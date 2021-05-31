  1. Deals
Best Memorial Day MacBook deals and sales for 2021

Memorial Day is here, and with it comes a bevy of Memorial Day sales. If you’re looking for a bargain, you’ve come to the right place. In particular, we thought we’d help you out by narrowing down the best Memorial Day MacBook deals going on right now so you don’t have to go looking yourself. Whether you’re looking for a MacBook Air or the most powerful MacBook Pro possible, we’ve got all the best Memorial Day MacBook sales right here. We also look at whether now is the time to buy or not.

Best Memorial Day MacBook deals
Expires soon

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch with Touch Bar (Core i5, 8GB Memory, 512B SSD, 2019)

$1,279 $1,499
This laptop is perfect for working on the go, with its superb build quality, great software, and impressive specs. It's thin and light yet strong and sturdy too.
Buy at Amazon
BACKORDERED
Expires soon

New Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch display, Core i9 CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB Storage)

$2,499 $2,799
If your work has an emphasis on graphics (like game developing or film-making) then you can't go wrong with this 16-inch MacBook Pro. It features AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics for quicker rendering.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple MacBook Pro (Latest M1 Model, 2020)

$1,199 $1,299
Released just last year, this is Apple's latest MacBook Pro. It comes with the new M1 chip, giving this laptop superb performance and unrivalled battery life.
Buy at B&H
Discount at checkout
Expires soon

Apple MacBook Air (M1 Model, 2020)

$900 $999
Just released late last year, the new Apple M1 MacBook Air has better battery life and performance and is more secure than the older MacBook Air models with Intel processors.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

MacBook Air (Core i3, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$850 $950
With top-notch ease of use, this MacBook Air is ideal as a starter Mac. Its thin and light design is great for traveling, too.
Buy at BestBuy
FOR STUDENTS & TEACHERS
Expires soon

MacBook Air and MacBook Pro - Education Pricing

Exclusive discounts
Students and teachers with a valid .edu email address can enjoy exclusive pricing on the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro directly from the Apple Store.
Buy at Apple
DISCOUNT AT CHECKOUT
Expires soon

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD Storage)

$1,750 $1,999
Need a ton of storage in a portable package? Look at this 13-inch MacBook Pro: You'll get all the space you need with a 1TB SSD and a solid workhorse of a quad-core, eighth-gen, Core i5 processor.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple MacBook Pro (2017, Intel Core i5 Dual Core, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Renewed)

$615 $675
If you want a beefy MacBook Pro but you're on a budget, this like new Amazon Renewed model from 2017 still packs recent hardware that won't feel too sluggish.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch w/Touch Bar (Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,200 $1,250
It may not have the latest M1 chip, but for the price, this 13-inch MacBook Pro is an incredibly capable machine that will handle your work and daily needs for years to come.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

MacBook Air 13-inch (Intel i3, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$905 $999
Looking for an entry-level MacBook? This MacBook Air is the ideal starting point, with its fantastic build quality and top-notch ease of use. Its thin and light design is great for traveling, too.
Buy at Amazon
DISCOUNT AT CHECKOUT
Expires soon

Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 512GB Storage)

$1,350 $1,499
The gorgeous new MacBook Pro boasts Apple's new M1 CPU, a brilliant retina display, Touch ID for added security, and the productivity-boosting Touch Bar.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Amazon Renewed)

$1,800 $2,199
The new MacBook Pro is pricey to be sure, but buying this mint condition Renewed unit from Amazon is a great way to stack up the savings on Apple's premium 16-inch laptop.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (2015, Amazon Renewed)

$550 $632
Need a bit more storage and RAM? You can still get an Apple MacBook Pro at a budget price and you'll still get 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.
Buy at Amazon
RENEWED
Expires soon

13-Inch MacBook Pro w/Touch Bar, Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD (2019, Renewed)

$819 $869
Looking for one of the latest MacBook Pros but don't want to spend more than a grand? This 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro is Amazon Renewed in mint condition and packs great hardware for an everyday laptop.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,150 $1,250
It doesn't have the biggest screen, but it more than makes up for it with a spacious 512GB of SSD storage and 8GB of RAM. With 11 hours of battery life, you'll have plenty of time to work or play.
Buy at Best Buy
BACKORDERED
Expires soon

New Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage)

$2,199 $2,399
Treat yourself to a MacBook Pro with a brilliant 16-inch Retina display and a powerhouse of a processor which happens to be a six-core, ninth-generation Intel Core i7.
Buy at Amazon
APPLE REFURBISHED
Expires soon

Apple MacBook Pro (M1 CPU 13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Apple Refurbished)

$1,099 $1,299
This deal on a like new, Apple-refurbished 13-inch MacBook Pro is too good to pass up. With a beautiful screen and incredible new M1 CPU, this is the best high-end Mac in years.
Buy at Apple
DISCOUNT AT CHECKOUT
Expires soon

New Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, 10th gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,600 $1,799
Score one of the latest and greatest 13-inch MacBook Pro laptops with a Touch Bar and great modern hardware for a nice discount. With specs like these, this MacBook will last you for years to come.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

13.3-inch Apple MacBook Air (Amazon Renewed)

$385 $470
If you don't mind using a pre-owned Apple product, then you can snag this Apple MacBook Air for a steal, and it should work and look like new.
Buy at Amazon

Should you shop the Memorial Day MacBook sales?

The Memorial Day sales are on. Why wouldn’t you buy a new MacBook right now? Well, it’s a little more complicated than that. Simply put, if you need a new MacBook immediately, then you should go for it. However, if you can wait a little longer, you might do better to wait until the Prime Day deals that will unfold in a few weeks’ time. That’s because, generally, Prime Day MacBook deals are better than the Memorial Day sales, but it does all depend on how quickly you need a new MacBook.

After all, if your existing MacBook Air or MacBook Pro has just failed, you probably don’t want to have to go without for any longer than you have to. The Memorial Day MacBook sales are still pretty good, so if you need the laptop urgently, it’s still smart to hit the buy button right now. Similarly, if you’re buying one as a gift, then you want the new MacBook now rather than sometime in June. No one could blame you for refusing to hold out in a bid to save a few extra bucks.

However, if you’ve been planning this purchase for a while and you’ve been staring at our look at the best MacBooks for what feels like forever, then you can hold out a few more weeks. By doing so, you’re very likely to save more cash, which you can spend on more treats for you or hold onto in your bank account. It’s very likely that the Prime Day MacBook deals will be superior to the Memorial Day MacBook sales, so you simply have nothing to lose but a few weeks with a new MacBook. Only you can say how much that’s worth to you.

The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

