Best Prime Day earbuds deals for 2021

By

We’re getting dangerously close to the end of Amazon Prime Day, as it’s just today left! All of those sweet, sweet deals will be gone, and prices will jump back to normal. In the meantime, however, there are a ton of Prime Day deals still available, including some fantastic Lightning Deals that you won’t want to miss!

If you’re looking for Prime Day earbuds deals, specifically, we have you covered! It doesn’t matter whether you want Apple’s renowned AirPods, Google’s Pixel Buds, or something from Sony, Samsung, or Jabra — we’ve scoured storefronts to find all of the best deals. Conveniently, they’re all bundled up for you below. Take a look and see if there’s anything you like!

Best Prime Day earbuds deals

Active Noise-Canceling

JLab Epic Air Sport ANC True Wireless Sport Earbuds

$70 $99
Better than Powerbeats -- for much less. The JLab Epic Air Sport are true wireless sport earbuds that sound great, boast an IP66 water-resistance rating, and feature ear hooks for a secure fit.

Active Noise-Canceling

JLab Epic Air ANC True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

$70 $99
The wireless earbuds offer noise-canceling, great fidelity, and great EQ features. These brilliant Bluetooth headphones are smaller and more convenient than ever (and a steal at this price).


JLab JBuds Air Icon True Wireless In-Ear Headphones

$42 $60
Six hours of battery life and gym-proof water resistance make the JBuds Air Icon True Wireless a great audio companion. At this price, they're a steal.


JLab Go Air True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds + Charging Case

$25 $30
Battery life and value are the name of the game with the JLab Go Air wireless earbuds. They provide five hours of playback, plus another 15+ hours of battery life from the included charging case.


TREBLAB X5 Wireless Earbuds

$60 $100
With a whopping 35 hours of maximum listening time, the TREBLAB X5 wireless earbuds are an excellent budget-friendly pair for long-lasting and high-quality music listening.


Technics True Wireless Earbuds with Industry-Leading Noise Cancelling

$165 $250
Appreciate the captivating world of sound with these earbuds from Technics, offering noise-canceling features and enhanced audio quality during calls.


Skullcandy Indy True Wireless

$38 $85
These Bluetooth, true wireless earbuds let you ditch the cables and listen to music entirely unencumbered, and with a total of 16 hours of battery life they'll easily last you all day long.

TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 Premium

$100 $108
You'll be prepared the next time you run out of juice right before a workout. How? Because these earphones will gain an hour of playback with only 20 minutes of charge time.

AMAZON RENEWED

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case (Renewed)

$168 $197
Get the AirPods Pro you want but save some money with these renewed earbuds. These pre-owned earbuds have been tested and cleaned by Amazon suppliers.


TREBLAB X3 Pro Wireless Earbuds

$63 $100
If you're a runner without the time to be chained to a socket, these Treblab X3 Pro wireless earbuds have an fantastic 45-hour battery life for nearly two full days of non-stop listening.


JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones

$100 $120
Experience JBL's signature Pure Bass Sound with these wireless earbuds. The Dual Connect feature also allows you to customize the way you listen to music and answer calls.


Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds

$40 $60
With sweat and dust resistance these are ideal earbuds for working out, but their super-power is built-in Tile tracking so you never need to worry about lost earbuds again.


JLab JBuds Air Play Gaming True Wireless Earbuds

$53 $69
Enjoy true wireless freedom for your mobile gaming with the JBuds Air Play gaming earbuds from JLab, which feature patented latency-reducing technology that most wireless earbuds lack.


Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds

$47 $100
These are a great alternative to AirPods if you're an Android user. The highly rated Jabra Elite 65t are a great gift for true wireless freedom.


Skullcandy Push True Wireless Earbud Headphones Psycho Tropical

$51 $60
Skullcandy's wireless earbuds are designed to eliminate any signal loss from your bluetooth connection. It's compatible with any bluetooth device, so you can use it for calls and listening to music.


Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Fingertip Touch Control

$149 $300
Get exceptional sound from any of your devices with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Intuitive touch controls let you control your listening with just a fingertip. The charging case triples battery life.


Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$190 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.


Samsung Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition with Wireless Charging Pad

$249
Show your K-pop pride with this limited edition Galaxy BTS Edition bundle, which includes the Galaxy Buds+ along with the Qi wireless charging pad at a nice discount when you buy them together.


Skullcandy Indy Evo True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds

$50 $80
With up to 30 hours of non-stop listening on a single charge, the Skullcandy Indy Evo is an excellent way to pass the time with high-quality music to keep you motivated for nearly two days straight.


COWIN KY02 Wireless Earbuds

$40 $50
Optimized for bluetooth 5.0, these earbuds will work within 30 feet of your device. You can work out, play sports, and more without worrying about these earbuds falling off.


Powerbeats Pro

$170 $250
For the gym-goer who can't stand the burden of wired headphones, the wireless, sweat-resistant Powerbeats Pro earphones are the ultimate fix, with 9 hours of battery, crisp sound, and no wires.


Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

$160 $199
Released in March 2019, the Apple AirPods 2 come with improved battery life, the ability to launch Siri using your voice, and a Wireless Charging Case. A minor but worthwhile refinement nonetheless.


Should you buy new earbuds on Prime Day?

Prime Day is always one of the best times of the year to snag some amazing discounts on the latest gadgets and technology, and this year’s event is proving that yet again. There are a ton of Prime Day headphone deals going on, but if you want Prime Day earbuds deals on wireless headphones, specifically, now is also a great time to shop around!

You’ll find discounts on a host of true wireless earbuds, including Apple’s AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds+, as well as the Skullcandy Sesh Evo earbuds. We’re also seeing major price cuts on other brands like JLab, Bang & Olufsen, Sennheiser, Jabra, and many more. Whatever your budget, whatever your style, there’s definitely a set of wireless earbuds on sale for you.

With all of the sales going on right now, there’s never been a better time to buy new earbuds. You could potentially spend hundreds of dollars on earbuds after Prime Day is all over, or you could save some money by grabbing them here and now.

How to choose earbuds on Prime Day?

Prime Day is an awesome time to snag a deal on a new pair of headphones or true wireless earbuds. The question is, what model is right for you, and how do you go about choosing a pair?

You can always start by familiarizing yourself with the best true wireless earbuds of 2021. You’ll find all of the top-rated brands and models in the guide, all which offer excellent audio quality and exceptional usability. For example, Sony’s WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds are “almost perfect,” and sit right at the top of our list.

But when it comes to choosing the best Prime Day earbuds deals to capitalize on, you must take a moment to consider what you’re looking for. Headphones, even true wireless earbuds, come in all shapes and sizes. There are earbuds designed for active and intense activities, like running or working out. There are earbuds designed for casual listening while you’re relaxing or winding down. There are even waterproof earbuds designed to use poolside or while you’re swimming. Try to decide what it is you want the earbuds to do, or rather what you need most, and work your way from there.

At the end of the day, you might also consider that some of the best true wireless earbuds to buy right now are the ones on sale as part of Amazon’s Prime Day festivities, especially since they’re almost over! There’s no telling how long some of the deals will last, or worse yet, how long it will be until more deals this low are available again!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

