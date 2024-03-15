Don’t miss your chance to get this 85-inch 4K TV for $700

If you’ve always wanted to upgrade your home theater setup with an 85-inch screen but you haven’t been able to afford it, this may be the opportunity that you’ve been waiting for — a $200 discount from Best Buy on the 85-inch Hisense A7 Series 4K TV, which slashes its price from $900 to just $700. That’s a very affordable price for a display of this size, but we’re pretty sure that this offer won’t last long. As one of the most attractive TV deals in the market today, we expect stocks to run out pretty quickly, so finalize your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the 85-inch Hisense A7 Series 4K TV

You’re going to have to consult our guide on what size TV to buy to check if you have enough space for the 85-inch Hisense A7 Series 4K TV, because it could be much larger than you think. Once you confirm that it will fit in your living room or bedroom, you can look forward to an impressive visual experience from one of the best TV brands. The TV offers 4K Ultra HD resolution for clear and realistic images on the screen, support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 for even better picture quality, and DTS Virtual: X for immersive audio that completes the cinematic sensation while you’re watching your favorite shows and movies.

Like the best TVs, the 85-inch Hisense A7 Series 4K TV is a smart TV. It’s powered by the Google TV platform, which not only provides access to all of the popular streaming services, but also enables voice commands through Google Assistant. The TV also comes with built-in Chromecast, so you can cast content from your mobile devices and computers to the 85-inch screen.

Trending Deals:

Dreaming of a massive display in your living room? You can make that a reality for just $700 through Best Buy’s offer for the 85-inch Hisense A7 Series 4K TV. The $200 in savings on its original price of $900 may disappear very soon though, so now’s not the time to move slow. Add the 85-inch Hisense A7 Series 4K TV to your cart and push through with the checkout process as soon as you can to make sure that you get it with a discount.

Editors' Recommendations