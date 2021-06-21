All the latest Amazon Prime Day headphone deals and sales

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Prime Day 2021 is here and we’re already seeing plenty of great Prime Day deals including Prime Day headphone deals. If you’re looking to buy some new headphones, Prime Day is the time to do it. Read on as we highlight what Prime Day headphone deals we like the best throughout the day and whether you should buy new headphones during the massive sales event.

It’s not every day you find so many deals on headphones in one place. As usual, all of the major names are offering at least some sort of discount today. If you’re looking for earbuds, check out our Best Prime Day AirPods deals page, but even Apple has an over-ear offering now with the AirPods Max. Don’t worry, this isn’t just a sale for iOS lovers, there are plenty of discounts on Android compatible headphones too. Check back here often for the latest Prime Day Headphone deals.

Should you buy new headphones on Prime Day?

Prime Day is always a great time for big technology discounts and so far, Prime Day 2021 is proving to follow the trend. When it comes to the headphones we’re seeing on offer — all the big names are part of the Prime Day headphone sales. This means discounts on the likes of the Apple AirPods and Apple AirPods Pro, along with over-ear headphones like the fantastic Sony WH-1000XM4 and aforementioned AirPods Max. We’re also seeing big price cuts on brands such as JBL, Jabra, Bose, Beats, and many more. Whatever your budget, there should be a pair of headphones or earbuds for you here.

Effectively, there are so many Prime Day headphone sales that we’re seeing price cuts for every budget meaning you could spend hundreds of dollars on the latest noise-canceling technology or just $30 on some good value earbuds.

How to choose headphones on Prime Day

Prime Day is a great time for buying new technology. It’s well-regarded as a good time of year for big savings when it comes to both headphones and earbuds. With extensive Prime Day headphone sales likely, it makes sense to plan ahead and buy new headphones during the Prime Day sales, providing you need a new pair. What’s even more sensible is to consider your budget so you know what you can afford. There’s nothing worse than going into a major sales event unprepared and ending up with buyer’s remorse the next day.

As well as that, check out our best headphones guide and our look at the best wireless headphones. With all of this knowledge, Prime Day headphone deals are a great time to score a new pair of cans or buds for work, working out, or just to treat yourself. If you do happen to find a great deal on the headphones you want, don’t wait for them to drop to a lower price. You wouldn’t want them to sell out and most of the time you can return an item if you do happen to find it cheaper, later. Just be sure to check the return policy on anything that you buy.

Headphones are necessary for many people whether they’re used for work, to listen to music, or to drown out the snoring, etc. If you wear headphones often, you know how important it is that they be comfortable and functional. With all of the choices that Prime Day 2021 is providing in the form of headphone deals, it can be tough to make sure you’re buying the ones you need. Hopefully, you can now make an informed decision. And check back here throughout the day for the latest deals.

