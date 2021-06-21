All the latest Amazon Prime Day soundbar deals and sales

The big day has finally arrived: Prime Day is here, and if you’ve been wanting to upgrade your home theater audio, now’s your chance to score some Prime Day soundbar deals. In fact, you can save big on electronics items of all kinds with a variety of Prime Day deals. Amazon’s Prime Day sale is one of the biggest shopping events of the years, where you’ll find steep discounts on everything from vacuum cleaners to hard drives. The event is really a techie’s dream as it provides the chance to pick up a new gadget for a slashed price. And that makes it a great time to buy a soundbar. If your TV audio is a little lackluster, you can enjoy crisper dialogue, richer bass, and clearer sound overall by adding one of these simple, slim bars under your TV.



Should you buy a new soundbar on Prime Day?

If you need one, definitely! Prime Day soundbar sales are generally a great time to upgrade your audio setup, with big discounts for the biggest brands.

Make sure you consider your budget beforehand so you don’t overspend. You’ll also want to do some research in advance so you can choose the right soundbar for you, as there can be a massive variation in price and sound quality of soundbars. It’s possible to spend a lot of money on a soundbar, so you want to make sure you get the best one for your situation.

We’re on hand with the best prices, but make sure to do your research as not every deal is a true bargain. Some Prime Day soundbar sales are more incremental than anything, which means you might not need to rush into a purchase to get the best offer.

That said, Prime Day is always a good time to save money on any kind of technology, and that includes soundbars. Prime Day soundbar sales include discounts on the biggest brands, including Bose, Vizio, LG, Sonos, and Sony, so if you’re in doubt, then opt for one of these well-regarded brands so you can be confident that you’re buying a high-quality product.

It’s not only the fancy soundbars that are on sale, though. Overall, Amazon loves to discount the brands that you love, so there are Prime Day soundbar deals encompassing every budget. Whether you’re looking for a low-cost soundbar to pair with your bedroom TV or you’re keen to upgrade your home theater setup with a soundbar that comes with a subwoofer, Prime Day will have the price cut for you.

How to choose a soundbar on Prime Day

Soundbars might be easy to install and to use, but choosing one for a Prime Day purchase can be complicated. There are tons of different brands and models on offer, in a wide range of price points and with all sorts of features. So what do you really need to know when choosing a soundbar? We’ve got some tips to share.

The first thing to think about is your budget. There are some very affordable soundbar options available, with prices as low as under $100. On the other end of the scale, you’ll find high-end soundbars that can run for over $1,000. For most people who aren’t particular audio enthusiasts, a price of around $200 to $300 is the sweet spot, where you’ll get a high-quality sound experience but not more than you need. That’ll get you an appropriate soundbar to pop under your TV in your living room to improve the sound effects and clarity of dialogue when watching shows or movies. It’ll also be useful for occasionally playing music.

You need to think about practical considerations for your space as well, like how much room you have under your TV and what connectivity options your TV has. Most soundbars use HDMI to connect to the TV, but some have options for optical connections as well. Take a look at the back of your TV to see what it supports, and make sure you pick a compatible soundbar. Many newer soundbars also have options to connect wirelessly via Bluetooth, AirPlay, and/or Chromecast. These are handy if you want to use your soundbar to play music from your phone or other device as well as your TV, so check the listed wireless connectivity options for your soundbar as well.

As for the issue of space, traditionally soundbars are tucked under the TV, so measure how much space you have there. If that won’t work for your setup, other options are to mount the soundbar to the wall or to put it above the TV instead. If the amount of space available lengthwise is a problem for you, then consider a soundbase instead. A soundbase is basically just like a soundbar, but it comes in a more square format for placing on top of a cabinet or media unit instead of the bar format for going under the TV.

Another issue to consider is whether a soundbar comes with its own subwoofer. Some soundbars, especially on the higher end, come with a separate unit for increasing bass. This might not be ideal if you have limited space, but if you want a more rich, heavy sound, then it’s great. It’s especially useful to have a subwoofer if you like to watch action movies or listen to bass-heavy music as some extra bass oomph really adds to the experience. If your soundbar doesn’t come with a subwoofer, it may be possible to add in your own subwoofer now or later — but not every soundbar supports this, so check whether the soundbar has a subwoofer output if that’s something you’re interested in.

You’ll also see numbers next to soundbar specs, such as 2.1 or 5.1. These numbers represent the number of channels that the soundbar has. A 2.0-channel soundbar, for example, has two channels, while a 5.1 soundbar has five. The number after the period represents the subwoofer: A “.1” means it has a subwoofer, and a “.0” means it does not. Generally speaking, the more channels your soundbar has, the more deep and immersive the sound will be. If you’re wanting to watch movies in a home theater, you may want to look at a five-channel or seven-channel soundbar.

The last thing to look for when selecting a soundbar is its smart features and whether these will be useful in your setup. You’ll find soundbars with integration for voice assistants like Google Assistant or Alexa, which can be handy to control the sound in your space with just your voice. Some soundbars even come with streaming software from services like Roku built in, so you can easily stream to your soundbar as well as connect it to your TV.

