Best Prime Day laptop deals for 2021

All the latest Amazon Prime Day laptop deals and sales

By
Prime Day 2021 Laptop Deals

Prime Day deals are here at last and with it come a bunch of fantastic Prime Day laptop deals that should be ideal for anyone looking to upgrade their existing laptop setup. With Prime Day back to its traditional summertime slot after a switch to October last year, this is a great time to consider snapping up a new laptop mid-way through the year. If you’re keen to get the best bang for your buck, keep on reading while we round up the best Prime Day laptop sales for you and check out exactly what you should be looking for before making a purchase.

If you’re looking for a specific type of laptop, we’ve got you covered with a bevy of different options too. For gamers, we have all the best Prime Day Razer deals along with the best Prime Day Alienware deals so you can enjoy a great-looking device that ensures you can play your favorite games at a high standard. Are you looking for something a little more practical and potentially more work-focused? The best Prime Day Microsoft Surface deals offer the best of the bunch from Microsoft with some slimline designs that are also highly practical. Alternatively, there are also the best Prime Day Dell XPS deals for a more professional experience from the masters of all things laptop-related. There are also the best Prime Day Chromebook deals if you don’t mind storing everything on the cloud and not bothering with Windows-based OSes. Whatever your need, you’ll get the absolute best prices out there thanks to these deals.

Best Prime Day laptop deals

HP Spectre x360 2-1 Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$900 $1,050
Featuring a compact build and an incredible battery life (up to 22 hours), the HP Spectre x360 makes an amazing machine for on-the-go productivity. Its slim, sleek, and packed with functionality.
Buy at HP

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,159 $1,288
Designed with a varied lifestyle in mind, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga doubles as a tablet. It's sleek and lightweight, weighing less than 3 pounds, with powerful specs to boot — a portable dream.
Buy at Lenovo

HP Laptops, Gaming PCs & Monitors

UP TO 50% OFF
HP is always running deals and is offering up incredible discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, monitors, and accessories.
Shop Now

ASUS Vivobook Flip 14 2-in-1 (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$529 $599
The hinge and lightweight design on this laptop make it perfect for work, play, and school. It features a narrow-bezel display as well as an all-day battery and the latest Intel processors.
Buy at Microsoft

Dell Inspiron 14 (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$510 $700
Intel's 11th gen Core processors are here, and you can score a nice deal on a new (and cheap) Dell Inspiron that's packing one of these CPUs.
Buy at Dell

HP Pavilion x360 14 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i3, 8 GB DDR4 RAM, 128GB SSD)

$547 $599
Looking for a modern 2-in-1 with up-to-date hardware that doesn't cost an arm and a leg? This HP Pavilion x360 is a highly versatile convertible work machine that won't break the bank.
Buy at Amazon

Acer TravelMate P6 14-inch Laptop (Intel i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$685 $1,150
A thin and light laptop that packs in super-fast Thunderbolt 3 and high-grade security? That's what you get with this device, and it's a great option for working on the go while keeping things safe.
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 14-Inch Laptop (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$800 $1,350
In a crowded sea of 2-in-1s, the Lenovo Yoga 9i is a sleeper hit. This 15-inch convertible is a great size and packs great hardware for an affordable everyday work and entertainment machine.
Buy at Walmart

HP Spectre x360 13 Touchscreen Laptop (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,200 $1,380
This convertible PC is packed with innovative privacy features, a near-borderless display, and long battery life.
Buy at HP

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, 13.5" (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD), Matte Black

$1,189 $1,599
The Surface Laptop 3 is built with the latest processor which makes it two times faster than the older model. It brings in up to 11.5 hours of battery life in such an elegant, compact form factor.
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 14 (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD)

$450 $520
The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is a simple yet fully functional laptop for students and professionals alike, able to carry simple workloads with ease.
Buy at Best Buy

Kano PC 11.6" Touch-Screen Laptop & Tablet (4GB Memory - 64GB Storage)

$170 $300
The Kano 2-in-1 tablet/laptop hybrid is one of the cheapest Windows PCs you can buy right now and would be the perfect first machine for a young techie.
Buy at Best Buy

ASUS VivoBook 15 (15.6-inch, Intel i3-1005G1, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$400 $420
The Asus VivoBook 15 is a well-rounded jack-of-all-trades that's great for students and professionals who don't need robust hardware, built with an Intel i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.
Buy at Amazon

Dell Vostro 15 7500 Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Ti GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,129 $2,070
Powerful processing, fast charging, and sizable storage and memory are all you need in a laptop, and the Vostro 15 offers just that and more.
Buy at Dell

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, 13.5-inch, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

$1,600 $2,000
Sleek and lightweight, this Surface Laptop 3 boasts an all-day battery life and 80% power within an hour of charging, making it a perfect laptop for busy professionals.
Buy at Best Buy

LG Gram Laptop 14" Full HD IPS Display, Intel 10th Gen Core i7-1065G7

$1,290 $1,600
The slim LG Gram laptop delivers up to a whopping 18.5 hours worth of battery life and processing speed with its 8th-gen Intel 10th Generation Core i7 CPU and 16GB RAM.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4" Touchscreen (Core i5 - 8GB RAM - 128GB SSD)

$600 $700
The Surface laptops can get a little pricey, but the new budget-friendly Surface Laptop Go hits the sweet spot in price versus performance while retaining what we love about the Surface lineup.
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Flex 5 2-in-1 Laptop (Ryzen 5, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$620 $650
Get your productive spirit on whenever you work with the Lenovo Flex 5 laptop, with its versatile 2-in-1 design, perfect 14-inch size, and great all-day performance.
Buy at Amazon

HP Spectre x360 13 2-in-1 (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,520 $1,720
With a vibrant 13.3-inch display, great hardware, and a gorgeous gem-cut design, the HP Spectre x360 is easily the best 2-in-1 Windows laptop you can buy right now.
Buy at Best Buy
Use eCoupon: CLEAR10

Lenovo Laptop IdeaPad Slim 7 (Core i7, 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$869 $1,050
This laptop is powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and the NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics card, with a 14-inch screen on 1920 x 1080 resolution.
Buy at Lenovo

Dell Inspiron 15 Touchscreen Laptop (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$530 $670
The best device for your studious office work is one with swift responsiveness and seamless multitasking skills. With these specs, this Inspiron 15 touchscreen laptop is perfect for the job.
Buy at Dell

LG Gram Laptop (14 inches, 10th Gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$983 $1,100
You might know LG for its TVs or phones, but this 14-inch Gram ultrabook is a solid Windows machine packing great updated hardware and a generously sized SSD that gives you everything you need.
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 (14-inch, Intel i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$710 $880
Whether you're a lightweight or heavy-duty user on the move, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 is a well-rounded laptop that can do it all at an above-average quality, making it a great jack-of-all-trades.
Buy at Staples

Gateway 15-Inch Notebook (Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$419 $749
Gateway is back exclusively at Walmart. Grab yourself a deal with this 15-inch slim notebook featuring modern specs and four colors. It's a great workhorse that doesn't break the bank.
Buy at Walmart

New Vostro 15 5510 Laptop (Core i7, GeForce MX450 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$829 $1,499
A laptop that occupies too much space in your bag can be a hassle. This unit boasts a 0.55-inch to 0.63-inch-thin build, which means can carry it to work and anywhere with ease.
Buy at Dell
Extra $100 off with code 'SAVE100'

Dell New Vostro 15 7000 Small Business Laptop

$1,099 $1,713
Dell's 15-inch high-performance laptop with a stylish, sophisticated design features 10th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce GTX Graphics on select models.
Buy at Dell

LG Gram Laptop (17-inch, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,554 $1,850
Work like a true power executive wherever you want with the LG Gram laptop, raising the bar for work laptops everywhere with its powerful processor and spacious hard drive.
Buy at Amazon

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$892 $1,050
A perennial pick for best laptop by DT staff, the Dell XPS 13 is a fan-favorite among working professionals for its reliability and power, making it a great option for every need.
Buy at Dell

Gateway 15-Inch Laptop (Ryzen 5, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$379
With a 15-inch display and a capable Ryzen processor, the Gateway ultra-thin notebook is a solid budget laptop that will do just what you need.
Buy at Walmart

Dell XPS 17 Laptop (Core i7, Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,750 $2,000
When dealing with heavy-duty office work, the XPS 17 laptop is more than ready with the demand thanks to its high-performance processor and impressive GPU power that cuts down on work-disrupting lag.
Buy at Dell

Should you buy a new laptop on Prime Day?

Prime Day is traditionally seen as a great time to buy new technology thanks to Amazon always keen to focus on the latest gadgets. That means it’s a good time to buy a new laptop with Prime Day laptop sales likely to be on par with anything Black Friday or Cyber Monday can offer. There’s the additional benefit of being able to enjoy a new laptop a number of months earlier than waiting till the end-of-year sales too. That could be particularly useful if your current laptop is feeling a little tired and in need of replacing.

Potentially, Prime Day is a better time to buy than Black Friday thanks to its exclusivity. Because you have to be an Amazon Prime member, it can make the deals less widely available than those you’ll see on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That means you should have to deal with less competition while still getting a great deal from the Prime Day laptop sales. As always, don’t be too lured in by the excitement of a Lightning deal. Sometimes, these deals are amazing but other times, the discount can be a little more modest and tame. Check out the price differences before you get too carried away, just in case it’s not such a hot deal.

It’s also worth considering how fast technology changes. We don’t recommend buying a laptop in the Prime Day laptop sales if you’re planning on saving it to be a gift sometime much later this year. That’s because, by the time you give it to someone, there may be a newer and better update out there — one that could potentially be in a Black Friday or Cyber Monday sale. Buy technology with a plan to use it today rather than return to it later.

How to choose a laptop on Prime Day

If you’re looking for something in the Prime Day laptop sales, it’s likely you want something that’s a long-term investment. No laptop is available at an impulse-buy purchase price, so it’s important to think about what you need most from it.

The first port of call is to consider what your budget is and make sure to stick to it. Once you’ve figured that out, check out our laptop buying guide for an overview of what to expect for the price. We also go much further in-depth with the likes of our best laptops guide, and we’ve looked at common laptop-buying mistakes you can make too. We’ve discussed the best time to buy a new laptop on top of that and you’ve guessed it — Prime Day is one of the best times.

Crucially, it’s important to know what operating system is best for you — whether that’s Windows, Chrome, or MacOS. Each of them offers its own pros and cons. While Windows is the traditional choice for many users and has extensive compatibility, MacOS is pretty great too, especially if you already have other Apple devices as it syncs up with them brilliantly. Chrome might seem more limited on the surface but you’ll get amazing battery life and it’s far more secure than the other two operating systems. You do have to rely on your files being stored on the cloud, however.

Consider portability too. Do you need to move your laptop around frequently? A smaller screen and lighter build should be a priority, and battery life is a major consideration too. That’s where something like the MacBook Air or a Chromebook will come to its own, offering typically far superior battery life than anything else. However, if you simply plan on leaving your laptop on your desk most of the time, you won’t have to focus on this so much as it’ll rarely be off charge or needing to be carried around. That’s where a 15-inch or 17-inch laptop may feel more appealing as you’ll get more of a desktop-style experience without the bulk that a true desktop PC offers.

Many Prime Day laptop sales offer features such as touchscreens, but that can bump up the price and you may find it unnecessary for your needs. Don’t be lured in by features you simply won’t use and that includes dedicated graphics cards if you have no intention of gaming on your new laptop. However, it is a good idea to plan ahead. A modest 128GB of SSD storage or 4GB RAM might sound fine now but if you want this laptop to be useful to you for a number of years, future-proofing is crucial so that it remains just as competent in the future as it does right now. Many laptops can’t easily be upgraded so it’s a good idea to assume that what you’re buying today in the Prime Day laptop sales will remain the same for the duration of your ownership.

Ultimately, you can use a laptop for a wealth of different reasons so it’s vital you truly consider what you need it for before delving into the Prime Day laptop deals. Sure, everyone would love a $2,000 gaming laptop but will you actually use it? It’s huge overkill if you simply plan on using your laptop to browse the internet occasionally or use Google apps rather than store files on your system. Similarly, a $300 Chromebook won’t cut it if you want to be able to play games on the move. Plan accordingly then check out the specs of the laptop and make sure it matches your needs. A good deal is only a good deal if it works for you after all.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

