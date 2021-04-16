Best cheap Vizio TV deals for April 2021

4K TVs used to be a high-end luxury, with a luxury price tag to match. But these days, you can pick up a 4K TV for a surprisingly cheap price. If you’re on the hunt for an affordable 4K TV, then one of the best value brands out there is Vizio. When you’re looking for a cheap TV that still includes all the features you want like access to streaming services and high definition, then Vizio is a must-look. To save you the hassle of looking for a needle in a haystack, we’ve already taken care of the hard part for you, rounding up all the best cheap Vizio TVs right here.
Today’s best Vizio TV deals
- Vizio D-Series 40-Inch 1080p Smart TV — $240, was $300
- Vizio V-Series 43-Inch 4K Smart TV — $278, was $328
- Vizio V-Series 70-Inch 4K Smart TV — $648, was $758
- Vizio P-Series 65-Inch Quantum LED 4K Smart TV — $1,000, was $1,200
- Vizio V-Series 55-Inch OLED 4K Smart TV — $1,200, was $1,300
How to choose a Vizio TV
Cheap Vizio TVs are among the best values on the market for anybody shopping for a television, but considering how large the lineup is, there are a few things to bear in mind before you rush to grab the first bargain you see at the size you think you want. Before you dive into these Vizio TV deals, set your budget, determine what panel size is ideal for the room you’re going to put it in, and know what you’ll be using the TV for. Are you going to be mostly be using your Vizio TV for streaming TV shows and movies? Do you plan to watch live sports? Will you have Xbox, Nintendo, or PlayStation consoles hooked up to it for playing video games? All of the above?
Also, don’t assume that you should get the same size you have now. Televisions are thinner, lighter, and much cheaper than they were even five years ago, so it may not hurt to size up. You’re less likely to be disappointed with a larger TV than you are with one that ends up being too small. See our TV sizing guide if you need some help with this. Bear in mind that while 4K TVs are the norm nowadays, smaller ones around 43 inches and below still commonly feature 1080p Full HD panels. If you explicitly want 4K Ultra HD and the TV you’re eyeing is on the smaller side, make sure it fits that bill before you hit that Add to Cart button.
Although Vizio is one of the top value brands in the TV market, it also has some higher-end models under its wide umbrella. These more premium televisions boast enhancements like QLED and OLED displays, which utilize newer lighting technologies rather than traditional edge-to-edge backlighting to create a brighter picture with deeper contrast (e.g., blacks will look truly black, not dark gray). Some also have built-in modes purpose-designed for things like gaming, so look out for those additional features when shopping for Vizio TV deals depending on your needs and viewing habits.
If you’re shopping for cheap Vizio TVs for a budget-friendly home theater setup, for example, then you might want to consider upgrading to a QLED or OLED panel for a more cinematic experience. Thankfully, these aren’t nearly as expensive as they were when these LED technologies first hit the market a few years ago. You’ll find these panels on select models in the the Vizio P-Series, V-Series, and M-Series, and depending on size, you might even find some below $1,000 in your search for cheap Vizio TVs.
