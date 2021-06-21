All the latest Amazon Prime Day home security camera deals and sales

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

To help protect your family and for your own peace of mind, you should take advantage of this year’s Prime Day home security camera deals. Amazon’s Prime Day deals offer discounts on various smart home devices that provide convenience and security, and you shouldn’t let this opportunity pass if you still don’t have a security system installed in your home. If your main concern about installing security cameras in your home is that they’re out of your budget, then you’re in luck because you’ll definitely enjoy huge savings from Amazon’s annual shopping event. You just need to take the time to browse through the offers to determine the best home security camera for you and your family’s protection.

After buying from this year’s Prime Day home security camera sales, you should check out other Prime Day smart home deals from Amazon that will make your home a better place to live in. If you’d like Alexa to make your home smarter or integrate with your new security camera, or if you’re already a fan of the digital assistant, take a look at Prime Day Amazon device deals, which includes Prime Day Amazon Echo deals for the popular smart speakers. For help in maintaining the cleanliness of your living spaces, browse this year’s Prime Day air purifier deals, Prime Day Dyson deals, and Prime Day robot vacuum deals. It would be really heavy on your wallet if you want to add several smart home devices, including home security cameras, to your house in one go, but with Prime Day’s discounts, you can stretch your spending money to great lengths.

Best Prime Day home security camera deals

Every home will benefit from additional technology for protection, so you shouldn’t ignore Prime Day home security camera deals. The prices of these offers cover a wide range of budgets, and it’s up to you to decide whether you just want a basic camera that functions well or an advanced camera with all the bells and whistles that will give you complete control over your home’s security. The most important thing to remember when looking at these offers for Prime Day is that you’re buying a device for your family’s protection, so you shouldn’t be settling for the cheapest security cameras that you can find. You have to shell out more for quality cameras with helpful features that can do more in protecting your home and family, and you wouldn’t regret doing so when the time comes that you need the home security camera to do its thing.

It may seem like a daunting task to go through all the offers from Amazon. There are a lot of brands and models to choose from, and different kinds of features to consider in choosing the security camera that’s the best fit for your home and lifestyle. To help you in your search, we’ve rounded up some of the best Prime Day home security camera sales that are available, so you can take a look at a lot of these offers on one page. There are deals that include just the camera itself, and bundles that add extra accessories and devices for an additional cost. You should determine the budget that you can set aside when buying a security camera and stick to it so that you’ll end up with a device that maximizes the amount that you’re willing to spend in improving your home’s security.

Should you buy a new home security camera on Prime Day?

If you don’t have a security system in place in your home, or if you want to beef up your house’s security even further, then you should buy from this year’s Prime Day home security camera sales. There will always be times when nobody will be left at home, when you have to leave your kids behind as you go to work or do some errands, or generally when your home becomes vulnerable without you to protect it and your family. For your peace of mind, and so you can keep checking if everything is in order at home, you’ll want to have security cameras in place. There might also be some extra features that will seal the deal for you, so if you see a home security camera with such features that fits your budget, you shouldn’t hesitate on picking it up.

The discounts that you can enjoy during Prime Day will let you buy home security cameras that may be originally out of your budget’s reach. You should buy a new security camera for your home now with these offers, instead of waiting for bigger discounts that may never come. If you wait for another shopping event before you buy a home security camera, such as Black Friday, it’s true that there’s a chance that the device you’re looking at will be offered at a lower price. However, that’s not a sure thing, and you’re risking your home’s security over a price cut that might not be worth the wait. You should always be prepared for incidents that may happen in your house, so if you can buy a home security camera right now, there’s no point in holding back, especially since it’s your family’s safety that’s on the line.

How to choose a home security camera on Prime Day

To start your search for the best home security camera that you can buy for Prime Day, you should take a look at Digital Trends’ best home security cameras and best wireless security cameras, to give you ideas on the most reliable names in the space. Popular brands for home security cameras include Arlo, Google, Blink, Ring, Wyze, SimpliSafe, and Logitech, and they offer devices that cater to different needs. Whether you need a camera with Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant integrated, for outdoor or indoor installation, or with multiple devices working in a system, there’s an option for you. You just need to figure out first where you want the camera installed, and which features you think you’ll often use.

Home security cameras may be wired or wireless, with wired cameras requiring a bit more effort in setting up as they need to be connected to a power source, but they’ll require less maintenance compared to wireless cameras that need to have their batteries recharged every once in a while. You should also check the video resolution of the cameras, as they’ll be useless if they’re not clear enough to give you a good look at what they’re capturing. For most systems, 1080p or Full HD resolution is enough, but if you’re willing to spend for it, moving up to 4K resolution is preferred. Some home security cameras also capture audio, with some even allowing you to talk through them to communicate with whoever’s in the house. Lastly, you’ll want a home security camera that can store video clips either in memory cards or on the cloud, so you can review the footage whenever there’s a need to, as well as the option to look through the cameras through a mobile app, so you can quickly check what’s happening at home wherever you are.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations