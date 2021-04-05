Computers aren’t small expenses, but if you need a new laptop, then one of the best ways to score a good one at a great price is by buying a professionally refurbished unit. Many brands (Apple comes to mind) even offer factory recertified laptops that look, work, and feel like new — while costing hundreds less than what you’d pay with a brand-new laptop deal. If you’re in the market for a PC for work, play, or both, then keep reading to see the best refurbished laptop deals and sales on offer right now.
Today’s best refurbished laptop sales
Lenovo ThinkPad L450 (Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Windows 10 Pro, 14-Inch)$334
Apple Refurbished Macs
Save up to $420
Dell Refurbished Laptops
As low as $345
Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (2015, Amazon Renewed)$760
Apple MacBook Air (13-inch Retina display, Intel Core i5, 128GB, Amazon Renewed)$839
Google Pixelbook Go (m3 CPU, 8GB RAM, 64GB SSD) - Geek Squad Refurbished$585
Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Amazon Renewed)$1,789
13.3-inch Apple MacBook Air (Amazon Renewed)$548
Apple 13" MacBook Pro (2019) i5 512GB Space Gray (Amazon Renewed)$1,049
Apple MacBook Pro (M1 CPU 13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Apple Refurbished)$1,099
Microsoft Surface Go (Intel Pentium Gold, 4GB RAM, 128GB, Renewed)$400
Apple MacBook Pro 13-Inch (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 2017, Amazon Renewed)$879
Apple MacBook Pro (2017, Intel Core i5 Dual Core, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Renewed)$839
13-Inch MacBook Pro w/Touch Bar, Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD (2019, Renewed)$899
Refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Pro 2.4GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 (2019)$1,359
Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro (2018, Amazon Renewed)$1,240
Should you buy a refurbished laptop?
A cheap refurbished laptop can be fantastic value for your money, but you need to look out for a few key things to make sure you don’t get ripped off. For instance, it’s vital that the refurbished laptop deals you check out are all factory refurbished, meaning the actual manufacturer repaired them. You’ll also want to make sure that the refurbished laptop has at least a 12-month warranty and that the refurbished laptop sales are from a reliable and reputable retailer.
If you stick to these things, then you should be safe. By following such ideals, you’ll ensure your cheap refurbished laptop has been repaired by a company employee using factory parts, and the warranty means that if the same (or a different) issue pops up, you can have it repaired for free.
If you come across something that hasn’t been reconditioned in the same factory in which it was made but is still listed as certified refurbished, it’s still good to go. That tends to mean that it’s been as good as factory repaired by a professional who knows what they’re doing.
It’s sensible to stick to trusted retailers with a warranty and some form of guarantee as it avoids any chance of you accidentally buying stolen stock.
As always, remember to use common sense. If the refurbished laptop deals you’re checking out look too good to be true, they probably are. Make sure you buy from a reputable seller so you won’t be disappointed by your purchase.
Finally, as with all laptops, it’s a good idea to know what to look for. Check out our laptop buying guide and take a look at 11 common laptop buying mistakes you can easily avoid.
