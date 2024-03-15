 Skip to main content
Don’t miss your chance to get this 85-inch 4K TV for $700

If you’ve always wanted to upgrade your home theater setup with an 85-inch screen but you haven’t been able to afford it, this may be the opportunity that you’ve been waiting for — a $200 discount from Best Buy on the 85-inch Hisense A7 Series 4K TV, which slashes its price from $900 to just $700. That’s a very affordable price for a display of this size, but we’re pretty sure that this offer won’t last long. As one of the most attractive TV deals in the market today, we expect stocks to run out pretty quickly, so finalize your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the 85-inch Hisense A7 Series 4K TV

You’re going to have to consult our guide on what size TV to buy to check if you have enough space for the 85-inch Hisense A7 Series 4K TV, because it could be much larger than you think. Once you confirm that it will fit in your living room or bedroom, you can look forward to an impressive visual experience from one of the best TV brands. The TV offers 4K Ultra HD resolution for clear and realistic images on the screen, support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 for even better picture quality, and DTS Virtual: X for immersive audio that completes the cinematic sensation while you’re watching your favorite shows and movies.

Like the best TVs, the 85-inch Hisense A7 Series 4K TV is a smart TV. It’s powered by the Google TV platform, which not only provides access to all of the popular streaming services, but also enables voice commands through Google Assistant. The TV also comes with built-in Chromecast, so you can cast content from your mobile devices and computers to the 85-inch screen.

Dreaming of a massive display in your living room? You can make that a reality for just $700 through Best Buy’s offer for the 85-inch Hisense A7 Series 4K TV. The $200 in savings on its original price of $900 may disappear very soon though, so now’s not the time to move slow. Add the 85-inch Hisense A7 Series 4K TV to your cart and push through with the checkout process as soon as you can to make sure that you get it with a discount.

Best 70-inch TV deals: Get a big screen for sports for $450
The Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series 4K TV in a living room.

A 70-inch TV is great for watching sports, and since most options in the market are smart TVs, they're also perfect for streaming shows and streaming movies. However, the best TVs that come with this screen size don't usually come cheap, which is why we've rounded up the top 70-inch TV deals that you can shop right now. Our favorite bargains involve the best TV brands to make sure that you'll get fantastic quality and the latest features, but if you want any of these to take center stage in your home theater, you're going to have to hurry as the discounts may not last long.
Insignia 70-inch F30 Series LED 4K TV — $450, was $500

Whether upgrading your home theater or building one from scratch, the Insignia F30 4K TV has everything on the stat sheet. It presents all of your favorite content in breathtaking 4K resolution, and HDR technology provides a wide range of color details and sharper contrast, making movies more immersive and things like sports more impactful. Versatile connectivity ports make it easy to connect home theater peripherals. This TV also offers smart features like Alexa voice control, DTS Studio Sound, and Apple AirPlay. The Insignia 70-inch F30 4K TV is also a Fire TV, which gets you instant access to over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes, and access to thousands of channels and apps, including Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video, and more.

Best Buy TV deals: Save on QLED TVs, OLED TVs, and 8K TVs
The Vizio V-Series 4K TV in the living room.

If you're planning to upgrade your home theater setup, Best Buy is one of the top sources for deals on TVs of all shapes and sizes. The retailer is always offering discounts on some of the best TVs, as well as on a long list of alternatives from the best TV brands. The sheer number of offers may prove to be overwhelming for most people, so to help you out, we've rounded up our favorite bargains on QLED TVs, OLED TVs, 8K TVs, and more from Best Buy. You better hurry though, as these prices may return to normal sooner than you think.
TCL 4-Series 58-inch 4K Smart Roku TV — $304, was $320

If you’re shopping on a budget but still want to ensure a good picture and some Smart TV features, the TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV is the one for you. It has 4K resolution that produces lifelike images and graphics and an LED display that offers superior brightness, high color contrast and good light uniformity. It will work well with any room, as its 58-inch size is large enough to see from a decent distance without taking too much space in a smaller room. This is also a good TV to break in with the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Max, and more, as it has access to streaming services built right into its interface.

Best Buy deal of the day: Save $200 on a Samsung 75-inch QLED TV
Samsung 2021 QN80A 4K QLED TV

If you want a huge and great-looking TV for less then Best Buy has the TV deals for you. For today only, you can buy the Samsung 75-inch Q80C QLED TV for $1,500 meaning you save $200 off the regular price of $1,700. It’s one of Best Buy’s deals of the day which means when today ends, so does the deal. With not much time left to hit the buy button, let’s take a quick look at what the Samsung 75-inch Q80C QLED TV has to offer at this price.

Why you should buy the Samsung 75-inch Q80C QLED TV
With Samsung being one of the best TV brands, you know you’re in safe hands with any Samsung TV. With the Samsung 75-inch Q80C QLED TV, there’s a ton of great features. It has a direct full array display so you get incredible contrast even when using it in a sunlit room. There’s also a Neural Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling so you can always enjoy a superior picture even when watching something that’s in HD.

