Don’t miss these incredible (early) Memorial Day outdoor grill sales

If there’s one thing Memorial Day weekend is known for, it’s grilling — and retailers know it. That’s why they start discounting outdoor grills well ahead of time. Case in point: Retailers like Best Buy and Home Depot have already moved a selection of the finest outdoor cooking stations to the discount bin, so you can cater for the whole family in the sun on the cheap next Monday.
Just keep in mind that while these aren’t technically Memorial Day sales, it’s hard to imagine them being discounted by a whole lot more when the deals officially arrive toward the end of next week. As such, if you find something you like the look of now, it’s best to pull the trigger — there’s no guarantee it will be reduced further (or even in stock) this time next week.
Today’s Best (Early) Memorial Day Outdoor Grill Sales
- Cuisinart CGG-180T Portable Tabletop Gas Grill — $105, was $150
- Weber 741001 Original Kettle Charcoal Grill — $109, was $120
- Master Cook Gas Grill — $185, was $210
- Megamaster 720-0983 Gas Grill — $220, was $310
- Char-Griller E56720 Akorn Kamado Charcoal Grill — $315, was $340
- Weber 44010001 Spirit II E-210 Gas Grill — $379, was $480
- Weber 47502001 Spirit S-315 NG Gas Grill — $599, was $699
- Broil King Baron S590 Gas Grill — $799, was $999
In typical Digital Trends fashion, our crack team of bargain-hunters have sifted through everything on offer, stainer in hand to filter out the junk. What we’re left with is a collection of the very best (early) Memorial Day outdoor grill deals available right now. The standout? A two-burner Weber 44010001 Spirit II E-210 Gas Grill for $379, down a whopping $100 from $480.
Char-Broil TRU-Infrared Electric Grill$300
Dyna-Glo Charcoal Grill with Side Shelves$220
Char-Broil classic 3 burner propane gas grill$212
Dyna-Glo 4-Burner Open Cart LP Gas Grill$179
On the hunt for more mod cons? Head over to Best Buy’s Memorial Day Home Appliance Sale, where it’s offering discounts on kitchen hardware — including refrigerators and washer-dryers — from the likes of Bosch and Samsung. The Blue Shirt retailer is so confident its prices are the cheapest in town it will refund the difference if you find something for less elsewhere.
