Best Prime Day headphone deals for 2021

All the latest Amazon Prime Day headphone deals and sales

Prime Day 2021 Headphone Deals

Prime Day 2021 is here and we’re already seeing plenty of great Prime Day deals including Prime Day headphone deals. If you’re looking to buy some new headphones, Prime Day is the time to do it. Read on as we highlight what Prime Day headphone deals we like the best throughout the day and whether you should buy new headphones during the massive sales event.

It’s not every day you find so many deals on headphones in one place. As usual, all of the major names are offering at least some sort of discount today. If you’re looking for earbuds, check out our Best Prime Day AirPods deals page, but even Apple has an over-ear offering now with the AirPods Max. Don’t worry, this isn’t just a sale for iOS lovers, there are plenty of discounts on Android compatible headphones too. Check back here often for the latest Prime Day Headphone deals.

Best Prime Day headphone deals

Beats By Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro - Lava Red

$160 $250
With massive bass performance, nine hours of battery life, hands-free Siri access and plenty of sweat-resistance, these true wireless earbuds are the perfect workout companion.
TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS

Sennheiser Momentum 2

$240 $300
We'll cut to the chase: The Sennheiser Momentum are some of the best-sounding true wireless earbuds on the market. The one downside? They only have a four-hour battery life.
Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$197 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Beats Studio 3 Wireless

$279 $350
The Beats Studio3 Wireless are a fantastic set of noise-canceling headphones for a number of reasons: They’re comfortable, well-built, and their bass-y sound makes them perfect for hip-hop fans.
Apple AirPods Max Headphones

$549
With their exquisite build quality and super sound, the new AirPods Max over-ear wireless headphones are made for true audiophiles (and true Apple fans).
JLab JBuds Air Icon True Wireless In-Ear Headphones

$42 $60
Six hours of battery life and gym-proof water resistance make the JBuds Air Icon True Wireless a great audio companion. At this price, they're a steal.
WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Beats Solo 3 Wireless

$123 $200
There’s more to the Beats Solo 3 Wireless than just kick and punch — they’re small and nimble, so they can be folded up and dropped into a handbag, backpack, or maybe even a fanny pack.
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

$150 $199
Released in March 2019, the Apple AirPods 2 come with improved battery life, the ability to launch Siri using your voice, and a Wireless Charging Case. A minor but worthwhile refinement nonetheless.
JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones

$100 $120
Experience JBL's signature Pure Bass Sound with these wireless earbuds. The Dual Connect feature also allows you to customize the way you listen to music and answer calls.
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Sennheiser Momentum (M2)

$228 $400
There isn't a whole lot to the Sennheiser Momentum (M2). They're a simple set of high-end noise-canceling headphones that do just one thing, but they do it well: Produce fantastic sound.
SONY MDR-XB950B1/L Black Wireless Headphones

$189 $198
These funky, colorful headphones have an extra-bassy sound to add some thump to your tunes. They're fun and stylish while still offering great sound.
Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 Gaming Headset

$249 $299
With the option for either wired or wireless use, these are perfect for gaming and for the rest of your day. Bose's quality noise-canceling software is included along with a detachable microphone.
Sony WHXB900N Noise Cancelling Headphones

$118 $246
Easily switch from music to phone calls with these wireless Sony headphones, which have a built-in mic. The touch sensor also makes it easier to play, pause, and answer calls on the go.
Sony WIXB400/B Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Headphones

$58 $81
Comfortable and convenient, these wireless Sony earbuds have Extra Bass for low-end you can feel, plus 15 hours of all-day battery life so you won't need to stop to recharge.
Renewed

Powerbeats3 Headphones (Renewed)

$69 $138
While Powerbeats are in short supply, you can pick up a pair of refurbished predecessor headphones, the Powerbeats 3. Long-lasting battery and water resistance make these great exercise headphones.
Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds

$40 $60
With sweat and dust resistance these are ideal earbuds for working out, but their super-power is built-in Tile tracking so you never need to worry about lost earbuds again.
COWIN E7 PRO Active Noise Cancelling Headphones

$70 $90
Made with a noise reduction technology, the E7 Pro will cancel out any loud street noises, especially if you're working remotely. The noise cancelation still works while charging your headphones.
Plantronics Pro 2 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

$130 $199
If you need a pair of headphones to help you shut out the world, these affordable cans from Plantronics are worth a look.
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones

$248 $349
These headphones consistently top "best of tech" lists for their exceptional noise cancelling, solid build, comfort, and great sound - everything you could want in a pair of headphones.
COWIN E8 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones

$130 $140
Compared to the E7 model, the E8's sound quality is 25% stronger and a deeper bass sound. The cushion also helps improve the sound and drown out background noises while you listen to music.
Beyerdynamic Amiron Home Tesla Over-Ear Headphones

$450 $495
These over-ear headphones feature an open design that can turn a room into a concert stage. They are equipped with Tesla technology drivers, and are made with high-quality Alcantara microfiber.
Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds

$80 $100
These are a great alternative to AirPods if you're an Android user. The highly rated Jabra Elite 65t are a great gift for true wireless freedom.
COWIN E9 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones

$160 $180
Avid travelers need comfy noise-canceling headphones to keep them sane on flights. This Cowin one connects via bluetooth and 30 hours of playtime, so you won't be disturbed on long-haul flights again.
AMAZON RENEWED

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case (Renewed)

$165 $197
Get the AirPods Pro you want but save some money with these renewed earbuds. These pre-owned earbuds have been tested and cleaned by Amazon suppliers.
Bose QuietComfort 35 Headphones

$249 $349
These might be one generation old, but they're still a top-notch choice for comfortable, great-sounding headphones with excellent noise cancelling from renowned brand Bose.
Refurbished

Powerbeats Pro (Refurbished)

$165 $250
Powerbeats Pros are super hard to get hold of, so if you're looking for a pair in vain you could consider picking up a refurbished pair for a steep discount.
Beats Powerbeats 4 (2020) Wireless Earbuds

$114 $150
The latest version of the Powerbeats has an improved design, 15 hours of battery, huge wireless range, and hands-free Siri access -- all with that signature Beats sound.
Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N

$78 $200
With the Sony WHCH710N, you can mute the outside world while you rock out to your favorite tunes. This pair has sensors that can detect the environment you're in and can last for up to 35 hours.
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 - refurbished

$279 $379
These are some of the most popular noise-cancelling headphones on the market. With great sound, exceptional noise cancelling, and super clear microphone, these are the perfect headphones for work.
TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 Premium

$100 $108
You'll be prepared the next time you run out of juice right before a workout. How? Because these earphones will gain an hour of playback with only 20 minutes of charge time.
Should you buy new headphones on Prime Day? 

Prime Day is always a great time for big technology discounts and so far, Prime Day 2021 is proving to follow the trend. When it comes to the headphones we’re seeing on offer — all the big names are part of the Prime Day headphone sales. This means discounts on the likes of the Apple AirPods and Apple AirPods Pro, along with over-ear headphones like the fantastic Sony WH-1000XM4 and aforementioned AirPods Max. We’re also seeing big price cuts on brands such as JBL, Jabra, Bose, Beats, and many more. Whatever your budget, there should be a pair of headphones or earbuds for you here.

Effectively, there are so many Prime Day headphone sales that we’re seeing price cuts for every budget meaning you could spend hundreds of dollars on the latest noise-canceling technology or just $30 on some good value earbuds.

How to choose headphones on Prime Day

Prime Day is a great time for buying new technology. It’s well-regarded as a good time of year for big savings when it comes to both headphones and earbuds. With extensive Prime Day headphone sales likely, it makes sense to plan ahead and buy new headphones during the Prime Day sales, providing you need a new pair. What’s even more sensible is to consider your budget so you know what you can afford. There’s nothing worse than going into a major sales event unprepared and ending up with buyer’s remorse the next day.

As well as that, check out our best headphones guide and our look at the best wireless headphones. With all of this knowledge, Prime Day headphone deals are a great time to score a new pair of cans or buds for work, working out, or just to treat yourself. If you do happen to find a great deal on the headphones you want, don’t wait for them to drop to a lower price. You wouldn’t want them to sell out and most of the time you can return an item if you do happen to find it cheaper, later. Just be sure to check the return policy on anything that you buy.

Headphones are necessary for many people whether they’re used for work, to listen to music, or to drown out the snoring, etc. If you wear headphones often, you know how important it is that they be comfortable and functional. With all of the choices that Prime Day 2021 is providing in the form of headphone deals, it can be tough to make sure you’re buying the ones you need. Hopefully, you can now make an informed decision. And check back here throughout the day for the latest deals.

