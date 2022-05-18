 Skip to main content
Sony WH-1000XM5 Deals: Best places to pre-order today

Albert Bassili
By
Woman wearing Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones.
Sony

If you’re not familiar with the Sony WH-1000XM4, they are considered one of the best consumer-grade headphones on the market, right up there with the AirPods Max, and have some of the best noise-canceling tech in the whole industry. As such, you can imagine the noise Sony made when it announced the next iteration of the headphones, the WH-1000XM5, billed by Sony as an upgrade rather than just a simple replacement.

We even managed to get our hands on a pair to do a Sony WH-1000XM5 review, and we found them to be just as excellent, if not more so, than the Sony WH-100XM4, so we can’t wait until they get out on the market and are more widely available. That being said, if you already have a pair, you might want to look at our comparison between the Sony WH-1000XM4 and the Sony WH-1000XM5 to get a better idea of what the new model will give you.

Regardless of whether you’re upgrading or buying a completely new pair, you can pre-order the Sony WH-1000XM5 from now for a release on May 20. We’ve collected all the pre-orders you can find below so you can pick the best retailer that works for you.

Where to pre-order the Sony WH-1000XM5

  • <strong>Amazon</strong> — The cheapest price we’ve found for the Sony WH-1000XM5, at $398, with free Release Day Delivery for Prime customers.
  • <strong>Best Buy</strong> — Pre-order for $400, with free pick-up on launch day in selected stores.
  • <strong>B&H Photo Video</strong> — Price-matching Amazon, B&H is accepting pre-orders for the Sony WH-1000XM5 for $398, which can be financed from $67 a month.
  • <strong>Sony</strong> — You can pre-order it directly from the source for $400, plus 400 Sony Rewards points.

Are there any Sony WH-1000XM5 deals?

Unfortunately not! Given that the product is still not out yet, there aren’t deals available beyond being able to claim a few rewards points at selected retailers. That being said, we’re always checking 24/7, so if we find any deals, we’ll be updating this page, so check back regularly!

