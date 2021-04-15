  1. Deals
Best cheap pressure cooker deals for April 2021

By

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Are you looking for cheap pressure cooker deals? The popularity of Instant Pot pressure cooker-based multifunction kitchen appliances introduced millions of people worldwide to the advantages of pressure cooking. Today Ninja, Cuisinart, Breville, and many other brands also sell multifunction cookers with pressure cookers at their core. You also can still buy single-function pressure cookers. We’ve rounded up the best cheap pressure cooker deals available this month. We will update this post regularly so check back to stay in the know.

Today’s best cheap pressure cooker deals
Insignia 6qt Multi-Function Pressure Cooker

$60
Why spend more when you can buy a family-sized pressure-cooker with 10 preset functions and a 24-hour timer for so little money?
Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-Qt. 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker

$69 $100
The Instant Pot Duo Mini replaces seven kitchen appliances with 14 one-touch cooking presets. The 3-quart size is perfect for cooking for one or two.
Ninja OP301 Foodi 8-in-1 Pressure, Slow Cooker, Air Fryer and More, - 6.5 Quart

$180 $200
This countertop workhorse is an 8-in-1 cooker that air fries, crisps, pressure cooks, slow cooks, roasts, bakes, and more. Elevate your home cooking with pro-grade results.
Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker 6-quart

$120 $240
With the 9-in-1 Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus 6-quart multi-cooker, you can pressure cook, sterilize, slow cook, cook rice or grains, steam, sauté, make yogurt, sous vide cook, bake, and warm meals.
Crock-Pot 10qt Digital Multi Cooker

$115 $150
This large multi-cooker has a 10-quart capacity for a crowd with digital controls and 15 pre-configured cooking presets.
Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker 8-quart

$140 $280
The generously-sized 8-quart 9-in-1 Instant Pot multicooker is a pressure cooker, sterilizer, slow cooker, rice and grain maker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker that can also sous vide, bake, and warm.
Ninja OP301 Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker (Renewed)

$180 $238
The best of pressure cooking and air frying all in one. Cook your favorite casseroles, stews, chilis, snacks, and desserts to perfection. This renewed unit works like new backed by a 90-day guarantee.
Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker

$220 $250
This 9-in-1 device can take the place of numerous kitchen accessories to fry, crisp, steam, dehydrate, and many more functions. Clean up cluttered cabinets with a device that does it all.
Instant Pot DUO60 (6 Quart)

$89 $100
The Instant Pot is a fantastic cooking machine that lets you cook delicious, slow-cook meals and more in just minutes. This 6-quart option is the most popular size and best-selling model.
Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp Pressure Cooker OP300

$169 $229
The Ninja Foodi is a pressure cooker and air fryer in one. So, you can pressure cook a chicken and then crisp the skin all in the same appliance.
How to choose a pressure cooker

Choosing the best pressure cooker deal to use in your kitchen doesn’t have to be complicated or difficult. Single-purpose pressure cookers for home meals or canning generally cost less than $100 and are easy to use. The downside of the classic pressure cookers today is that for not much more, and often for a bit less money, you can buy a multifunction pressure cooker with five or more functions, pre-configured programs for different types of cooking, plus more sophisticated features such as delayed start, automatic warming after cooking, and digital control menus. We’ve outlined below the major considerations in choosing a new pressure cooker and for finding the best cheap pressure cooker deals.

  • Primary use – If all the fuss about multi-function appliances, digital touchscreens, and programmed preset leaves you cold and all you want is a moderate-sized single-purpose pressure cooker, check out a machine such as the 6-quart Presto pressure cooker that can help you cook chicken, fish, meat, or vegetables quickly. For large batch cooking the Mirro 22-quart pressure cooker is also perfect for home canning vegetables and fruits.  If you’re looking for a deal on an Instant Pot, Ninja, or other brand multifunction cooker for cooking convenience and versatility with several other cooking functions, you’ll find a wide range of choices – even then, in most cases you can find excellent pressure cooker deals in many price ranges.
  • Size – Unless you want an extra large pressure cooker for home canning, most devices range from 3-quarts to 10-quarts capacity, the volume measure for the primary cooking pot in the appliance. Six-quart pressure cookers are the most common size and should be sufficient to prepare a meal for four to five people or an average family, with leftovers. If you’re cooking for yourself or just two people, a 3-quart unit is often more than enough. If six or more people sit at your table for meals, look to an 8-quart model or even one of the less common 10-quart multifunction pressure cookers.
  • Other functions – Multifunction pressure cookers are often described as 5-in-1, 6-in-1, and so on, up to 10-in-1 models. Most multi-cookers (another name for the same devices) also slow cook, steam, sauté, and rice cook. From that point the variety of functions can go on and on to include egg cooking, yogurt makers, cake making, sterilizing, sous vide cooking, and more. Fortunately the multifunction pressure cookers that have the most functions usually also have the greatest number or preprogrammed single-touch control buttons so you don’t have to spend a long time learning to use them.
  • Cost – You can almost always find excellent pressure cooker deals starting at $50 to $60. Most Instant Pot models, for example, are usually on sale from about $50 to $150. In some cases you can find pressure cookers at higher prices, sometimes combined with add-on accessories for air frying or other types of cooking such as the highly-rated Ninja FoodiNinja Foodi.
