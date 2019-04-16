Digital Trends
Deals

Dreaming of a Peloton? These exercise bikes are just as good (and cheaper, too)

Ed Oswald
By

Modern technology certainly helps us stay fit and healthy. Whether it’s fitness watches, or interactive treadmills, there are plenty of options out there. But perhaps the most popular name right now in fitness tech is Peloton.

Peloton bikes are super cool for sure: the company has revolutionized exercise bikes and treadmills, and brought them into the 21st century. No longer do you have to drag yourself to the gym for your spin class, or even let bad weather get in your way. In just a few taps, you’re connected with live fitness instructors in New York City and sweating your behind off. It’s perfect, and is the reason why high profile owners like John Legere, Hugh Jackman, and even David Beckham just can’t say enough good things about them.

But with all those fancy schmancy features comes one hell of a price tag: the bike starts at a little over $2,000, and the treadmill a whopping $4,000 or more. Even the most dedicated fitness junkies among us working on an average salary might have trouble parting with that for all of our equipment. Luckily for the rest of us, there are much more affordable options out there.

The Best Peloton Alternatives

  1. Echelon Smart Connect EX3 MAX Indoor Cycle — $900
  2. NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle — $1,999
  3. ProForm Studio Bike Pro — $999
  4. Schwinn IC3 Indoor Cycling Bike — $499
  5. L Now Indoor Cycling Bike – $297

Echelon Smart Connect EX3 MAX Indoor Cycle — $900

best peloton alternatives echelon ex3

Perhaps the best all-around alternative to the Peloton in terms of features at a competitive price is the Echelon Smart Connect EX3. Like the Peloton, it offers livestreaming workouts, but to access them you’ll need to use your own smartphone or tablet with an included app. That shouldn’t be too big a deal if you think about the amount of money you save. Do keep in mind here that you do need to purchase the app and a subscription to Echelon’s workouts to use this bike just like you do with Peloton.

NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle — $1,999

best peloton alternatives nordictrack s22i

While not much cheaper than the Peloton, the NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle is probably the best option when it comes to comparable feature sets — they’re practically the same. The S22i has a screen that is all but the same size of the Peloton, but the capability for instructors to adjust your incline and resistance for you (you have to do it yourself with the Peloton) actually makes its a better option to stay more focused on your workouts. A one-year membership to these workouts is included in the purchase price of the S22i, which is another advantage.

ProForm Studio Bike Pro — $999

best peloton alternatives proform studio bike pro 2

If the price tag of the S22i is a little offputting, you might find the Studio Bike Pro a good option. You won’t get the big screens of either the S22i or the Peloton — its screen is only 10 inches — but ProForm does have the resistance control of the S22i (but not incline control), and live workouts like any of the other options here, which you get a year of free with purchase. Reviews of the bike are positive, with many noting that the bike offers almost everything the big name bikes do, as long as you’re okay with some compromises — most notably that small screen.

Schwinn IC3 Indoor Cycling Bike — $499

best peloton alternatives schwinn ic3

If some of our lower-cost options still are too expensive, it might be worthwhile to consider whether or not you truly need all the technological bells and whistles. After all, you can actually get Peloton’s classes via their app. Why not consider the Schwinn IC3 Indoor Cycling Bike? With its included media shelf, you can work out with Peloton’s trainers just like you would with its more expensive bike. Reviews are quite positive, too: they point to the IC3’s solid construction (read: no plastic), and a perimeter weighted wheel — something the Peloton doesn’t have.

L Now Indoor Cycling Bike — $297

best peloton alternatives l now exercise bike

We didn’t just choose the L Now because of its price (although at under $300 it’s a hell of a deal). We also chose it because of its great reviews from customers: on Amazon it’s one of the highest rated bikes at its price point. You won’t get any bells and whistles with the L Now, however, its heavy-duty steel construction makes it extraordinarily durable. It operates quietly, although it may require some flywheel adjustment after assembly to do so. The only negative we can find is the lack of a tablet or phone mount, but for the price you’ll have to accept some compromises in features.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke
Blink XT One Camera System review in hand
Deals

Save up to $200 on the rugged and easy-to-use Blink XT wireless security cameras

The Blink XT wireless smart cameras -- on sale right now from Best Buy for as much as $200 off -- are a great way to keep an eye on your home inside and out, allowing you to monitor everything right from your phone or tablet.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best smartwatch deals apple watch white
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for April 2019

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals.
Posted By Lucas Coll
fitbit charge 3 lifestyle
Trash

Looking to get into shape? Snag one of these fitness trackers

Looking for your first fitness tracker, or an upgrade to the one you're already wearing? There are plenty of the wrist-worn gadgets available. Here are our picks for the best fitness trackers available right now.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
fitbit versa full review 17
Health & Fitness

From the office to the gym, these are the best smartwatches for fitness

The line between smartwatch and fitness tracker continues to blur. To help narrow the field of the best fitness watches, we sifted through what's available and curated a list of devices worthy of a spot on your wrist.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
apple watchos 4 1 streaming music gymkit watch series 3 review 7
Deals

Apple Watch Series 3, Fitbit Charge 2 see price cuts from Walmart and B&H

Save around $50 on the Fitbit Charge 2 from Amazon and more than $100 on the Apple Watch Series 3 at B&H Photo Video and Walmart. These may be slightly older models, but they're still excellent fitness trackers and smartwatches.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
best sound machines for sleep benjamin combs 28896 unsplash
Deals

The best sound machines to help you fall (and stay) asleep

Whether you find that sleep better with white noise, rain sounds, or deep sleep music, there’s a sound machine on the market that will be able to help you catch more z’s in no time at all.
Posted By Leah Bjornson
clear vs tsa precheck global entry aircraft airplane business 527
Business

Buying airline tickets too early is no longer a costly mistake, study suggests

When you book can play a big role in the cost of airline tickets -- so when is the best time to book flights? Earlier than you'd think, a new study suggests. Data from CheapAir.com suggests the window of time to buy at the best prices is…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Deals

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

Cold weather is here, and a good action camera is the perfect way to record all your adventures. You don't need to shell out the big bucks for a GoPro: Check out these great GoPro alternatives, including some 4K cameras, that won’t leave…
Posted By Lucas Coll
fitbit alternative roundup
Deals

Stay fit and save cash with our top 10 affordable Fitbit alternatives

As much as we love Fitbits, they're rather expensive. If all you want is a simple activity tracker, however, then check out these great cheap Fitbit alternatives. With offerings from brands like Garmin, you don't need to pay full price.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Dell G5587 gaming laptop
Deals

The Dell G5587 gaming laptop is on sale for one of the lowest prices we’ve seen

Even diehard desktop PC gamers have to admit that gaming laptops have come a long way in recent years, and the beefy Dell G5587 – now on sale from Walmart for $300 off – is a solid sub-$1,000 machine for work and play.
Posted By Lucas Coll
decluttr iphone 6 deal apple review screen 1 800x534 c
Deals

Decluttr is offering a refurbished iPhone 6 for as little as $120

Decluttr announced a deal on its "good" condition iPhone 6. Through Decluttr, you can get the device for as little as $120, which is an excellent deal on the phone. The iPhone 6 may be a few generations old, but it's still a great device.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Apple MacBook-review-USBC-port
Deals

Apple’s MacBook laptop is on sale for just $800 for a limited time

If you have your heart set on a MacOS-powered laptop, B&H has a sale on Apple's MacBook that takes the price down to $800. Only select models are on sale right now, but you can score up to a $600 savings if you act quickly.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
amazon fire hd 10 tablet best buy 2017 featured
Deals

Best Buy drops the lowest price on Amazon’s Fire HD 10-inch tablet, one day only

When it comes to tablets, Apple's iPad isn't the only sought-after device. Amazon's Fire HD tablets is great for streaming shows, playing music, reading, and playing games. Amazon's 7th-gen Fire HD 10 is down to its lowest price on Best Buy…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Amazon Microsoft Xbox One Wireless controller special edition deals discounts best price
Deals

Amazon drops prices on special-edition Xbox One wireless controllers

If you're looking for new or replacement controllers for your Xbox One or PC, Amazon has a few deals. Here are the best discounts on special-edition wireless controllers, standard options, and third-party alternatives.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.