laptop brands around, the Asus 14-inch Chromebook is a reliable Chromebook that looks far classier than much of its competition, making it one of the better laptop deals. While it’s not as high-end as some of the best Chromebooks at this price, it’s hard to complain when it packs in everything you could need. Its design looks more like a MacBook than a Chromebook, and it’s instantly appealing, especially if you’re a student who wants to look good in class. One of the other key highlights is its display. Unlike many other Chromebooks, the Asus 14-inch Chromebook has a full HD display giving you a resolution of 1920 x 1080. At 14-inches, it’s the perfect size for being able to work in a clear and concise fashion, with even a little multitasking between windows being an option here.

Hardware-wise, the Asus 14-inch Chromebook uses an Intel Celeron N3350 processor, which is fine if unremarkable, along with 4GB of memory and 32GB of eMMC storage. More storage space may have been nice, but when the general concept here is to save your files on the cloud, it’s far from essential. The Asus 14-inch Chromebook also has a built-in media reader, so it’s fine for plugging in SD, SDHC and SDXC cards as needed.

Elsewhere, the Asus 14-inch Chromebook has all the key features. It weighs just under three pounds at 2.95 pounds while measuring 0.63-inches thin, so it’s easy enough to carry around with you on your commute or between classes. The added weight isn’t bad at all given you get a larger screen than many other Chromebooks. The Asus 14-inch Chromebook also offers Wi-Fi 6 support so you potentially get faster and more reliable speeds when out and about. It also has a built-in HD webcam with microphone, plus the option to connect headphones via the jack. As a competent laptop for anyone on a budget, the Asus 14-inch Chromebook does the job fairly well, all while looking quite good to boot.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go — $350, was $400

Why Buy:

Stylish appearance

Great touchscreen

Very lightweight

Up to 13 hours of battery life

Prime Day laptop deals are often full of Microsoft Surface laptop deals thanks to the range looking so stylish, while offering reliable hardware. In the case of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, it may not be the fastest in the range, but it looks good, is very lightweight, and it’s comfortable to use. The Go range features among the best budget laptops for these very reasons. This Microsoft Surface Laptop Go offers a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. The latter is a little low for a Windows 10-based system, but like with Chromebooks, the idea is to save as many of your files as possible on the cloud.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go has a 12.4-inch Pixelsense touchscreen with a 3:2 ratio so you have plenty of room to see what’s going on. Having a touchscreen interface can prove useful too as you can get more tactile with your work rather than relying solely on the trackpad or keyboard. The great-looking screen is perfect for work, but it’s also good for watching your favorite shows via streaming apps. That’s bolstered by the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go having Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Audio so your audio sounds far better than with other lesser laptops. There’s also Wi-Fi 6 support so your connection will be more reliable and less prone to dropouts.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go has up to 13 hours of battery life, even despite weighing just 2.45 pounds. Fast-charging support means you can get back up to 80% in about an hour. You also get a built-in 720p HD camera for taking video calls, demonstrating how great the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is for work purposes. With all the style and great design of pricier Microsoft Surface laptops, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is ideal if you want something with a bit more panache than a budget Chromebook without breaking the bank. It’s well -uited for regular commuters and students alike.

HP 15.6-inch Laptop — $400, was $550

Why Buy:

Stylish aesthetic

Plenty of storage

More memory than most

Full HD display

The HP 15.6-inch Laptop has some fairly premium features without costing a fortune. One of the more attractive laptop deals in this price range, you get an AMD Ryzen 5 processor along with 12GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Laptops at this price usuallycome with 8GB of memory so an extra 50% makes a big difference when you’re multitasking and switching between multiple different windows or projects at once. The 256GB of SSD storage ensures that every time you open a new file, it does so a bit faster than if you were relying on a regular hard drive or eMMC storage.

The HP 15.6-inch Laptop looks great too, with an aesthetic that resembles something you’d see from a MacBook or other high-end device. Its 15.6-inch full HD display offers a resolution of 1920 x 1080 with antiglare properties. Its bezels are small, with micro-edge technology meaning it fits into a smaller frame than one would expect with a screen of this size. That’s one of the factors that keeps the HP 15.6-inch Laptop to 3.75 pounds, which isn’t bad for a laptop with this size screen. Depending on how you use it, you can also benefit from up to 9 hours of battery life when watching videos or up to 8.5 hours when wirelessly streaming.

The HP 15.6-inch Laptop is great for work purposes too. Besides the decent performance and speeds, it also has an HP True Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual-array digital microphones. That means you can video call people with decent and vibrant clarity, even when in lowlight conditions. The two mics mean you can be heard more clearly, while there’s also advanced noise reduction too. Tuned stereo speakers ensure you can hear everyone clearly while on a call. Operating in Windows 11 Home in S mode, fast boot times and some great security means that the HP 15.6-inch Laptop is sure to be a reliable laptop for a while to come.

Lenovo Flex 5i — $580, was $700

Why Buy:

15.6-inch touchscreen

Fast processor for the price

HDMI output

Backlit keyboard

The Lenovo Flex 5i is as stylish as it is practical. One of the most appealing-looking laptop deals, it works as a 2-in-1-style laptop thanks to a convenient hinge that means you can move the screen into a presentation mode or even as a form of tablet mode. That’s super useful for presenting, but is further enhanced by its touchscreen interface. It has a 15.6-inch full HD multitouch screen that boasts IPS technology for wide viewing angles, along with an energy-efficient LED backlight and impressive color and clarity. This potent mix of features means the Lenovo Flex 5i looks great whether you’re working on a presentation or simply watching your shows on Netflix.

Under the hood, it’s pretty potent too. The Lenovo Flex 5i has an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory. Accompanying that is 256GB of SSD storage, so there’s plenty of room for storing your most valuable files. The Lenovo Flex 5i is a little heavier than other devices in this price range, coming in at just under 4 pounds, but it measures 0.82-inches thin so it’s still fairly easy to carry around with you.

Other useful features include Wi-Fi 6 support, as well as the ability to plug it into a network via Ethernet. The Lenovo Flex 5i also has an HDMI output socket so you can connect it to a TV or monitor, allowing you to work across two screens or present something more easily. There’s also a backlit keyboard so you can see the keys even when working in dim or dark conditions. The touchpad also has multitouch capabilities to make the entire process of working even easier. Well-designed in a multitude of ways, the Lenovo Flex 5i is a great option for anyone who primarily wants a fast-performing laptop, but also wants the benefits of a 2-in-1 style interface. Being able to get more hands-on with your work is a real advantage and is sure to revitalize your productivity levels.

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Laptop — $700, was $1,050

Why Buy:

OLED display

2-in-1 laptop

Plenty of storage

Fast processor

The best OLED laptops aren’t just about the display, but there’s no denying that the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Laptop has a truly delightful display. Its 13.3-inch OLED screen offers a full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 with Corning Gorilla Glass NBT to keep it safe. With OLED panels, you get to enjoy deeper blacks for richer contrast, along with far more vibrant colors than you’ll see on a regular laptop panel. The display is also far more power efficient than traditional LED screens, which proves useful when taking it out and about with you.

The HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Laptop also packs plenty of great hardware as one would expect from one of the best 2-in-1 laptops. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. The latter is far more than you’ll often get elsewhere, meaning there’s loads of room for storing all your files. Offering an i7 processor also means it’s faster than many other laptops, enabling you to multitask more effectively. Well-designed to be long lasting, the processor is also powered by the Intel Eno platform so it’s more efficient, giving you better battery life.

The HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Laptop also has some smart features. For instance, it has VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black Certification, meaning true black color, high contrast, and low blue light so it’s easier on your eyes. Thanks to its Eyesafe Certified display, you’re safe to use it for long periods of time without suffering from eyestrain. Also, it has Fast Charge technology so that you can go from 0% to 50% charge in just 30 minutes. Other features include a fingerprint reader to save you from entering long passwords manually, a microphone mute button for more privacy, along with a camera shutter for the HP Wide Vision HD camera. The ability to connect it to up to two 4K displays with a single cable courtesy of Thunderbolt 4 rounds off this great package.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 — $700, was $900

Why Buy:

13.5-inch touchscreen

Lightweight design

Dolby Atmos audio

Long battery life

For many users, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 will feel like one of the best laptops around. When we reviewed it, we said it offered some great steps in the right direction and we stand by that. It’s super-sleek-looking and very lightweight, while offering some great features. It has a fantastic 13.5-inch touchscreen and features Windows 11, which means you can get more hands-on with your work any time that the trackpad or keyboard aren’t sufficient for your needs. It looks great and feels high-end, while also being easy to take with you wherever you go.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 also has some great specs under the hood. It uses an AMD Ryzen 5 Surface Edition processor that has been designed with the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 in mind. Alongside that comes 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. In an ideal world, we might have liked to have seen more storage space, but it’s still sufficient for work purposes. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is ably designed for working on the move or streaming your favorite shows during downtime, and 128GB of SSD storage is all you need for these endeavors.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 also offers up a remarkable all-day battery life so you won’t have to worry about needing to be near a power source throughout the day. Also, with fast -harging support, you can get back up to 80% in about an hour, ensuring you’re always ready for action in very little time. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 also has a front-facing 720p HD webcam for taking calls that offers crisp image quality, even in lowlight. To ensure everyone can hear you clearly, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 also packs in dual far-field Studio Mics that capture your voice well while reducing background noise. It’s a comprehensive set of features that mean the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is one of the more appealing laptop deals out there for anyone looking for great features and good looks.

Acer Nitro 5 — $880, was $1,000

Why Buy:

Great looks

Excellent graphics card

Plenty of memory

144Hz refresh rate

Prime Day gaming laptop deals tend to be very good. with gaming systems always in high demand. That’s why the Acer Nitro 5 looks so appealing, even if it doesn’t quite make the cut for the best gaming laptops right now. At this price though, it offers all you could need from a gaming system, right down to some gamer-friendly aesthetics. As any gamer knows, the most important component is the graphics card. The Acer Nitro 5 has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti ensuring superior performance to a standard 3050 graphics card. Backing that up is an Intel Core i5 processor, as well as 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Some gaming systems only offer 8GB of memory, so seeing 16GB is great for any avid player. Similarly, 512GB is a decent amount compared to competitors offering 256GB, which can sometimes mean only a few games can be installed at once.

Besides the core specs, the Acer Nitro 5 is well-thought-out elsewhere. It offers a 15.6-inch full HD display that has a fantastic 144Hz refresh rate. The latter means that you won’t have to worry about motion blur when the action gets fast on screen, ensuring better performance every time. The Acer Nitro 5 also has a 4-zone RGB keyboard that looks great with the WASD and arrow keys highlighted for better visibility.

The Acer Nitro 5 also has a great chassis that ensures you can enjoy dual-fan cooling, which means you won’t have to worry about overheating issues or performance being degraded over time. If you want to control the fans, you can even do so yourself using the laptop’s NitroSense utility app. Adding to the useful side features, the Acer Nitro 5 also has DTS:X Ultra sound provided in a 3D spatial soundscape. Rounding things off nicely, the Acer Nitro 5 also has HDMI 2.1 ports and the newest USB 3.2 standard.

