Best Memorial Day Fitbit deals and sales for 2021

By

We’ve got the best Memorial Day sales for you all neatly organized so you can find the best prices for your needs without having to trawl through multiple sites. That includes the best Memorial Day Fitbit deals, with the lowdown on the best sales going on right now if you’re looking to buy a new Fitbit, as well as whether now is the right time to buy one or not. Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly Fitbit Inspire 2 or you’ve had your eye on the Fitbit Sense smartwatch for a while, we’ve got you covered.

Best Memorial Day Fitbit deals
Expires soon

Fitbit Versa 2, Stone/Mist Grey

$150 $180
Ready to get fit? The Versa 2 tracks your heart rate, sleep, and workouts, with a streamlined interface and built-in Amazon Alexa. You can set it up to send you personalized fitness reminders, too.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Fitbit Inspire 2

$82 $100
This fitness tracker's 10-day battery life means you don't need to worry about running out of juice, and it boasts built-in sleep tracking plus fitness tracking for a range of activities.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch

$250 $330
If you've ever wanted a personal doctor, the Fitbit Sense smartwatch is the next best thing, packed with a myriad of health monitoring features to keep the health-savvy at their best possible shape.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Fitbit Charge 3 in White, Special Edition

$144 $170
If you want a fitness wearable but don't need a full-on smartwatch, it's hard to beat the Fitbit Charge 3 which features a large suite of activity tracking functions along with a heart rate monitor.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Charging Cable for Fitbit Versa 2

$18 $20
Charge your Fitbit Versa 2 with ease thanks to this handy charging cable, which features a raised edge to hold your watch securely and USB-A connector so you can use it in various settings.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition

$173 $200
This special edition of the Versa 2 is a stylish take on the classic smartwatch. with stress and sleep trackers, heart rate monitoring, and built-in Alexa to manage your life from your wrist.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Fitbit Ace 2, Watermelon + Teal

$40 $70
Help your kids stay fit with this kid-focused activity tracker from Fitbit.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Fitbit Ace 2 Activity Tracker, Night Sky + Neon Yellow

$59 $70
With the Ace 2, kids can focus on living a healthy life. Best of all, this fitness tracker is perfect at delivering messages of encouragement when they hit their goals.
Buy at Amazon
REFURBISHED
Expires soon

Fitbit Versa (Renewed)

$140 $200
With on-screen workouts to motivate you; trackers for activity, sleep, and heart-rate; and an impressive four days of battery life, this is the Versa for you if wellness is your priority.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Fitbit Versa Special Edition

$157 $170
This special edition of the popular Versa smartwatch features a charcoal woven band that is much more comfortable to wear over longer periods of time.
Buy at Amazon

Should you shop the Memorial Day Fitbit sales?

Thanks to Prime Day deals returning to their usual spot of late June, knowing when is best to buy any new technology is a slightly trickier proposition than it was last year. That’s because, generally, Prime Day is a better time to score discounts than during the Memorial Day sales. That doesn’t mean you should ignore the Memorial Day Fitbit sales going on right now, but it does mean that you may be better off waiting a few more weeks until Prime Day Fitbit deals pop up.

Ultimately, it all depends on how much you need a new Fitbit. Have you just spent all year comparing the Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Sense but haven’t pulled the trigger? In that case, you can probably hold off a few more weeks until Prime Day. We can’t guarantee the deals will be better than the Memorial Day Fitbit deals, but they’re almost certainly going to be on a par, so it’s worth the gamble.

However, if you’ve been itching to buy a new Fitbit or your existing one has just failed (and you can’t bear the thought of not being able to count your steps any longer), then you could do a lot worse than diving into the Memorial Day Fitbit sales. While they may not strictly be the greatest overall, they’re still pretty good right now.

If you’re a little on the fence about Fitbit products, check out our look at the best fitness trackers right now. Fitbit devices feature prominently for good reason, as they’re simple to use but highly effective, too. You’re sure to be happy with your purchase whenever you choose to buy one.

