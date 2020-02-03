Deals

The best NordicTrack home fitness and exercise equipment deals for February 2020

NordicTrack has been a top in-home fitness equipment brand for decades. Starting with Nordic-style ski machines originally developed to train cross-country skiers, NordicTrack now manufactures full lines of commercial and home fitness machines. NordicTrack machines also command premier prices, but frequent sales and discounts often make the equipment costs more affordable.

In addition to skiing machines, NordicTrack makes regular treadmills, incline treadmills, elliptical machines, upright and recumbent exercise bikes, rowers, strength workout stations, and multi-size adjustable dumbbells. Except for the Classic Ski Machine, NordicTrack models have multiple workout routines integrated in their control consoles. Most models can also interface with iFit interactive workouts for coaching, training, and workouts, see below.

Now is a perfect time of the year to buy home exercise equipment at discounted prices. The holiday gift-buying season is over, and manufacturers often take sizable discounts on remaining inventory. The deals can get especially sweet February after the post-Christmas and New Year’s Resolution rush has passed.

Today’s top deals

  • NordicTrack C 700 Treadmill with 1-Year iFit Membership — $597, $302 off
  • NordicTrack C 990 Treadmill — $850, $149 off
  • NordicTrack Spacesaver SE7i Elliptical Trainer — $928, $371 off
  • Nordic Track RW900 Rower wth 1-Year iFit Membership — $1,599, $400 off
  • NordicTrack Spacesaver SE9i Elliptical Trainer — $1,595, $204 off
  • NordicTrack 1750 Commercial Treadmill Series with 1 Year iFit Subscription — $1,799, $500 off
  • NordicTrack S22i Commercial Studio Cycle with 1-Year iFit Membership — $1,999, $1,000 off
  • NordicTrack Fusion CST with 1-Year iFit Membership — $1,999, $300 off
  • NordicTrack Fusion CST + Rower — $2,183, $1,316 off

NordicTrack Classic Pro Skier Ski Machine

$665 $699
Expires soon
The smooth, natural motion of this equipment offers exercise without injury or discomfort. You'll also be able to customize the intensity of your workout with the adjustable resistance and elevation.
Buy at Amazon

NordicTrack Spacesaver Elliptical Trainer

$1,596
Expires soon
Featuring 24 resistance levels and 30 workout apps along with a 7-inch smart HD touchscreen, workout fan, heart rate sensors, and Bluetooth compatibility.
Buy at Amazon

NordicTrack C 990 Treadmill

$796 $999
Expires soon
With this treadmill in your home, you can run all you want no matter the weather. Access your iFit account and set customized goal training or select from the wide-ranging library of workouts.
Buy at Amazon

NordicTrack Folding Treadmill with 7" Interactive Touchscreen Display

$597 $899
Expires soon
This equipment comes with one year of iFit membership, allowing you to select workouts from iFit's expansive library. Experience personalized training and runs that can mimic real-world terrain.
Buy at Walmart

NordicTrack’s iFit Global Workouts

best nordictrack deals screen

NordicTrack’s subscription-based iFit interactive personal training program has expert international trainers and coaches with motivating workouts in many styles. iFit memberships also include nutritional tips and sleep advice.

Based on a user’s fitness profile, including fitness equipment on hand, the iFit program sends three personally tailored workouts each day. Some Nordictrack equipment includes a one- to three-year iFit membership subscription in the purchase price. Owning NordicTrack isn’t required for an iFit membership. If you do own NordicTrack equipment, however, iFit transmits workouts directly to the machines and controls the speed, resistance, incline, and factors during the exercise. An iFit membership is an excellent idea for anyone who wants engagement while training and during workout sessions but doesn’t want to take the time to travel to a gym or fitness studio.

