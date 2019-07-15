Share

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is finally here, bringing with it some of the hottest deals on some of the best products available right now. While there are deals during the year, Prime Day is one of the biggest shopping days, making it an excellent time to buy products like 4K TVs, gaming consoles, smart home devices, and, of course, smartphones.

There are plenty of smartphones on offer for Prime Day 2019, from the more affordable yet still powerful devices, to the ultra high-end smartphones with the latest and greatest tech. Here are all the best smartphone deals for Amazon Prime Day 2019.

Best smartphone deals for Prime Day

There are a ton of great deals on smartphones for Amazon Prime Day 2019, including deals on all your favorite brands, like Samsung, Google, LG, and so on.

Whether you’re looking for a budget phone that’s relatively reliable, or a high-end flagship that takes great photos and can handle all the mobile gaming you can throw at it, here are the best deals on smartphones for Amazon Prime Day 2019.

Best smartphone accessory deals for Prime Day

Perhaps you’d be better served with a great case, external battery or something else for your phone — and there are plenty of great accessory deals for Amazon Prime Day 2019 too. Here are the best smartphone accessory deals for Prime Day.

How to choose a smartphone

Interested in getting a new phone but not sure how to proceed? Well, the first thing you’ll need to decide is whether you want an iPhone or an Android phone. You’re probably best off sticking to the platform that you’ve used on the past — so if you’re used to iPhones, it’s worth sticking with the iPhone, and if you’re an Android user, unless you want to make a major change, stick to Android.

You’ll then want to figure out what kinds of features you want. The design is important enough, but if you want a high-powered phone that will last for years to come, you’ll want to make sure that it has good specs under the hood, like a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, at least 3GB or 4GB of RAM, and enough storage for all your files and media.

Check out our full guide on how to choose a smartphone for more.

