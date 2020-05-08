Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 5 on sale ahead of Mother’s Day

Time is ticking away, and you don’t have much time left to find that perfect gift for Mom. However, Best Buy just cut prices on several Apple Watch models just in time for Mother’s Day, saving you up to $50. And if you order before the end of the Wednesday, your order will arrive before Mother’s Day with free shipping.

While three models are on sale, only two, the Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 5 GPS models are guaranteed to arrive before Mother’s Day. The other, the Apple Watch Series 5 Nike, arrives next week if your Mom’s willing to wait. Read on to learn about the various models.

Apple Watch Series 3 — $179, was $200

While it is the cheapest smartwatch from Apple, the Apple Watch Series 3 isn’t a huge downgrade from the Series 5. Sure, you’re missing some nifty features, like the addition of the ECG functionality to monitor your heart of the Series 4, and the added storage and always-on display of the Series 5, but even at its normal price it is a great deal.

Normally $199, Best Buy is selling the Series 3 for just $179. Apple Watch 3 runs on the newer S3 chip, which is 70% faster than the S2 and S1P that was inside previous models. The new Apple Watch Series 3 GPS also works great and a built-in barometric altimeter adds to the already extensive suite of Apple Watch fitness-tracking functions — with everything supported by fantastic battery life. With a heart rate monitor and a myriad of different apps, this watch also doubles as a superb fitness-tracking device that’s comparable or even superior to any Fitbit.

Apple Watch Series 5 — from $349

The Apple Watch is the bestselling smartwatch, and Apple has continued to build upon the successes of each model by improving on the last. The Apple Watch Series 5 is its latest, released last September.

The Series 5 adds an “always-on” display, meaning no more flicking your wrist to see the time anymore, it’s always visible on the watch face. A new faster processor makes this watch speedier than before. Apple’s also added a compass and a significant amount of on-board storage (32GB). While a bit on the pricey side, Best Buy has this model on sale for $349, a $50 savings.

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm) – $349, was $399

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm) – $379, was $429

Apple Watch Nike Series 5 — from $349

While the differences between Series 5 and Nike models aren’t significant, there are still some important advantages that may be useful, especially for the fitness-minded mom. Its main difference is its connection with the Nike Run Club app, so if she’s already using that app, the Apple Watch Nike is a perfect companion. It also features a breathable strap, with special watch faces fine-tuned for the Apple Watch Series 5’s always-on display.

And unlike previous Nike Apple Watches, there’s no premium on this particular watch. Like the Series 5, it also retails for $399, but Best Buy’s current sale brings the price down to $349. Unfortunately, Mom will have to wait for this particular one because there is about a week’s delay on shipping.

Apple Watch Nike Series 5 (40mm) – $349, was $399

Apple Watch Nike Series 5 (44mm) – $379, was $429

