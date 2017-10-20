Got the time? These are the eight best smartwatch deals available right now

While smartwatches aren’t as common as smartphones quite yet, they’re no longer enthusiast-only items either. The best smartwatches make your life easier by providing alerts to your wrist so that you don’t have to constantly find and pull out your phone. Many also provide a variety of fitness-tracking features, while others double as music players with support for popular services such as Spotify, Apple Music, and iHeartRadio.

Although Apple watches make up a large portion of the market today, most models are Android smartwatches, and the range of choices provides a good amount of flexibility in how you use them. Many analysts believe the smartwatch market will continue to grow in coming months as manufacturers add new features to their products and the technology becomes more affordable. So, if you’re ready to take the plunge into high-tech wearables and want to save some money, then read on for a handful of the best smartwatch deals online right now.

Pebble Time Steel Get all of your notifications at a glance with the popular Pebble Time Steel. This Android and iOS compatible smartwach provides the same updates as your smartphone, including calendar events, text and emails, incoming calls, and more, but they go directly to your wrist. The Pebble Time Steel has a built-in activity and sleep tracker, while also providing daily reports and weekly insights. It has a 9.5mm thin chassis with a curved, ergonomic profile, Marine-grade stainless steel bezel with PVD coating, matte and polished finishes, and tactile buttons for easy, eyes-free control. A microphone is attached for voice notes and quick replies along with 10-day battery life. The tough, 2.5D glass display is an always-on color E-Paper screen that’s water resistant up to 30 meters, complete with a durable glass lens. The Pebble Time Steel smartwatch normally retails for $200 but is currently on sale for $130 on Amazon, providing a $70 (35 percent) discount. Check out our review of this classic smartwatch for more information. Amazon

Skagen Hagen Connected Skagen is well known in the world of wristwatches, with a reputation for its sleek minimalist designs and subtle European style. It’s no surprise, then, that Skagen’s smartwatch offering, the Hagen Connected, looks so good. At a glance, the Hagen Connected looks like any other analog watch, and it features a standard battery-powered quartz movement (which means no charging). Looks can be deceiving, however: This hybrid wristwatch also boasts a suite of smart features like activity tracking, phone syncing, message notifications, music control playback, and compatibility with both Android and iOS devices. With its classic looks and low profile, the Skagen Hagen Connected smartwatch is a top choice for style-conscious users who want smart functionality without sacrificing aesthetics. This sleek wearable can be yours for $149 on Amazon, giving you a $56 (27 percent) discount. Amazon

Michael Kors Access Dylan Another stylish option with traditional wristwatch aesthetics is the Acess Dylan from Michael Kors. This wearable offers a classic look on your wrist and runs on Google’s excellent Android Wear firmware. With Android Wear, the Access Dylan does everything you need a smartwatch to do: Activity tracking, phone notifications, customizable watch faces, music playback, and more, along with convenient features like a built-in speaker. The watch also offers both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity for easy syncing with your compatible Android and iOS devices. A built-in mic lets you answer calls and issue voice commands as well. The metal housing and touch rubber band make this watch as eye-pleasing as it is durable, while a 1 ATM water resistance rating protects the Dylan against water at depths of up to 10 meters. The stainless and blue Michael Kors Access Dylan smartwatch is now available for $200 from Amazon at a 15 percent discount of $30, and the black and gold version can be yours for $260 (or $60 off). Amazon

Fossil Q Wander Get a fashionable smartwatch you’ll want to show off to your friends with the Fossil Q Wander smartwatch. This Android smartwatch boasts a genuine leather band along with customizable dials and features. You can also change up your look on the fly when you choose a Fossil or Android Wear design by adjusting the colors and then adding the complications of your choice to your watch face. With this smartwatch for women, you can easily get notified of important texts, calls, social media messages, and emails, thanks to Bluetooth technology. It has built-in activity tracking, so you can monitor your everyday accomplishments including steps, distance, and calories burned. It automatically syncs to your phone so you can keep tabs on your activity and notifications without even pushing a button. Other features include the ability to control your music on your favorite music player and use the built-in microphone and speaker to perform a variety of tasks on the smartwatch using just your voice. The Fossil Q Wander leather band smartwatch regularly retails for $255 but is currently marked down to $175 on Amazon, saving you $80 (31 percent). The all-stainless version is also on sale for $185, saving you $$90. You can also check out our hand’s on smartwatch review for more information on this model. Amazon

Huawei Watch Get a durable smartwatch that you can adapt to your own signature style with a Huawei Watch, and received an 8 out 10 in our hands-on review. This smartwatch allows you to use all your favorite apps on the go for a truly seamless experience. With this smartwatch, Google Now becomes your personal assistant. The watch also helps you stay on top of your health game with built-in fitness-tracking features including an enhanced heart rate monitor and sensors to track running, walking, and more. Thanks to Bluetooth, it’s compatible with most devices with an iOS 8.2 or Android 4.3 or later operating system. The smartwatch is designed for those on the go and charges to 80 percent of capacity in a mere 45 minutes. A style accent all in itself, the Huawei Watch in black stainless steel normally retails for $400 but is currently on sale for $170 from B&H, saving you $230. B&H

Samsung Gear Fit2 Get the motivation you need to stay on top of your fitness goals with a Samsung Gear Fit2, which helps keep track of your daily activity levels, heart rate, and more. This Samsung smartwatch uses a wide range of tracking sensors to closely monitor your activity levels including steps taken, calories burned, heart rate, and sleep quality. It can even automatically identify the different types of physical activities such as running, cycling, and working out on the elliptical. The smartwatch is water-resistant and features a curved, full-color super AMOLED screen that displays real-time activity stats along with texts and other alerts from your iOS or Android smartphone within Bluetooth range. Get credit for every step thanks to the built-in GPS that gives you accurate real-time stats and allows you to leave your phone behind. The watch features the S Health app, which you can use to you can set goals, check leaderboards, challenge others to step competitions, and share workout results with just the touch of a button The smartwatch also acts as a stand-alone music player so you can store your favorite music on your Gear Fit2 or connect to your phone with Spotify to access millions of songs. Charging is easy with the included cradle. Score a Samsung Gear Fit2 for $124 on Amazon, after a $66 (35 percent) discount. Amazon

Garmin Vívosmart HR Looking for a cheap smartwatch that is comfortable to wear all day. The health-based Garmin Vivosmart smartwatch is sleek and stylish and displays all your stats on your wrist so clearly, you can even read it in direct sunlight. The smartwatch displays steps, distance, calories, heart rate, and activity intensity along with text, call, email, calendar and social media alerts. The smartwatch uniquely reminds you to keep active via a move bar and vibration alert. It has an integrated barometric altimeter that tracks when you take the stairs and measures activity intensity through a feature called Intensity Minutes, so you can monitor your progress against weekly goals. For detailed calorie tracking, you can create an account at MyFitnessPal and link it to your Garmin Connect account, which allows you to compare calories consumed to total calories burned, as well as compete in challenges with others using your Garmin Connect account. The smartwatch has a battery life of up to five days, as well as a convenient, non-intrusive touchscreen design. Pick up one today on Amazon for $96 after a $54 (36 percent) discount. Amazon