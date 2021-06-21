All the latest Amazon Prime Day AirPods deals and sales

Prime Day AirPods deals are finally here, and if you’ve been counting down the days, the wait has paid off, trust us. Prime Day deals are always highly anticipated, with past years proving to us time and time again that Amazon loves to discount Apple products — especially Apple AirPods. Well, you’re not the only one who has been waiting; we’ve been anxiously awaiting today, too, and now we have all of the deals right here on one page for your convenience. Check back here often to stay on top of the most current Prime Day AirPods sales today.

If you are familiar with Apple products, you already know that it’s not every day you see AirPods deals, let alone deals on everything AirPods. This ability to offer discounts on products that aren’t often discounted is one of the main reasons Prime Day is widely known as one of the biggest and best major sales events of the year. Usually, and throughout most of the year, you may be able to find late model AirPods slightly discounted, but they often sell out quickly. If you’re not an online shopping wizard, it can be tough to make a purchase under that kind of pressure. Pressure purchases are steps on the path to buyer’s remorse, and no one wants that — Prime Day kind of levels the playing field for all AirPods shoppers no matter the skill level. Today is definitely the best day to get your hands on some new AirPods whether you’ve been holding out or missing out.

Best Prime Day AirPods deals

Should you buy AirPods on Prime Day?

Technology is always one of the biggest drivers of Prime Day sales and when it comes to Prime Day AirPods deals, it’s is a good time to snap up a pair. With all variants of AirPods on sale, now is as good a time as any to buy some new AirPods. With modest price cuts on the standard Apple AirPods with a wired charging case and discounts growing larger for the Apple AirPods with wireless charging case — and even bigger for the Apple AirPods Pro and Apple AirPods Max — today is the day. Astute buyers could grab the Apple AirPods Pro for not much more than the usual price for the Apple AirPods with wireless charging case. These could be the lowest prices of the season for Apple AirPods.

How to choose AirPods on Prime Day

Apple offers the original AirPods, the high-end AirPods Pro, and the newest AirPods Max, so the big decision you have to make comes down to what you really want out of your AirPods. Personal preferences like wireless or wired charging, ergonomics, comfort, and style all come into play when choosing headphones or earbuds, and Apple has all of the bases covered, so there’s an option for all preferences.

The original AirPods are available with either a wired charging case or a wireless charging case. This decision comes down to a matter of preference that is ultimately based on your lifestyle. If you’re always on the go, wireless charging is probably for you. If you spend a lot of time at home or in an office, it probably won’t be a hassle to charge your AirPods with a cord, so you could save money and go with the originals. Of course, if one version is on sale and the other isn’t, then the decision is pretty easy — unless you absolutely insist on wireless charging.

The Apple AirPods Pro only come with a wireless charging case, and they’re the best of the bunch when it comes to true wireless earbuds. The AirPods Pro have an improved design from the original AirPods, and they offer a few more features. If you want a wireless option, these are the way to go.

This is the first Prime Day for the AirPods Max, so if you’re looking for headphones rather than earbuds, those are the way to go. If you’re a runner, you may need the added security that over-ear headphones offer when you’re on the move. If you’ve ever dropped an AirPod down a sewer grate on into traffic, you know how frustrating it can be to continually lose or destroy AirPods.

It’s incredibly rare to see the latest models of anything from Apple discounted until a new model comes out, so snatch them up while you can. It’s worth checking out our Apple AirPods review along with our Apple AirPods Pro review to figure out what you need most from your AirPods. If you’re keen to buy the latest in AirPods technology, don’t forget our Apple AirPods Max review either.

Whatever you decide, when shopping today for Prime Day, it’s a good idea to figure out your budget and stick to it. Don’t be tempted to spend too much if you can’t afford it, and make sure you know exactly what you need from your AirPods before taking the plunge. It’s a hefty investment, so be sure you know what you’re buying and that you’re getting what you want. Now don’t waste any more time — get out there and shop those Prime Day AirPods deals!

