All the latest Amazon Prime Day home security camera deals and sales

Best Prime Day home security camera deals for 2021

To help protect your family and for your own peace of mind, you should take advantage of this year’s Prime Day home security camera deals. Amazon’s Prime Day deals offer discounts on various smart home devices that provide convenience and security, and you shouldn’t let this opportunity pass if you still don’t have a security system installed in your home. If your main concern about installing security cameras in your home is that they’re out of your budget, then you’re in luck because you’ll definitely enjoy huge savings from Amazon’s annual shopping event. You just need to take the time to browse through the offers to determine the best home security camera for you and your family’s protection.

After buying from this year’s Prime Day home security camera sales, you should check out other Prime Day smart home deals from Amazon that will make your home a better place to live in. If you’d like Alexa to make your home smarter or integrate with your new security camera, or if you’re already a fan of the digital assistant, take a look at Prime Day Amazon device deals, which includes Prime Day Amazon Echo deals for the popular smart speakers.  For help in maintaining the cleanliness of your living spaces, browse this year’s Prime Day air purifier deals, Prime Day Dyson deals, and Prime Day robot vacuum deals. It would be really heavy on your wallet if you want to add several smart home devices, including home security cameras, to your house in one go, but with Prime Day’s discounts, you can stretch your spending money to great lengths.

Best Prime Day home security camera deals

Aqara Camera Hub G2H

Aqara G2H makes your home as smart as it is secure. Featuring HomeKit Security Video, two-way audio, and night vision. Also, a Zigbee control center linking all Aqara child devices.
Lorex Sale

Lorex has a sitewide sale for security cameras for your home and business. Get them now with discounts of up to 25% off.
Arlo - Pro 3 2-Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wire-Free 2K HDR Security Camera System

This package includes four Arlo Pro 3 cameras with rechargeable batteries and built-in sirens. You also get the hub for the cameras!
Blink Outdoor Wireless Weather-Resistant HD Security Camera – 5 camera kit

The wireless Blink XT2 outdoor/indoor smart security camera has two-year battery live, 2-way audio, and free cloud storage. This deal is for a 5-camera kit.
Blink Indoor Wireless HD Security Camera – 5 camera kit

This no-subscription security system also comes with free cloud storage. At $80 off this (5) camera package is perfect to monitor multiple rooms.
Nooie Baby Monitor with Camera and Audio

Hook up this Wi-Fi-connected, Alexa-compatible baby monitor with night vision and sound detection. Also useful as a Nanny Cam, elderly cam, or pet cam.
Echo Show 5 with All-New Blink Outdoor 3-Camera Security System

Make controlling your smart home more convenient and efficient with the Echo Show 5. It even comes bundled with a Blink camera system for additional security.
HeimVision 2K Outdoor Security Camera

HiemVision 2K outdoor security camera has an integrated floodlight, night vision, 2-way talk, motion detection, and a siren alarm.
EZVIZ ez360 1080p HD Pan/Tilt/Zoom WiFi Home Security Camera

EZVIX ez360 1080p HD Wi-Fi home security camera pans, tilts, and zooms. Automatic motion tracking, two-way audio, and has a 16GB microSD card preinstalled for local storage.
Arlo Pro 3 Security Camera (Add-On)

Perfect if you already have an existing Arlo Pro 3 system and would like to add a camera. It's great to use both indoors and outdoors.
Echo Show 8 (Charcoal) with Ring Indoor Camera

Get the new Echo Show 8 together with a Ring indoor camera if you are looking for gift ideas for the family. Save $50 off the combined prices of these devices on Amazon.
Heimvision 1080P Wireless Outdoor Wi-Fi Security 4-Camera System

Set up a 24-7 surveillance system with four cameras and an 8-channel wireless network video recorder (NVR). Motion-activated alerts, Does not include storage media and doesn't record audio.
EZVIZ C1C 1080p - New Indoor WiFi Security Camera

Full HD 1080p Indoor Wi-Fi Security camera with smart motion detection, full-duplex two-way audio, 40-foot night vision, and MicroSD storage card slot.
Swann Security System with 4 Flashing Light Cameras

With the Swann Security System, you can have peace of mind knowing that every angle of your house is monitored 24/7 with rich video quality and full color even at night.
Arlo Pro 3 Spotlight Camera | 3-Camera Security System

The best security camera on the market, the Arlo Pro 3 offers a complete package of security and monitoring solutions. Some of its features include an built-in spotlight and a colored night vision.
Eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam Pan & Tilt

This indoor cam comes with artificial intelligence to record eventful happenings in your home and can integrate with your smart home system for total convenience.
Echo Show 5 Charcoal with Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera

This is perfect for people who don't want to get out of bed every time something goes bump in the night. Put the Blink mini downstairs and check it from your nightstand's Echo Show.
TENVIS Pan and Tilt Indoor Security and Pet Camera (Black, 2 pcs.)

Save money and stay secure with this multifunction indoor camera with blockchain identify protection for private encrypted cloud storage.
Ring Floodlight Camera with Echo Show 5

Talk to visitors at your door through your phone, tablet, or PC with this Alexa-enabled motion sensing security camera. It's bundled with the Echo Show 5 for Alexa functionality.
Wansview 1080P Waterproof Home Security Camera

Alexa-compatible wired outdoor home security camera rated weatherproof and vandal proof. Nightvision and motion detection. Sends real-time alerts to smartphone app. and stores video in the cloud.
Arlo Pro 2 - Wireless Home Security Camera System 3-Camera Kit

Save over 50% on one of our long-time favorite home security cameras. The Arlo Pro 2 wireless indoor/outdoor camera system has night vision, 2-way talk, and siren. This deal is for the 3-camera kit.
Nest Cam Indoor, Security Camera NC1102ES

Plug-and-go security with the Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera. Supports 24/7 live video, smartphone alerts, and clear night vision.
EZVIZ Outdoor 1080p Security Surveillance Camera

Equipped with a strobe light and siren, the waterproof EZVIZ 1080p Security and Surveillance Camera has 100-foot night vision, 2-way audio, and both cloud and local storage options.
YI Smart Security Camera 3, AI-Powered 1080p Home Camera System IP Cam 2-pack

Two YI AI-powered Smart Security Camera 3 models include human detection, sound analytics, crying baby alerts, smart cloud search, and both cloud and local storage.
All-new Ring Stick Up Cam Battery with Echo Dot

This battery-operated Full HD security camera is ideal for both indoor or outdoor use. It has motion detection, two-way talk, and works with Amazon Alexa (perfect to pair with the included Echo Dot).
Wansview 1080P Outdoor Security Camera 4-Pack

4-pack of Alexa-compatible indoor/outdoor Wi-Fi security cameras, each with two-way talk, night vision. Requires a wired power connection and supports 2.4Hz Wi-Fi, not 5GHz. SD card and cloud storage.
Every home will benefit from additional technology for protection, so you shouldn’t ignore Prime Day home security camera deals. The prices of these offers cover a wide range of budgets, and it’s up to you to decide whether you just want a basic camera that functions well or an advanced camera with all the bells and whistles that will give you complete control over your home’s security. The most important thing to remember when looking at these offers for Prime Day is that you’re buying a device for your family’s protection, so you shouldn’t be settling for the cheapest security cameras that you can find. You have to shell out more for quality cameras with helpful features that can do more in protecting your home and family, and you wouldn’t regret doing so when the time comes that you need the home security camera to do its thing.

It may seem like a daunting task to go through all the offers from Amazon. There are a lot of brands and models to choose from, and different kinds of features to consider in choosing the security camera that’s the best fit for your home and lifestyle. To help you in your search, we’ve rounded up some of the best Prime Day home security camera sales that are available, so you can take a look at a lot of these offers on one page. There are deals that include just the camera itself, and bundles that add extra accessories and devices for an additional cost. You should determine the budget that you can set aside when buying a security camera and stick to it so that you’ll end up with a device that maximizes the amount that you’re willing to spend in improving your home’s security.

Should you buy a new home security camera on Prime Day?

If you don’t have a security system in place in your home, or if you want to beef up your house’s security even further, then you should buy from this year’s Prime Day home security camera sales. There will always be times when nobody will be left at home, when you have to leave your kids behind as you go to work or do some errands, or generally when your home becomes vulnerable without you to protect it and your family. For your peace of mind, and so you can keep checking if everything is in order at home, you’ll want to have security cameras in place. There might also be some extra features that will seal the deal for you, so if you see a home security camera with such features that fits your budget, you shouldn’t hesitate on picking it up.

The discounts that you can enjoy during Prime Day will let you buy home security cameras that may be originally out of your budget’s reach. You should buy a new security camera for your home now with these offers, instead of waiting for bigger discounts that may never come. If you wait for another shopping event before you buy a home security camera, such as Black Friday, it’s true that there’s a chance that the device you’re looking at will be offered at a lower price. However, that’s not a sure thing, and you’re risking your home’s security over a price cut that might not be worth the wait. You should always be prepared for incidents that may happen in your house, so if you can buy a home security camera right now, there’s no point in holding back, especially since it’s your family’s safety that’s on the line.

How to choose a home security camera on Prime Day

To start your search for the best home security camera that you can buy for Prime Day, you should take a look at Digital Trends’ best home security cameras and best wireless security cameras, to give you ideas on the most reliable names in the space. Popular brands for home security cameras include Arlo, Google, Blink, Ring, Wyze, SimpliSafe, and Logitech, and they offer devices that cater to different needs. Whether you need a camera with Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant integrated, for outdoor or indoor installation, or with multiple devices working in a system, there’s an option for you. You just need to figure out first where you want the camera installed, and which features you think you’ll often use.

Home security cameras may be wired or wireless, with wired cameras requiring a bit more effort in setting up as they need to be connected to a power source, but they’ll require less maintenance compared to wireless cameras that need to have their batteries recharged every once in a while. You should also check the video resolution of the cameras, as they’ll be useless if they’re not clear enough to give you a good look at what they’re capturing. For most systems, 1080p or Full HD resolution is enough, but if you’re willing to spend for it, moving up to 4K resolution is preferred. Some home security cameras also capture audio, with some even allowing you to talk through them to communicate with whoever’s in the house. Lastly, you’ll want a home security camera that can store video clips either in memory cards or on the cloud, so you can review the footage whenever there’s a need to, as well as the option to look through the cameras through a mobile app, so you can quickly check what’s happening at home wherever you are.

