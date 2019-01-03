Share

Have you made it your New Year’s resolution to hit the gym more or get healthier this year? It’s a common challenge many of us face, but it doesn’t need to be made more difficult by frustrating gear. Chances are if you spend more time putting your headphones back in your ears than actually enjoying your workout, you’ll be less likely to get back on the treadmill next time. If you don’t have the right sports headphones but love getting a sweat on to an epic pump-up playlist, it’s time to invest in a good pair. Buying yourself something new to support your active lifestyle might just be the extra motivation you need to get out there and get moving again.

The new year is a good time to purchase sports headphones because many top products are available at a significant discount. With the holidays behind you and a clean slate ahead in 2019, check out these six workout headphones that are on sale and ready for action.

Best Wireless Workout Headphones

You’ll find the Sony WF-SP700N earbuds on most sports headphones lists for a few reasons. When we reviewed them back in June, they earned top marks for comfort, bass quality, and their ability to stand up to sweat. While they don’t look as stylish as say the Jabra Elite or the AirPods, they more than make up for this with their seamless and unobtrusive fit. The WF-SP700N are also built with active noise-canceling technology and custom equalization, which allows them to deliver crystal clear sound (though they really only drown out some noise). The battery life is negligible compared to other top-of-the-line sports headphones, so if you tend to exercise for long periods at a time, they may not be the right choice.

Currently listed at $50 off the original price, these headphones are available in black, blue, white, and yellow.

Backbeat, the word was on the street that these headphones are an excellent workout buddy (come on, we really had to). The Plantronics BackBeat FIT earbuds in a black/grey design are currently listed at $20 off on Amazon, making these a high-quality yet affordable option for active individuals who like to listen to music while they exercise. The FIT lineup includes over-ear and wireless earbud options, and while the FIT 305 have a small cord connecting them (making them not truly wireless), they’re one of the lightest designs of the bunch. The cord also performs double duty thanks to its reflective sport-weave cable design, which provides visibility at night. Built with “secure-tip” earbuds, these bad boys will stay with you whether you’re doing sprints, squats, or a circuit. For audiophiles who value comfort and stability at a price point under $100, look no further.

Bose is a major name in the headphones space, of course, and its sports headphones live up to the company’s enduring legacy. Designed to sit gently in your ear, the Bose SoundSport feature volume-optimized EQ for balanced audio performance at all levels. They also come with three sizes of StayHear+ Sport tips, so little and big ears alike can find their perfect match. The biggest drawback of these earbuds is that, while comfortable and well-fitting, they don’t completely fill your ear canals, and therefore let ambient sound in. Not so nice if you’re in a noisy gym, but fine if you’re out running alone.

Amazon has listed these headphones for $30 off the regular price for a limited time.

Easily the most stylish earbuds of the pack, the Jabra Elite Sport are a stunning example of fashion and function coming together. These are true wireless earbuds — no strings attached. Jabra’s earbuds fit snugly into your ears to cancel outside noise, and two microphones in each earbud filter out background noise during calls so you can hear and be heard clearly. What really sets these sports headphones apart, however, is their in-ear heart rate monitor. The monitor tracks your fitness levels, which you can then review using the Jabra Sport Life app.

This refurbished pair is on sale for an incredible $100 off the regular price; while this means the earbuds might have minor blemishes, they’ve been completely retested and are backed by a 180-day warranty.

Best Wired Workout Headphones

Do you use music to motivate you when exercising? If so, consider the Sony MDRXB510AS/B Extra Bass Wired Headphones. These workout headphones deliver powerful, rich bass that drives you to push your limits. With an IPX5 washable rating, you can feel comfortable wearing them in any conditions — rain, sleet, snow, or hail. If they get dirty, you can even rinse them off without fear of damaging them. While wired, the headphones’ extended, Y-type cord is made for sports, so you shouldn’t end up tangled in cords mid-circuit.

This budget-friendly pair is even more affordable this week. You’ll find them on Amazon for $40, discounted from the original price of $60.

Bose SoundSport Wired Headphones — $70

The wired version of Bose’s popular SoundSport earbuds, these headphones deliver the same quality Bose fans are used to — at a more affordable price point. Listed on Amazon for 30 percent off, the headphones are sweat- and water-resistant. Built with TriPort technology, they deliver crisp highs and natural-sounding lows for deep, clear audio. A sleek but simple set, the SoundSport headphones come in a variety of colors, ranging from neon blue and gray to matte black. Whichever design you prefer, just make sure to purchase the pair that is compatible with your device, be it an Apple or Samsung product.

