Best Memorial Day MacBook deals and sales for 2021

Memorial Day is here, and with it comes a bevy of Memorial Day sales. If you’re looking for a bargain, you’ve come to the right place. In particular, we thought we’d help you out by narrowing down the best Memorial Day MacBook deals going on right now so you don’t have to go looking yourself. Whether you’re looking for a MacBook Air or the most powerful MacBook Pro possible, we’ve got all the best Memorial Day MacBook sales right here. We also look at whether now is the time to buy or not.
Best Memorial Day MacBook deals
Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch with Touch Bar (Core i5, 8GB Memory, 512B SSD, 2019)$1,279
New Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch display, Core i9 CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB Storage)$2,499
Apple MacBook Pro (Latest M1 Model, 2020)$1,199
Apple MacBook Air (M1 Model, 2020)$900
MacBook Air (Core i3, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)$850
MacBook Air and MacBook Pro - Education Pricing
Exclusive discounts
MacBook Pro (13-inch, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD Storage)$1,750
Apple MacBook Pro (2017, Intel Core i5 Dual Core, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Renewed)$615
Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch w/Touch Bar (Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)$1,200
MacBook Air 13-inch (Intel i3, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)$905
Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 512GB Storage)$1,350
Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Amazon Renewed)$1,800
Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (2015, Amazon Renewed)$550
13-Inch MacBook Pro w/Touch Bar, Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD (2019, Renewed)$819
Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)$1,150
New Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage)$2,199
Apple MacBook Pro (M1 CPU 13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Apple Refurbished)$1,099
New Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, 10th gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)$1,600
13.3-inch Apple MacBook Air (Amazon Renewed)$385
Should you shop the Memorial Day MacBook sales?
The Memorial Day sales are on. Why wouldn’t you buy a new MacBook right now? Well, it’s a little more complicated than that. Simply put, if you need a new MacBook immediately, then you should go for it. However, if you can wait a little longer, you might do better to wait until the Prime Day deals that will unfold in a few weeks’ time. That’s because, generally, Prime Day MacBook deals are better than the Memorial Day sales, but it does all depend on how quickly you need a new MacBook.
After all, if your existing MacBook Air or MacBook Pro has just failed, you probably don’t want to have to go without for any longer than you have to. The Memorial Day MacBook sales are still pretty good, so if you need the laptop urgently, it’s still smart to hit the buy button right now. Similarly, if you’re buying one as a gift, then you want the new MacBook now rather than sometime in June. No one could blame you for refusing to hold out in a bid to save a few extra bucks.
However, if you’ve been planning this purchase for a while and you’ve been staring at our look at the best MacBooks for what feels like forever, then you can hold out a few more weeks. By doing so, you’re very likely to save more cash, which you can spend on more treats for you or hold onto in your bank account. It’s very likely that the Prime Day MacBook deals will be superior to the Memorial Day MacBook sales, so you simply have nothing to lose but a few weeks with a new MacBook. Only you can say how much that’s worth to you.
