Best Memorial Day MacBook deals and sales for 2021

Memorial Day is here, and with it comes a bevy of Memorial Day sales. If you’re looking for a bargain, you’ve come to the right place. In particular, we thought we’d help you out by narrowing down the best Memorial Day MacBook deals going on right now so you don’t have to go looking yourself. Whether you’re looking for a MacBook Air or the most powerful MacBook Pro possible, we’ve got all the best Memorial Day MacBook sales right here. We also look at whether now is the time to buy or not.

Best Memorial Day MacBook deals

Should you shop the Memorial Day MacBook sales?

The Memorial Day sales are on. Why wouldn’t you buy a new MacBook right now? Well, it’s a little more complicated than that. Simply put, if you need a new MacBook immediately, then you should go for it. However, if you can wait a little longer, you might do better to wait until the Prime Day deals that will unfold in a few weeks’ time. That’s because, generally, Prime Day MacBook deals are better than the Memorial Day sales, but it does all depend on how quickly you need a new MacBook.

After all, if your existing MacBook Air or MacBook Pro has just failed, you probably don’t want to have to go without for any longer than you have to. The Memorial Day MacBook sales are still pretty good, so if you need the laptop urgently, it’s still smart to hit the buy button right now. Similarly, if you’re buying one as a gift, then you want the new MacBook now rather than sometime in June. No one could blame you for refusing to hold out in a bid to save a few extra bucks.

However, if you’ve been planning this purchase for a while and you’ve been staring at our look at the best MacBooks for what feels like forever, then you can hold out a few more weeks. By doing so, you’re very likely to save more cash, which you can spend on more treats for you or hold onto in your bank account. It’s very likely that the Prime Day MacBook deals will be superior to the Memorial Day MacBook sales, so you simply have nothing to lose but a few weeks with a new MacBook. Only you can say how much that’s worth to you.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations