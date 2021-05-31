Best Memorial Day Fitbit deals and sales for 2021

We’ve got the best Memorial Day sales for you all neatly organized so you can find the best prices for your needs without having to trawl through multiple sites. That includes the best Memorial Day Fitbit deals, with the lowdown on the best sales going on right now if you’re looking to buy a new Fitbit, as well as whether now is the right time to buy one or not. Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly Fitbit Inspire 2 or you’ve had your eye on the Fitbit Sense smartwatch for a while, we’ve got you covered.

Best Memorial Day Fitbit deals

Should you shop the Memorial Day Fitbit sales?

Thanks to Prime Day deals returning to their usual spot of late June, knowing when is best to buy any new technology is a slightly trickier proposition than it was last year. That’s because, generally, Prime Day is a better time to score discounts than during the Memorial Day sales. That doesn’t mean you should ignore the Memorial Day Fitbit sales going on right now, but it does mean that you may be better off waiting a few more weeks until Prime Day Fitbit deals pop up.

Ultimately, it all depends on how much you need a new Fitbit. Have you just spent all year comparing the Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Sense but haven’t pulled the trigger? In that case, you can probably hold off a few more weeks until Prime Day. We can’t guarantee the deals will be better than the Memorial Day Fitbit deals, but they’re almost certainly going to be on a par, so it’s worth the gamble.

However, if you’ve been itching to buy a new Fitbit or your existing one has just failed (and you can’t bear the thought of not being able to count your steps any longer), then you could do a lot worse than diving into the Memorial Day Fitbit sales. While they may not strictly be the greatest overall, they’re still pretty good right now.

If you’re a little on the fence about Fitbit products, check out our look at the best fitness trackers right now. Fitbit devices feature prominently for good reason, as they’re simple to use but highly effective, too. You’re sure to be happy with your purchase whenever you choose to buy one.

