

Labor Day brought a wide array of sales on smartwatches, and those sales continue this week on a wide variety of smartwatches from Fossil, Garmin, and even Kate Spade. With current Amazon sales, you can save up to 41% off retail on select styles for a limited time.

While there are some excellent deals to be had on Apple Watches this week, we only recommend those watches if you’re already in the Apple ecosystem. The Apple Watch can’t pair with an Android phone, so if you own one — you’ll need to look elsewhere. What should you choose instead? Here’s a closer look at this week’s best deals.

Garmin VivoActive 3 Music — $219 (22% off)

The music-centric Garmin VivoActive 3 is one of the company’s best selling smartwatches. At 43mm, it measures in on the larger side, but the 1.2-inch LCD touchscreen is bright, viewable in even the sunniest conditions, and impact-resistant thanks to Corning’s Gorilla Glass. As you expect, Garmin’s watch is fitness-focused. One of it’s best features is a high-quality heart rate monitor that also monitors your body’s stress and oxygen uptake levels.

This data collected helps calculate your “fitness age.” In theory, this could help you judge how beneficial your exercise is, helping you feel younger and live longer as a result of better fitness. It’s currently $219 on Amazon.

Fossil Gen 4 Women’s — $177 (36% off)

Fossil’s smartwatches have long set the standard in the category for stylish design, and the Gen 4 Sport women’s smartwatch is no exception. The watch also uses WearOS by Google, making it one of the best watches on this list for Android device users. At 41mm, it’s a little smaller than the VivoActive 3 Music, but it will fit better on a smaller wrist.

Despite the smaller size than the VivoActive 3, it still can fit a 1.2-inch touchscreen on a smaller watch face thanks to much smaller bezels. While the screen is bright, it doesn’t perform as well as the VivoActive line in sunnier conditions. But a speedy Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 6GB of internal storage more than make up for its shortfalls. It’s currently on sale for just $177.

Garmin Forerunner 35 — $100 (41% off)

The Garmin Forerunner 35 has been around for a long time, and it might not be the most visual appealing design in the world. But it works and works well. A 0.93-inch screen is enclosed in a watch face that is similar to the earliest Apple Watches, but perhaps not as refined. Even at a rock-bottom price of only $100, the Forerunner 35 comes with all the features you’d expect including built-in GPS and heart rate tracking.

Don’t worry about compatibility. The Forerunner works with both iOS and Android, so those iPhone users looking for a cheaper smartwatch than the Apple Watch don’t have to look any further. Pairing it with your phone allows you to enable music controls and smart notifications for calls, text, and select app notifications.

Kate Spade Scallop 2 — $221 (24% off)



Kate Spade’s Scallop 2 smartwatch does sacrifice a bit of functionality, especially in fitness capabilities, but those looking for a smartwatch that makes a fashion statement should look no further.

The Scallop 2 runs on Wear OS just like the Fossil Gen 4 Sport but it looks far better on the wrist, arguably a better choice for those wanting to wear the watch in professional settings. It is a tad larger than the Gen 4 Sport, but not too much. We would recommend the Gen 4 Sport over the Scallop 2 for those looking for better activity-tracking features, though.

