Presidents’ Day falls on the third Monday of February (February 18 this year), and while it’s a lesser-celebrated holiday than most – and typically doesn’t bring the same big sales as holidays like the Fourth of July or Labor Day – it still offers some nice opportunities to grab big-ticket items at a discount. Tech deals are always hot items during these holidays, but the best Presidents’ Day sales for 2019 also feature a great selection of things like televisions and home appliances.

Whereas Valentine’s Day deals are great for gifts such as flowers, these savings are better for electronics, clothing, home and office stuff, and other such goodies. We’ve smoked out a large handful of the best Presidents’ Day deals you can find online right now, from discounted tech devices to bedding, to help you save some time and cash:

Computer and Tech Sales

Mattress Sales

Leesa: Leesa is offering 15 percent off all of their mattresses for over the weekend. Additionally, you can get two free pillows with your purchase.

You can take $200 off your purchase of $1,750 or more with code $150 off your purchase of $1,250 or more with code , or $100 off a Helix Mattress with code . Tuft and Needle: From now through February 25, you can save $150 on a new Mint mattress from Tuft and Needle. This offer also includes 2 free pillows.

From now through February 25, you can save $150 on a new Mint mattress from Tuft and Needle. This offer also includes 2 free pillows. Casper: From now until Tuesday, February 19, Casper is offering 10 percent off any order with a mattress. Additionally, if you use the exclusive promo code DIGITALTRENDS at checkout, you can save $75 on select mattresses.

Nectar is offering $125 off and two free pillows when you buy a new mattress. All together, that comes out to a $275 value you can only get during this mattress sale. Layla Sleep: For a limited time, you can get $125 off a new mattress and two premium pillows for free.

For a limited time, you can get $125 off a new mattress and two premium pillows for free. DreamCloud: Unlike some of the other mattress brands on this list, DreamCloud is offering something a lot more straightforward. From now through Monday, you can get $200 off the price with your mattress purchase.

Clothing Sales

Under Armour : The UA Outlet Exclusive sale is going on right now through Monday, February 18. During this time, you can get up to 40 percent off a huge range of outlet items.

: The UA Outlet Exclusive sale is going on right now through Monday, February 18. During this time, you can get up to 40 percent off a huge range of outlet items. Macy’s: Through Monday, Macy’s has a ton of men’s, women’s, and kids’ clothing items on sale (including shoes and accessories), and Star Rewards members can get $10 back for purchases of $50 or $100 depending on your membership level. All buyers get free shipping with orders of $49 or more.

To celebrate Presidents’ Day (and the nice three-day weekend), J. Crew is giving shoppers 40 percent off their purchases – including already-discounted sale items – with the checkout code . Gap: Take 40 percent off of everything from the Gap through Monday with the coupon code GREAT . Gap Factory is also offering discounts of between 40 and 60 percent sitewide, plus an extra 20 percent off at checkout with the code LAYERITON . Grab more than $50 worth of gear and you’ll get free shipping, too.

: For a limited time, you can save up to 50 percent with this storewide sale. These deals are available from the online retailer as well as in-store over the weekend. Now is a great time to get a great price with this promotion. Nordstrom: If you’re looking for offers on some of the best clothing around, Nordstrom is offering up to 40 percent off select stylsduring their winter sale.

Home and Office Sales

Walmart: Walmart, like Amazon, is one of those stores that just has everything, and its Presidents’ Day sale is similarly extensive. Through Monday, you can save a bundle of cash on outdoor furniture, décor, storage, bedding, sofas, and just about anything else you need for every room in the home. Though they are not offering the HomePod anywhere.

The Target Presidents’ Day sale is focused mostly on home items like furniture , home goods,and décor, letting you take as much as 25 percent off through Monday. You can also take another 15 percent off on certain marked items with the checkout code . Overstock: Overstock’s sales get bigger each year, and the 2019 event knocks as much as 70 percent off of a wide variety of home décor, furniture, lighting, bedding, office supplies, and many more select items.

Overstock’s sales get bigger each year, and the 2019 event knocks as much as 70 percent off of a wide variety of home décor, furniture, lighting, bedding, office supplies, and many more select items. Wayfair: Wayfair’s “Presidents’ Day Blowout” is true to its name, offering big savings of up to 75 percent off of a myriad of goods from furniture and bedding to kitchen cookware and home décor.

Appliance Sales

Walmart: Given that Walmart offers just about everything at a discount during these holiday sales, it’s no surprise that you can also find a bundle of appliances (both big and small) at nice rollback prices.

Along with its furniture and décor sale, Target is also offering discounts on a bunch of smaller home appliances. This sale offers nice savings on things like coffee makers vacuum cleaners – although you’ll have to look to other retailers for big kitchen appliances. Best Buy: Best Buy has one of the best appliance sales going right now, letting you save up to 35 percent on brand-name refrigerators, washers, cooking ranges, and more. Unlike other Presidents’ Day sales, this one is running until February 27.

Best Buy has one of the best appliance sales going right now, letting you save up to 35 percent on brand-name refrigerators, washers, cooking ranges, and more. Unlike other Presidents’ Day sales, this one is running until February 27. Home Depot: In similar fashion to Best Buy’s sale, Home Depot is offering discounts as high as 35 percent on select brand-name home appliances. This offer runs through Wednesday, February 27, giving you some extra time to shop.

Looking for more tech discounts? Find laptop deals, vacuum deals, and more from our curated deals page.