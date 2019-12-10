Amazon drops the price of Fossil and Kate Spade smartwatches

Staying connected on the go can be a lot easier with a smartwatch. You’ll simply be able to glance at your wrist and tell more than time with features designed to help you keep up with the daily grind. This bustling market may be the Apple Watch’s domain but thankfully it’s not the only option for those who’d want to be fashionable as well.

If you’re thinking of gifting someone a smart and dapper wearable this Christmas, ladies would surely love to accessorize with the Kate Spade Scallop 2 while guys could polish their look with the Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR. Either way, you’d be able to bank on up to $100 worth of savings when you order from Amazon.

Kate Spade Scallop 2 — $235 ($100 off)

The original Scallop already caught our editor’s eye as one of the best-designed wearables for women last year and the Scallop 2 steps up with an updated design and of course some new tech to boot. The scallop pattern is no longer confined to the bezel as it can be appreciated on the new rubber and metal straps as well. As for the 42mm aluminum case, it comes in multiple colorways just like its straps, so it’s more likely for anyone to find one that would suit their mood, personality, and style — even more so with customizable dials.

Its 1.2-inch touchscreen along with the digital rotating crown makes navigation smoother despite employing the older Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 processor. The only drawback we’ve found so far is that some people with relatively smaller wrists found it a bit large and heavy over time. On the other hand, you’ll be glad that the Scallop 2 runs with the latest Wear OS by Google and partnered up with Fossil to integrate a heart rate sensor, untethered GPS, NFC chip for Google Pay, and water resistance to 30 meters.

Basic activity tracking is possible as much as you can receive smart notifications and access music storage and controls once paired via Bluetooth. Although it’s compatible with iOS, only Android users will be able to respond with smart replies or activate Google Assistant. Rest assured, Kate Spade’s Scallop 2 can get you through the whole day with 24-hour battery life and fast-charging capabilities.

Usually wearing a $335 price tag, you can have all the glitz and glamour the Kate Spade Scallop 2 promises for only $235 on Amazon.

Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR — $183 ($92 off)

Men, like women, can also use a stylish yet functional smartwatch. That said, the Fossil Gen 4 Explorist sports everyday wearability with a classic mechanical design and an understated masculine aesthetic. Whether it’s a formal or casual affair, you would be proud to show off its build and quality. A dash of your personality can likewise be expressed with interchangeable watch faces and bands.

The Explorist can be in sync with a Bluetooth-enabled iOS or Android device but since this smartwatch is also powered by Google’s Wear OS, some features can only be experienced by Android users such as the ability to initiate voice commands, answer calls and text messages as well as enjoy greater battery life. iOS users, on the other hand, would not be missing out completely as they would also get real-time notifications, app alerts, playback controls, as well as set custom goals and alarms.

Those who want to keep active would appreciate that it can deliver quite a few fitness metrics through the Google Fit app. The built-in GPS and heart rate sensor serve to boost its activity tracking as coaching is facilitated in the form of Move Minutes and Heart Points. Its long-lasting battery can stretch to two days on low power mode and is complemented by the provided magnetic USB rapid charger.

Knowing that Kate Spade teamed up with Fossil to bring us the upgraded Scallop 2, it is not surprising that they offer similar features like the option for contactless payments with Google Pay or its swimproof design to 3ATM. If the Explorist managed to tick all the right boxes on your list, you better take advantage of Amazon’s sale that makes it available for just $183 instead of $275.

