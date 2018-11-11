Digital Trends
Deals

Bigger than Black Friday: Don’t miss the best Single’s Day deals

Lucas Coll
By

November is here, and the biggest online shopping day in the world is about to take place. No, it’s not Black Friday or Cyber Monday – it’s Single’s Day, and you’ve probably never heard of it. That’s because Single’s Day is, for the most part, a Chinese phenomenon, with Asian retailers like Alibaba and its sister sites hosting this big annual sales event that’s similar to Amazon’s Prime Day.

Single’s Day takes place on Sunday, November 11 (11/11, with the number one representing singles), and thanks to Alibaba’s American outlet, AliExpress, the world’s largest retail day is no longer an exclusive Chinese affair. You can take advantage of it too, and if you’re ready to do some early Christmas shopping or want to score some discounts ahead of Black Friday, then we’ve rounded up a bundle of the best Single’s Day deals for you to enjoy.

Microsoft Surface Go tablet — $120 off

best Single's Day deals

Windows 10 tablets like the Microsoft Surface lineup have done a lot to blur the line between tablets and laptop PCs. The 10-inch Surface Go is the more budget-minded member of this family (some Surface models go for well over a grand), offering great build quality and portability for a very modest price.

Normally $499, the Microsoft Surface Go tablet is marked down to $379 for Single’s Day. You can also get the Surface Go bundle with keyboard case and stylus for $596 (down from $784) to get the most out of this 2-in-1 tablet.

Buy Now

Xiaomi Pocophone F1 — $93 off

best Single's Day deals

Some surprisingly great phones have been coming from Chinese makers in the past couple years, offering flagship-like specs at midrange prices. The Xiaomi Pocophone F1 is one such example, boasting impressive hardware, snappy performance, and a unique liquid-cooling system.

The Pocophone F1 doesn’t break the bank, either, even at its normal starting price of $373 for the 64GB model – and the Aliexpress Single’s Day deals let you score it for as low as $280. This one is unlocked for international GSM and CDMA networks, so you can use it with your favorite carrier.

Buy Now

Chuwi LapBook Air laptop — $158 off

best Single's Day deals

Like Xiaomi, Chuwi is another Chinese brand that has been making some waves lately. Its Lapbook Air – an obvious nod to Apple’s lightweight laptop – is superthin and light, but still offers a 14-inch 1080p display that isn’t too small to comfortably use all day. It comes loaded with Windows 10, too (making it a highly affordable alternative to the MacBook Air if you don’t care for Apple hardware), as well as an Intel N3450 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of flash storage.

The Lapbook Air Windows 10 laptop normally runs for $528 from Aliexpress, but this Single’s Day deal let you grab it for as little as $370 with free shipping to the U.S.

Buy Now

Yi 4K action camera — $90 off

best Single's Day deals

We’ve featured Yi’s great budget-friendly action cams before, and for good reason: This Chinese firm beat out GoPro for a recent Google contract and even outperformed the GoPro in our own stabilization test. Yi makes top-notch, affordable 4K action cameras, and this one is on sale for almost 50 percent off.

For Single’s Day only, the Yi 4K action camera will be available for just $110, a $90 savings off of its retail price tag. With great build quality and excellent features, this is arguably the best 4K action cam you’re going to find for around $100.

Buy Now

Eachine E58 quadcopter drone — $14 off

best Single's Day deals

Quadcopter drones are loads of fun, but you don’t have to shell out hundreds for what essentially amounts to a high-end toy. Eachine’s E58 quadcopter is super-affordable and super-compact, folding down to roughly the size of a water bottle.

The Eachine E58 drone comes with a full suite of navigational sensors and features, and it even includes a handy remote that attaches right to your smartphone for a real-time Wi-Fi video feed from the quadcopter’s 120-degree camera. The small but mighty E58 drone is now on sale for a cheap $26 (67 percent off) for Single’s Day.

Buy Now

Amazfit Bip smartwatch — $40 off

best Single's Day deals

With its clean, Apple-like aesthetic and intuitive interface, it’s not hard to see why the Amazfit Bip is so popular. The waterproof Bip offers a full set of health- and activity-tracking functions, syncs with your Android or iOS devices to send messages and notifications right to your wrist, and features an impressive 45-day battery life.

The Amazfit Bip smartwatch, normally priced at $100, is available in a wide variety of color configurations for just $60 during the Single’s Day sale, making this great wearable even more affordable.

Buy Now

Bluedio T6 wireless headphones — $60 off

best Single's Day deals

Although wireless earbuds have been around for a while now, more and more people are making the switch to Bluetooth for their full-sized headphones as well. If you’re looking to kiss annoying wires goodbye but don’t want to spend too much to try out a pair of wireless cans, then the Bluedio T6 headphones are a fine place to start.

These over-ear headphones feature noise-canceling and cushioned leatherette earpads for hours of comfortable wear. There’s also a small built-in mic for taking calls when synced with your phone. The Bluedio T6 Bluetooth headphones are on sale for a low $40, or $60 off, for Single’s Day.

Buy Now

F-Mart E-R550W robot vacuum — $282 off

best Single's Day deals

Robots probably won’t replace full-sized upright vacuum cleaners any time soon, but these little automated appliances are still a handy way to keep the floors tidied up on a daily basis. Robot vacs can get expensive, though, with “budget” models still ringing in at around $200. If you’ve been thinking about getting one, then the F-Mart E-R550W is a good (and relatively cheap) option.

This robot vacuum is among the top-rated models by AliExpress shoppers, and is one of the best Single’s Day deals on our roundup: The F-Mart E-R550W normally retails for more than $400, but it’s on sale on Single’s Day for just $118.

Buy Now

Looking for more great stuff? You can find Black Friday deals, Cyber Monday discounts, and much more on our curated deals page.

Follow @ DealsDT

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to change your Gmail password
lowes black friday smart home deals
Smart Home

Looking for smart home gadgets? Check out Lowe’s Black Friday deals

Lowe's is planning a whole bunch of significant price cuts on some popular internet-connected devices that can help you automate and connect your home. The deals will be available this Black Friday.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Surface Pro 6 Review
Computing

Best Buy’s Black Friday deal takes $330 off the Surface Pro bundle

Although it was only recently introduced, you can score some big savings on Microsoft's Surface Pro 6 if you have the patience to wait and shop on Black Friday as Best Buy is bundling the tablet and the Type Cover for $999.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
cheap camera accessories we cant live without prograde digital card reader on macbook 1
Photography

10 cheap camera accessories we can’t live without

Photography can be an expensive hobby. Fortunately, there are also some valuable accessories that won't break the bank. Here are a few of our favorite cheap photography accessories which have all been indispensable at one time or another.
Posted By Daven Mathies
windows vs mac chrome os best operating system apple imac retina display review macro 7
Computing

Did a leaked image reveal Apple’s upcoming desktop monitor?

Coming several days before Apple's new products are set for release, a specific page from the new Mac Mini documentation might have leaked images of a new and unknown Apple display.  
Posted By Arif Bacchus
macbook pro 13 inch non touch bar vs air apple review 2 1500x1000
Computing

Get up to $200 off the MacBook Pro in Best Buy’s Black Friday sale right now

If you don't need Apple's controversial Touch Bar on the MacBook Pro, Best Buy is offering a Black Friday sale on the non-Touch Bar models. The sale is happening right now and subtracts as much as $200 off of Apple's notebooks.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
LG 4.1 channel soundbar system
Deals

Surround sound on the cheap: The LG 4.1 channel soundbar system is now just $197

Surround sound is a great way to enhance your home entertainment, but a full speaker setup can get expensive. If you're looking for a simpler and affordable home theater solution, this LG 4.1 channel soundbar system is now on sale for just…
Posted By Lucas Coll
best buy black friday early deals echo show first generation
Smart Home

Best Buy offers a slew of Black Friday deals for smart home, security, and Wi-Fi

Building the excitement for Black Friday, Best Buy released its first round of deals for smart home, security, and Wi-Fi devices from Amazon, Ring, Lenovo, Philips Hue, Arlo, and Netgear. The deals in the first round expire November 11.
Posted By Bruce Brown
walmart black friday
Deals

Everything you need to know about Walmart Black Friday deals

Of the top Black Friday retailers every year, Walmart has always been a leader in the brick-and-mortar category. The mega-store is known for offering deals on products in almost every category, from smart TVs to children’s toys.
Posted By Leah Bjornson
unobrush smart toothbrush cleans in six seconds
Deals

This smart toothbrush will clean all your teeth in just 6 seconds

No more one-size-fits-all toothbrushes with bristles too soft for deep cleaning or too hard on your gums. The Unobrush ergonomic toothbrush is designed to fit every type of mouth - you just bite down and it forms to every tooth.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Deals

These 30 Amazon Coupons can help you save on the things you need

Did you know there are thousands of Amazon Coupons and promo codes that you can take advantage of? We found coupons for everything from tech to everyday products. Find out what savings you've been missing out on.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
rei sale patagonia msr and dakine 16177875 10154949391971484 7236691469131562136 o
Deals

REI’s annual gear sale brings you 30 percent off top outdoor brands

Starting today and running until Monday, November 19, REI is hosting their annual Gear Up Get Out sale. Each day, you can receive up to 30 percent off exclusive items, with other doorbuster deals happening throughout the sale.
Posted By Leah Bjornson
deals ter
Deals

DT Deals

Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Deals

Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen