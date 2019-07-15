Amazon Prime Day 2019 is finally here, bringing with it some of the hottest deals on some of the best products available right now. While there are deals during the year, Prime Day is one of the biggest shopping days, making it an excellent time to buy products like 4K TVs, gaming consoles, smart home devices, and, of course, smartphones.
There are plenty of smartphones on offer for Prime Day 2019, from the more affordable yet still powerful devices, to the ultra high-end smartphones with the latest and greatest tech. Here are all the best smartphone deals for Amazon Prime Day 2019.
Best smartphone deals for Prime Day
There are a ton of great deals on smartphones for Amazon Prime Day 2019, including deals on all your favorite brands, like Samsung, Google, LG, and so on.
Whether you’re looking for a budget phone that’s relatively reliable, or a high-end flagship that takes great photos and can handle all the mobile gaming you can throw at it, here are the best deals on smartphones for Amazon Prime Day 2019.
Nokia 7.1 - Blue, 64GB (Unlocked)$ 249 $ 349
Nokia 9 PureView - Midnight Blue, 128GB (Unlocked)$ 499 $ 699
Samsung Galaxy S10 - All Colors, 128GB (Unlocked)
$300 off
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus - All Colors, 128GB (Unlocked)
$300 off
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 - All Colors, 128GB
$350 off
Samsung Galaxy S9 - All Colors, 256GB (Unlocked)$ 400 $ 616
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus - All Colors, 64GB (Unlocked)$ 431 $ 673
Samsung Galaxy S9 - All Colors, 128GB (Unlocked)$ 387 $ 624
Razer Phone 2 - Mirror Black, 64GB (Unlocked)$ 400 $ 800
Motorola Moto G7 - 64GB, Clear White (Unlocked)$ 231 $ 300
Google Pixel 3 XL - Just Black, 64GB (Unlocked)$ 624 $ 879
Nokia 6.1 - Black, 32GB (Unlocked)$ 199 $ 229
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus - All Colors, 512GB, (Unlocked)$ 950 $ 1250
Samsung Galaxy S10e - All Colors, 128GB (Unlocked)$ 547 $ 750
Samsung Galaxy S10e - All Colors, 256GB (Unlocked)$ 646 $ 850
Samsung Galaxy S10 - All Colors, 512GB (Unlocked)$ 851 $ 1150
Moto Z3 Play and Moto Smart Speaker with Alexa Bundle - 64 GB (Unlocked)$ 302 $ 550
Moto Z3 Play and Moto Power Pack Bundle - Deep Indigo, 64GB (Unlocked)$ 300 $ 500
Samsung Galaxy S9 - All Colors, 64GB (Unlocked)$ 348 $ 600
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus - All Colors, 256GB (Unlocked)$ 574 $ 820
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus - All Colors, 128GB (Unlocked)$ 502 $ 750
Motorola Moto Z3 Play - 32GB, Deep Indigo (Unlocked)$ 269 $ 350
Google Pixel 3 XL - Clearly White, 64GB (Unlocked)$ 639 $ 900
Google Pixel 3 XL - Not Pink, 128GB (Unlocked)$ 739 $ 999
Nokia 3.1 - White, 16GB (Unlocked)$ 109 $ 159
Motorola G6 - Black, 64GB (Unlocked)$ 198 $ 320
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 - All Colors, 512GB (Unlocked)$ 900 $ 1250
Motorola Moto G6 - 32GB, Oyster Blush (Unlocked)$ 160 $ 250
Best smartphone accessory deals for Prime Day
Perhaps you’d be better served with a great case, external battery or something else for your phone — and there are plenty of great accessory deals for Amazon Prime Day 2019 too. Here are the best smartphone accessory deals for Prime Day.
AmazonBasics Dual-Layer Case for iPhone XS, iPhone X - Clear$ 9 $ 13
AmazonBasics Dual-Layer Case for iPhone XR - Clear$ 7 $ 12
AmazonBasics One-Port USB Wall Charger - Black, White$ 5 $ 7
AmazonBasics Dual-Port USB Wall Charger - Black. White$ 8 $ 12
AmazonBasics iPhone 8/iPhone 7 Textured Case - Blue
39% off
AmazonBasics Double Nylon Braided USB-A to Lightning Cable - 12-Pack
33% off
AmazonBasics Double Nylon Braided USB-A to Lightning Cable - 2-Pack
30% off
AmazonBasics Double Nylon Braided USB-A to Lightning Cable - 1-Pack
30% off
AmazonBasics USB-A to Lightning Cable - Various Colors and Sizes, 2-Pack
30% off
AmazonBasics USB-A to Lightning Cable - Various Colors and Sizes, 1-Pack
30% off
AmazonBasics USB-A to Lightning Cable - All Colors, Various Sizes, 12-pack
30% off
AmazonBasics iPhone X PU Leather Wallet Detachable Case, Brown$ 10 $ 17
How to choose a smartphone
Interested in getting a new phone but not sure how to proceed? Well, the first thing you’ll need to decide is whether you want an iPhone or an Android phone. You’re probably best off sticking to the platform that you’ve used on the past — so if you’re used to iPhones, it’s worth sticking with the iPhone, and if you’re an Android user, unless you want to make a major change, stick to Android.
You’ll then want to figure out what kinds of features you want. The design is important enough, but if you want a high-powered phone that will last for years to come, you’ll want to make sure that it has good specs under the hood, like a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, at least 3GB or 4GB of RAM, and enough storage for all your files and media.
Check out our full guide on how to choose a smartphone for more.
