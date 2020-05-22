  1. Deals
Don’t miss these incredible (early) Memorial Day outdoor grill sales

By

If there’s one thing Memorial Day weekend is known for, it’s grilling — and retailers know it. That’s why they start discounting outdoor grills well ahead of time. Case in point: Retailers like Best Buy and Home Depot have already moved a selection of the finest outdoor cooking stations to the discount bin, so you can cater for the whole family in the sun on the cheap next Monday.

Just keep in mind that while these aren’t technically Memorial Day sales, it’s hard to imagine them being discounted by a whole lot more when the deals officially arrive toward the end of next week. As such, if you find something you like the look of now, it’s best to pull the trigger — there’s no guarantee it will be reduced further (or even in stock) this time next week.

Today’s Best (Early) Memorial Day Outdoor Grill Sales

  • Cuisinart CGG-180T Portable Tabletop Gas Grill — $105, was $150
  • Weber 741001 Original Kettle Charcoal Grill — $109, was $120
  • Master Cook Gas Grill — $185, was $210
  • Megamaster 720-0983 Gas Grill — $220, was $310
  • Char-Griller E56720 Akorn Kamado Charcoal Grill — $315, was $340
  • Weber 44010001 Spirit II E-210 Gas Grill — $379, was $480
  • Weber 47502001 Spirit S-315 NG Gas Grill — $599, was $699
  • Broil King Baron S590 Gas Grill — $799, was $999

In typical Digital Trends fashion, our crack team of bargain-hunters have sifted through everything on offer, stainer in hand to filter out the junk. What we’re left with is a collection of the very best (early) Memorial Day outdoor grill deals available right now. The standout? A two-burner Weber 44010001 Spirit II E-210 Gas Grill for $379, down a whopping $100 from $480.

Char-Broil TRU-Infrared Electric Grill

$300 $350
Expires soon
This electric grill is ideal for those who live in smaller homes, apartments, condos, or anywhere a gas or charcoal grill isn't a safe option. Featuring a total cooking area of 320 square inches.
Buy at Kohl's

Dyna-Glo Charcoal Grill with Side Shelves

$220 $279
Expires soon
This grill has 568 square inches of cooking area and includes cast iron grates enameled in porcelain, which makes them durable option that conduct and retain heat better than stainless steel.
Buy at Wayfair

Char-Broil classic 3 burner propane gas grill

$212 $300
Expires soon
Three burners let you sear over high heat or do indirect cooking at low temperatures. Features side shelves, porcelain-coated grates, Piezoelectric igniters, and a warming rack.
Buy at Target

Dyna-Glo 4-Burner Open Cart LP Gas Grill

$179 $199
Expires soon
The porcelain-coated cast-iron cooking grates keep food from sticking on the 597-square inch combined cooking space of this grill. Features four stainless steel burners with steel heat tents.
Buy at The Home Depot

On the hunt for more mod cons? Head over to Best Buy’s Memorial Day Home Appliance Sale, where it’s offering discounts on kitchen hardware — including refrigerators and washer-dryers — from the likes of Bosch and Samsung. The Blue Shirt retailer is so confident its prices are the cheapest in town it will refund the difference if you find something for less elsewhere.

