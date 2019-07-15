Digital Trends
The best Prime Day smartphone deals: Samsung, Motorola, Google, and more

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is finally here, bringing with it some of the hottest deals on some of the best products available right now. While there are deals during the year, Prime Day is one of the biggest shopping days, making it an excellent time to buy products like 4K TVs, gaming consoles, smart home devices, and, of course, smartphones.

There are plenty of smartphones on offer for Prime Day 2019, from the more affordable yet still powerful devices, to the ultra high-end smartphones with the latest and greatest tech. Here are all the best smartphone deals for Amazon Prime Day 2019.

Best smartphone deals for Prime Day

There are a ton of great deals on smartphones for Amazon Prime Day 2019, including deals on all your favorite brands, like Samsung, Google, LG, and so on.

Whether you’re looking for a budget phone that’s relatively reliable, or a high-end flagship that takes great photos and can handle all the mobile gaming you can throw at it, here are the best deals on smartphones for Amazon Prime Day 2019.

Nokia 7.1 - Blue, 64GB (Unlocked)

$ 249 $ 349
The Nokia 7.1 is among the best smartphones available today if you don't want to spend much. You get solid performance with a capable camera, as well as durable build quality and a 5.8-inch screen.
Nokia 9 PureView - Midnight Blue, 128GB (Unlocked)

$ 499 $ 699
If you like to tinker with your photographs, you'll love taking photos with the 5-camera Nokia 9 PureView. It shoots in RAW, so you can edit images in Adobe Lightroom. It's also an Android One phone.
Samsung Galaxy S10 - All Colors, 128GB (Unlocked)

$300 off
Samsung's Galaxy S10 will wow you with its expansive 6.1-inch screen. It packs the latest specs, like the Snapdragon 855 chip, a triple-lens camera, and it can wirelessly charge your friend's iPhone.
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus - All Colors, 128GB (Unlocked)

$300 off
The Galaxy S10 Plus is one of the most futuristic phones of 2019 thanks to the hole-punch camera Infinity Display. It packs the latest specs, has a triple-camera system, and a battery that lasts.
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 - All Colors, 128GB

$350 off
Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 may be around the corner, but don't ignore the Note 9 just yet. It's massive, with a sprawling 6.4-inch screen, and you get raw power, as well as a feature-packed S Pen.
Samsung Galaxy S9 - All Colors, 256GB (Unlocked)

$ 400 $ 616
Samsung's Galaxy S9 boasts a 5.8-inch Infinity Display, which stretches the screen real estate all the way to the very edges. It's powerful, with a more-than-capable camera.
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus - All Colors, 64GB (Unlocked)

$ 431 $ 673
Samsung's Galaxy S9 Plus is a powerhouse of a phone with a unique camera that has two apertures, enabling better low-light photography. It also looks sleek, and has a fantastic 6.2-inch display.
Samsung Galaxy S9 - All Colors, 128GB (Unlocked)

$ 387 $ 624
Samsung's Galaxy S9 boasts a 5.8-inch Infinity Display, which stretches the screen real estate all the way to the very edges. It's powerful, with a more-than-capable camera.
Razer Phone 2 - Mirror Black, 64GB (Unlocked)

$ 400 $ 800
Want a gaming phone? The Razer Phone 2 is among the best, with powerful performance, the best speakers on a phone, as well as a high-refresh rate screen. It's an incredible value at this price.
Motorola Moto G7 - 64GB, Clear White (Unlocked)

$ 231 $ 300
Motorola's Moto G7 packs plenty of power, along with a close to bezel-less design, which delivers a modern look. It has a capable camera, and at this discounted price, it's unbeatable value.
Google Pixel 3 XL - Just Black, 64GB (Unlocked)

$ 624 $ 879
The Google Pixel 3 XL is among the best camera phones you can buy today. You also get smart software features like Call Screen, which answers pesky robocalls for you, and access to Google Assistant.
Nokia 6.1 - Black, 32GB (Unlocked)

$ 199 $ 229
The Nokia 6.1 is an Android One phone, so you get fast updates from Google. You also get a durable build, with strong battery life, a USB Type-C port, as well as good performance.
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus - All Colors, 512GB, (Unlocked)

$ 950 $ 1250
The Galaxy S10 Plus is one of the most futuristic phones of 2019 thanks to the hole-punch camera Infinity Display. It packs the latest specs, has a triple-camera system, and a battery that lasts.
Samsung Galaxy S10e - All Colors, 128GB (Unlocked)

$ 547 $ 750
The Samsung Galaxy S10e delivers a modern design for not a lot of money. You also get powerful performance, slick software, and an extra wide-angle camera to vary up your photos.
Samsung Galaxy S10e - All Colors, 256GB (Unlocked)

$ 646 $ 850
The Samsung Galaxy S10e delivers a modern design for not a lot of money. You also get powerful performance, slick software, and an extra wide-angle camera to vary up your photos.
Samsung Galaxy S10 - All Colors, 512GB (Unlocked)

$ 851 $ 1150
Samsung's Galaxy S10 will wow you with its expansive 6.1-inch screen. It packs the latest specs, like the Snapdragon 855 chip, a triple-lens camera, and it can wirelessly charge your friend's iPhone.
Moto Z3 Play and Moto Smart Speaker with Alexa Bundle - 64 GB (Unlocked)

$ 302 $ 550
Motorola's Moto Z3 Play has great battery life and supports Moto Mods, which you can attach to the phone's back. In this bundle, you can add a speaker for blasting music, and it also supports Alexa.
Moto Z3 Play and Moto Power Pack Bundle - Deep Indigo, 64GB (Unlocked)

$ 300 $ 500
Motorola's Moto Z3 Play has great battery life, and it also supports Moto Mods, which attach to the phone's back. In this bundle, the Power Pack adds 2220mAh of capacity, allowing for 2 days of juice.
Samsung Galaxy S9 - All Colors, 64GB (Unlocked)

$ 348 $ 600
Samsung's Galaxy S9 Plus is a powerhouse of a phone with a unique camera that has two apertures, enabling better low-light photography. It also looks sleek, and has a fantastic 6.2-inch display.
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus - All Colors, 256GB (Unlocked)

$ 574 $ 820
Samsung's Galaxy S9 Plus is a powerhouse of a phone with a unique camera that has two apertures, enabling better low-light photography. It also looks sleek, and has a fantastic 6.2-inch display.
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus - All Colors, 128GB (Unlocked)

$ 502 $ 750
Samsung's Galaxy S9 Plus is a powerhouse of a phone with a unique camera that has two apertures, enabling better low-light photography. It also looks sleek, and has a fantastic 6.2-inch display.
Motorola Moto Z3 Play - 32GB, Deep Indigo (Unlocked)

$ 269 $ 350
The Moto Z3 Play is known for its excellent battery life, and its modular nature lets you buy Moto Mods to extend battery life further, or add other attachments like a speaker or photo printer.
Google Pixel 3 XL - Clearly White, 64GB (Unlocked)

$ 639 $ 900
The Google Pixel 3 XL is among the best camera phones you can buy today. You also get smart software features like Call Screen, which answers pesky robocalls for you, and access to Google Assistant.
Google Pixel 3 XL - Not Pink, 128GB (Unlocked)

$ 739 $ 999
The Google Pixel 3 XL is among the best camera phones you can buy today. You also get smart software features like Call Screen, which answers pesky robocalls for you, and access to Google Assistant.
Nokia 3.1 - White, 16GB (Unlocked)

$ 109 $ 159
The Nokia 3.1 is among the lowest cost Android One smartphones you can buy, which means you get fast software and security updates from Google. It has excellent build quality and good battery life.
Motorola G6 - Black, 64GB (Unlocked)

$ 198 $ 320
Motorola's Moto G6 was incredible value when it launched, which makes it even more of a steal at this discounted price. You get a sprawling 5.7-inch Full HD screen, making it all the phone you need.
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 - All Colors, 512GB (Unlocked)

$ 900 $ 1250
Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 may be around the corner, but don't ignore the Note 9 just yet. It's massive, with a sprawling 6.4-inch screen, and you get raw power, as well as a feature-packed S Pen.
Motorola Moto G6 - 32GB, Oyster Blush (Unlocked)

$ 160 $ 250
Motorola's Moto G6 was incredible value when it launched, which makes it even more of a steal at this discounted price. You get a sprawling 5.7-inch Full HD screen, making it all the phone you need.
Best smartphone accessory deals for Prime Day

Perhaps you’d be better served with a great case, external battery or something else for your phone — and there are plenty of great accessory deals for Amazon Prime Day 2019 too. Here are the best smartphone accessory deals for Prime Day.

AmazonBasics Dual-Layer Case for iPhone XS, iPhone X - Clear

$ 9 $ 13
Nabbed an iPhone XS or iPhone X? AmazonBasics' case is clear, so you can show off the back of your new phone, and the double-layer design ensures maximum protection.
AmazonBasics Dual-Layer Case for iPhone XR - Clear

$ 7 $ 12
If you have an iPhone XR, chances are you want to show off its colorful back. AmazonBasics' clear case for the iPhone XR allows that, adding 2 layers of protection as well.
AmazonBasics One-Port USB Wall Charger - Black, White

$ 5 $ 7
AmazonBasics' one-port USB wall charge is ultra-affordable, and it will get the job of charging your electronic devices done. The rear folds up for travel convenience.
AmazonBasics Dual-Port USB Wall Charger - Black. White

$ 8 $ 12
AmazonBasics' dual-port USB wall charge is ultra affordable, and it will get the job of charging your electronic devices done. The rear folds up for travel convenience.
AmazonBasics iPhone 8/iPhone 7 Textured Case - Blue

39% off
Looking for a basic case for your iPhone 8 or iPhone 7? This textured blue case from AmazonBasics gets the job done. It has a single layer of TPU, and raised bezels for added protection.
AmazonBasics Double Nylon Braided USB-A to Lightning Cable - 12-Pack

33% off
Need a cable to charge your iPhone or iPad? These AmazonBasics USB-A to Lightning cables are double nylon braided for extra protection. There are several lengths and colors, and this is the 12-pack.
AmazonBasics Double Nylon Braided USB-A to Lightning Cable - 2-Pack

30% off
Need a cable to charge your iPhone or iPad? These AmazonBasics USB-A to Lightning cables are double nylon braided for extra protection. There are several lengths and colors, and this is the 2-pack.
AmazonBasics Double Nylon Braided USB-A to Lightning Cable - 1-Pack

30% off
Need a cable to charge your iPhone or iPad? These AmazonBasics USB-A to Lightning cables are double nylon braided for extra protection. There are several lengths and colors, and this is the 1-pack.
AmazonBasics USB-A to Lightning Cable - Various Colors and Sizes, 2-Pack

30% off
Need a cable to charge your iPhone or iPad? These AmazonBasics USB-A to Lightning cables are simple but effective. You can choose from various lengths and colors, and this 2-pack comes with a spare.
AmazonBasics USB-A to Lightning Cable - Various Colors and Sizes, 1-Pack

30% off
Need a cable to charge your iPhone or iPad? These AmazonBasics USB-A to Lightning cables are simple but effective. You can choose from various lengths and colors, and this deal is for the 1-pack.
AmazonBasics USB-A to Lightning Cable - All Colors, Various Sizes, 12-pack

30% off
Need a cable to charge your iPhone or iPad? These AmazonBasics USB-A to Lightning cables are simple but effective. You can choose from various lengths and colors, and this 12-pack comes with a lot.
AmazonBasics iPhone X PU Leather Wallet Detachable Case, Brown

$ 10 $ 17
If you're looking for a no-frills case for your iPhone X, AmazonBasics' PU Leather Wallet is a solid buy. It stores several credit cards, and you can even detach the wallet to carry just the case.
How to choose a smartphone

best smartphone deals for prime day 2019 123

Interested in getting a new phone but not sure how to proceed? Well, the first thing you’ll need to decide is whether you want an iPhone or an Android phone. You’re probably best off sticking to the platform that you’ve used on the past — so if you’re used to iPhones, it’s worth sticking with the iPhone, and if you’re an Android user, unless you want to make a major change, stick to Android.

You’ll then want to figure out what kinds of features you want. The design is important enough, but if you want a high-powered phone that will last for years to come, you’ll want to make sure that it has good specs under the hood, like a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, at least 3GB or 4GB of RAM, and enough storage for all your files and media.

Check out our full guide on how to choose a smartphone for more.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

