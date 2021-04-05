  1. Deals

Best Refurbished Laptops Deals and Sales for April 2021

By

Computers aren’t small expenses, but if you need a new laptop, then one of the best ways to score a good one at a great price is by buying a professionally refurbished unit. Many brands (Apple comes to mind) even offer factory recertified laptops that look, work, and feel like new — while costing hundreds less than what you’d pay with a brand-new laptop deal. If you’re in the market for a PC for work, play, or both, then keep reading to see the best refurbished laptop deals and sales on offer right now.

Laptops aren’t the only refurbished products with amazing deals. We’ve also rounded up the best refurbished iPhone deals, refurbished MacBook deals, refurbished tablet deals, and refurbished iPad deals.

Today’s best refurbished laptop sales
Expires soon

Lenovo ThinkPad L450 (Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Windows 10 Pro, 14-Inch)

$334 $379
Everybody who likes Windows laptops loves ThinkPads, and refurbished models are available aplenty. Grab this one with an i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, and 256 GB SSD -- perfect work specs -- for cheap.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Apple Refurbished Macs

Save up to $420
What's better than saving money on a refurbished MacBook? Buying a professionally recertified one directly from Apple. These MacBooks look and feel like new, and even come with an Apple warranty.
Buy at Apple
Expires soon

Dell Refurbished Laptops

As low as $345
The selection changes around a bit, but Dell always has solid refurbished laptops available at the Dell Outlet.
Buy at Dell
Expires soon

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (2015, Amazon Renewed)

$760
Need a bit more storage and RAM? You can still get an Apple MacBook Pro at a budget price and you'll still get 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple MacBook Air (13-inch Retina display, Intel Core i5, 128GB, Amazon Renewed)

$839 $880
The MacBook Air is the cheapest entry point into the MacOS ecosystem if you don't want to buy a machine that's years old in 2020. This Renewed MacBook Air only improves on an already great value.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Google Pixelbook Go (m3 CPU, 8GB RAM, 64GB SSD) - Geek Squad Refurbished

$585 $649
With its PC-like hardware and intuitive software, the 13-inch Pixelbook Go is our favorite Chromebook (Google did design Chrome OS, after all).
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Amazon Renewed)

$1,789 $2,150
The new MacBook Pro is pricey to be sure, but buying this mint condition Renewed unit from Amazon is a great way to stack up the savings on Apple's premium 16-inch laptop.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

13.3-inch Apple MacBook Air (Amazon Renewed)

$548
If you don't mind using a pre-owned Apple product then you can snag this Apple MacBook Air for a steal and it should work and look like new.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple 13" MacBook Pro (2019) i5 512GB Space Gray (Amazon Renewed)

$1,049 $1,199
Portable and functional, the Apple 13" MacBook Pro is a powerful device thanks to its 8th Generation Intel Core processors to help you accomplish high-performing tasks such as 3D modeling.
Buy at Amazon
APPLE REFURBISHED
Expires soon

Apple MacBook Pro (M1 CPU 13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Apple Refurbished)

$1,099 $1,299
This deal on a like new, Apple-refurbished 13-inch MacBook Pro is too good to pass up. With a beautiful screen and incredible new M1 CPU, this is the best high-end Mac in years.
Buy at Apple
Expires soon

Microsoft Surface Go (Intel Pentium Gold, 4GB RAM, 128GB, Renewed)

$400 $508
It's not a Pro, but the Surface Go is the most affordable pick in the Surface lineup and the most portable with its 10-inch display. This Amazon Renewed unit is in nearly like new condition for cheap.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple MacBook Pro 13-Inch (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 2017, Amazon Renewed)

$879 $1,000
The latest MacBook Pro is usually the priciest laptop in Apple's stable, but this 2017 model won't feel too long in the tooth in 2020 (and this refurbished deal lets you score it for much less).
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple MacBook Pro (2017, Intel Core i5 Dual Core, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Renewed)

$839
If you want a beefy MacBook Pro but you're on a budget, this like new Amazon Renewed model from 2017 still packs recent hardware that won't feel too sluggish in 2020.
Buy at Amazon
RENEWED
Expires soon

13-Inch MacBook Pro w/Touch Bar, Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD (2019, Renewed)

$899
Looking for one of the latest MacBook Pros but don't want to spend more than a grand? This 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro is Amazon Renewed in mint condition and packs great hardware for an everyday laptop.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Pro 2.4GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 (2019)

$1,359 $1,599
The premium Apple MacBook Pro 13 with a 2.4GHz Intel Core i5 can deliver up to 4.1GHz of processing power with Turbo Boost. Save on this powerful MacBook by buying a refurbished model.
Buy at Apple
Expires soon

Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro (2018, Amazon Renewed)

$1,240
This MacBook Pro is only a year old. Pretty amazing savings if you don't fancy this year's Pro models.
Buy at Amazon

Should you buy a refurbished laptop?

A cheap refurbished laptop can be fantastic value for your money, but you need to look out for a few key things to make sure you don’t get ripped off. For instance, it’s vital that the refurbished laptop deals you check out are all factory refurbished, meaning the actual manufacturer repaired them. You’ll also want to make sure that the refurbished laptop has at least a 12-month warranty and that the refurbished laptop sales are from a reliable and reputable retailer.

If you stick to these things, then you should be safe. By following such ideals, you’ll ensure your cheap refurbished laptop has been repaired by a company employee using factory parts, and the warranty means that if the same (or a different) issue pops up, you can have it repaired for free.

If you come across something that hasn’t been reconditioned in the same factory in which it was made but is still listed as certified refurbished, it’s still good to go. That tends to mean that it’s been as good as factory repaired by a professional who knows what they’re doing.

It’s sensible to stick to trusted retailers with a warranty and some form of guarantee as it avoids any chance of you accidentally buying stolen stock.

As always, remember to use common sense. If the refurbished laptop deals you’re checking out look too good to be true, they probably are. Make sure you buy from a reputable seller so you won’t be disappointed by your purchase.

Finally, as with all laptops, it’s a good idea to know what to look for. Check out our laptop buying guide and take a look at 11 common laptop buying mistakes you can easily avoid.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best refurbished MacBook deals and sales for April 2021

macbook pro 13 inch vs air m1

Best cheap refurbished iPad deals and sales for April 2021

iPad Pro

Best cheap refurbished tablet sales and deals for April 2021

Dell XPS 2-in-1

Best cheap refurbished iPhone deals and sales for April 2021

Apple iPhone 11

Best cheap Beats headphone deals for April 2021

Glow-in-the-dark Powerbeats 4

Best cheap Bose headphone deals for April 2021

Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones II

Best cheap treadmill deals for April 2021

NordicTrack T 9.5 S Treadmill

Best cheap elliptical machine deals for April 2021

walmart discounts golds gym treadmills and more for new years resolutions gold s stride trainer 380 elliptical

The best Walmart TV deals for April 2021: 4K TVs, QLED TVs, and OLED TVs

lg 55 inch oled 4k tvs deal walmart class b8 tv

Best cheap QLED TV deals for April 2021: Samsung and Vizio

55 inch samsung uhd 7 series q60 qled 4k tvs amazon deal 49 tv 720x720

Best cheap fitness deals for April 2021

nordictrack x32i treadmill review press lifestyle

Best cheap Bowflex and fitness equipment deals for April 2021

best bowflex deals

Best cheap OLED TV deals for April 2021: LG and Sony

55 inch lg um7300 uhd 4k tv b9 oled c9 amazon discounts 2 4 768x768