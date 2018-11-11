Bigger than Black Friday: Don’t miss the best Single’s Day deals

Share

November is here, and the biggest online shopping day in the world is about to take place. No, it’s not Black Friday or Cyber Monday – it’s Single’s Day, and you’ve probably never heard of it. That’s because Single’s Day is, for the most part, a Chinese phenomenon, with Asian retailers like Alibaba and its sister sites hosting this big annual sales event that’s similar to Amazon’s Prime Day.

Single’s Day takes place on Sunday, November 11 (11/11, with the number one representing singles), and thanks to Alibaba’s American outlet, AliExpress, the world’s largest retail day is no longer an exclusive Chinese affair. You can take advantage of it too, and if you’re ready to do some early Christmas shopping or want to score some discounts ahead of Black Friday, then we’ve rounded up a bundle of the best Single’s Day deals for you to enjoy.

Microsoft Surface Go tablet — $120 off

Windows 10 tablets like the Microsoft Surface lineup have done a lot to blur the line between tablets and laptop PCs. The 10-inch Surface Go is the more budget-minded member of this family (some Surface models go for well over a grand), offering great build quality and portability for a very modest price.

Normally $499, the Microsoft Surface Go tablet is marked down to $379 for Single’s Day. You can also get the Surface Go bundle with keyboard case and stylus for $596 (down from $784) to get the most out of this 2-in-1 tablet.

Xiaomi Pocophone F1 — $93 off

Some surprisingly great phones have been coming from Chinese makers in the past couple years, offering flagship-like specs at midrange prices. The Xiaomi Pocophone F1 is one such example, boasting impressive hardware, snappy performance, and a unique liquid-cooling system.

The Pocophone F1 doesn’t break the bank, either, even at its normal starting price of $373 for the 64GB model – and the Aliexpress Single’s Day deals let you score it for as low as $280. This one is unlocked for international GSM and CDMA networks, so you can use it with your favorite carrier.

Chuwi LapBook Air laptop — $158 off

Like Xiaomi, Chuwi is another Chinese brand that has been making some waves lately. Its Lapbook Air – an obvious nod to Apple’s lightweight laptop – is superthin and light, but still offers a 14-inch 1080p display that isn’t too small to comfortably use all day. It comes loaded with Windows 10, too (making it a highly affordable alternative to the MacBook Air if you don’t care for Apple hardware), as well as an Intel N3450 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of flash storage.

The Lapbook Air Windows 10 laptop normally runs for $528 from Aliexpress, but this Single’s Day deal let you grab it for as little as $370 with free shipping to the U.S.

Yi 4K action camera — $90 off

We’ve featured Yi’s great budget-friendly action cams before, and for good reason: This Chinese firm beat out GoPro for a recent Google contract and even outperformed the GoPro in our own stabilization test. Yi makes top-notch, affordable 4K action cameras, and this one is on sale for almost 50 percent off.

For Single’s Day only, the Yi 4K action camera will be available for just $110, a $90 savings off of its retail price tag. With great build quality and excellent features, this is arguably the best 4K action cam you’re going to find for around $100.

Eachine E58 quadcopter drone — $14 off

Quadcopter drones are loads of fun, but you don’t have to shell out hundreds for what essentially amounts to a high-end toy. Eachine’s E58 quadcopter is super-affordable and super-compact, folding down to roughly the size of a water bottle.

The Eachine E58 drone comes with a full suite of navigational sensors and features, and it even includes a handy remote that attaches right to your smartphone for a real-time Wi-Fi video feed from the quadcopter’s 120-degree camera. The small but mighty E58 drone is now on sale for a cheap $26 (67 percent off) for Single’s Day.

Amazfit Bip smartwatch — $40 off

With its clean, Apple-like aesthetic and intuitive interface, it’s not hard to see why the Amazfit Bip is so popular. The waterproof Bip offers a full set of health- and activity-tracking functions, syncs with your Android or iOS devices to send messages and notifications right to your wrist, and features an impressive 45-day battery life.

The Amazfit Bip smartwatch, normally priced at $100, is available in a wide variety of color configurations for just $60 during the Single’s Day sale, making this great wearable even more affordable.

Bluedio T6 wireless headphones — $60 off

Although wireless earbuds have been around for a while now, more and more people are making the switch to Bluetooth for their full-sized headphones as well. If you’re looking to kiss annoying wires goodbye but don’t want to spend too much to try out a pair of wireless cans, then the Bluedio T6 headphones are a fine place to start.

These over-ear headphones feature noise-canceling and cushioned leatherette earpads for hours of comfortable wear. There’s also a small built-in mic for taking calls when synced with your phone. The Bluedio T6 Bluetooth headphones are on sale for a low $40, or $60 off, for Single’s Day.

Robots probably won’t replace full-sized upright vacuum cleaners any time soon, but these little automated appliances are still a handy way to keep the floors tidied up on a daily basis. Robot vacs can get expensive, though, with “budget” models still ringing in at around $200. If you’ve been thinking about getting one, then the F-Mart E-R550W is a good (and relatively cheap) option.

This robot vacuum is among the top-rated models by AliExpress shoppers, and is one of the best Single’s Day deals on our roundup: The F-Mart E-R550W normally retails for more than $400, but it’s on sale on Single’s Day for just $118.

