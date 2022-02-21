  1. Deals
Best Presidents Day Sales 2022: Deals you can shop today

Josh Levenson
It’s Presidents Day 2022, and we all know what that means: Presidents Day sales. OK, maybe not only one thing. It’s still a time for friends and family to come together and honor our founding fathers. But we can’t dismiss the fact that — like any long weekend — it has been transformed into a shopping bonanza, with steep discounts on everything from iPads and laptops to mattresses and 4K TVs at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Dell. So if you have something on your shopping list, this is the time to buy.

The AirPods Pro placed on top of a red iPhone.
Apple AirPods Pro — $159, was $249

You already know about the AirPods Pro. These puppies hare sweat-resistant, offer active noice-canceling to block out background sound and have interchangeable silicone ear tips to help you get the perfect fit for a more comfortable extended-listening experience. The AirPods Pro can last up to 4.5 hours on a single charge with noise-canceling enabled, and are on sale at Amazon today for $159, down from $249. You’ll want to act fast with this deal, though: AirPods are always one of the best-sellers on Black Friday and stock can run out at any second.

Dell's new XPS 13 laptop.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop — $700, was $950

One of the best laptops, the Dell XPS 13 is also one of the best Presidents Day laptop sales available at the moment. This particular model, which usually retails for $950 but is on sale for $700, features an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It also has a 13.3-inch 1080p display and comes with Windows 11 right out of the box. As far as Dell laptop deals go, this is one of the best we’ve seen in a while and one anyone in the market for this particular machine can’t afford to miss.

The Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series 4K TV in a living room.

70-inch Samsung TU6985 4K TV — $600, was $750

Best Buy’s offer on this 70-inch Samsung TV tops the list of the best Presidents Day TV sales. It can access all the leading streaming services out of the box like Disney+ and has Samsung’s 4K Upscale Engine on board for showing HD content in a 4K Ultra HD resolution. Our one complaint about the Samsung TU6985 is that it only has two HDMI slots, so you’ll want to invest in an HDMI splitter if you’re wanting to hook up a set-top box and other accessories, like a PS5.

Are Presidents Day sales too good to be true?

For every good deal out there today, there are at least a dozen bad. That’s why it’s important to not only consult an impartial source of buying advice to find out whether the offer you’re looking at is really worth your hard-earned cash, but to also have an understanding of the tricks retailers use to trick customers into thinking they’re looking at the deal of the century. Fortunately, we’re on hand to help — we’ve thrown together some expert advice to make sure you’re getting the best possible deal this Presidents Day 2022.

  • Compare: It can be hard to do this for clothing, but if you’re shopping for electronics, a quick check of other stores can help you decide if you’re getting a good price (if you found the deal here, skip this step).
  • Read: Some sales aren’t all they’re cracked up to be, but you have to read all of the details to know that. BOGO could mean a variety of things and mail-in rebates are always more work than they ought to be.
  • Think: Deals were designed to get you to make an impulsive buying decision, so make sure you do your due diligence before clicking Buy Now. If an offer seems too good to be true, it probably is. Be sensible.
